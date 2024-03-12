Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2024) - InvestmentPitch Media video features StickIt Technologies (CSE: STKT), a company at the forefront of the global cannabis industry with a portfolio of revolutionary products that bring new enhanced experiences to consumers smoking or drinking various products.





The company's flagship product is a device that resembles a toothpick in shape, allowing it to be easily inserted into any combustion smoking device in the form of a pre-roll or cigarette. It is available in a wide range of tastes and flavors, as its technology allows for adding terpenes to the finished product which can be adjusted to produce different concentrations of cannabinoids like CBD, THC, and CBG according to any local regulation.

StickIt recently launched StirIt for mixing cannabinoids into hot drinks. SipIt, another new product, is a special straw containing a hidden cartridge containing cannabinoids such as THC and CBD.

StickIt Ltd, founded in 2019 and parent company of StickIt Technologies, operates from key facilities situated in Dalton, Northern Israel, which are central to the company's research, development, and manufacturing operations. The company has other technologies in research and development that will reach the markets in the future.

Eli Ben Haroosh, CEO, stated: "StickIt is a unique company in the cannabis industry. We plan to be at the forefront of the technology development of the global cannabis industry."

StickIt's operating model is to establish joint ventures in countries where cannabis is permitted.

It should be noted that StickIt does not grow cannabis flowers or produce cannabis oil.

The shares, which began trading on the CSE on October 27th, are currently trading at $0.055. For more information, please visit the company's website www.stickit-labs.com, contact Eli Ben-Haroosh, CEO, by email at info@stickit-labs.com.

