Mittwoch, 13.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Goldaktie vor Vervielfachung?
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
13.03.24
08:02 Uhr
4,475 Euro
+0,085
+1,94 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
12.03.2024 | 19:07
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 
12-March-2024 / 17:36 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 
 
 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 
 
       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name           Dermot Crowley 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                    Chief Executive Officer 
a)      Position/status 
 
       Initial Notification   Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                    Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
                    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the    Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
                    IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
 
b)      Nature of the      Exercise of 7,894 options under the 2020 Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme 
       transaction       (Revenue approved Save As You Earn). All shares retained. 
 
                    Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)  EUR2.28     7894

Aggregated

information

d) 7894

- Aggregated volume

Option price of EUR2.28 per share

- Price

Date of the 1. 2024-03-08. 09:00 am UTC

e) transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

g) Additional

Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name           Sean McKeon 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status     Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance 
b)      Initial Notification   Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name           Dalata Hotel Group plc 
 
b)      LEI           635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of the    Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       financial instrument, 
       type of 
       instrument        IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the      Exercise of 7,894 options under the 2020 Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme 
       transaction       (Revenue approved Save As You Earn). All shares retained. 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                    Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                    EUR2.28     7894 
 d)      Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 7894

- Price Option price of EUR2.28 per share e) Date of the transaction 1. 2024-03-08. 09:00 am UTC f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name           Shane Casserly 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status     Corporate Development Director 
b)      Initial Notification   Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name           Dalata Hotel Group plc 
 
b)      LEI           635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of the    Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       financial instrument, 
       type of 
       instrument        IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the      Exercise of 7,894 options under the 2020 Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme 
       transaction       (Revenue approved Save As You Earn). All shares retained. 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                    Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                    EUR2.28     7894 
 d)      Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 7894

- Price Option price of EUR2.28 per share e) Date of the transaction 1. 2024-03-08. 09:00 am UTC f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name          Carol Phelan 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status     Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial Notification  Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name          Dalata Hotel Group plc 
 
b)      LEI           635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of the   Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       financial instrument, 
       type of 
       instrument       IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the      1. Exercise of 7,894 options under the 2020 Dalata Hotel Group plc 
       transaction         Sharesave Scheme (Revenue approved Save As You Earn). All shares retained. 
 
                    2. Automatic sale by broker 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                   Price(s)           Volume(s) 
                    1. EUR2.28 7894 
                    2. EUR4.65 75 d)       1. Aggregatedinformation 7894

Option price of EUR2.28 per share

- Aggregated volume

- Price

75 2. 348.75Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price e) Date of the transaction 1. 2024-03-08 09:00 am UTC 2. 2023-06-22 09:00 am UTC f) Place of the Dublin, Ireland

transaction g) Additional Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  309252 
EQS News ID:  1857169 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1857169&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2024 13:36 ET (17:36 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
