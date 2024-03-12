The MHP Exchange Announces Their New Platform With ChatMHP, the First AI Agent for the Mobile Home Park Industry

The MHP Exchange launches new user portal featuring listings, news, education and entertainment to go along with the first MHP Industry Specific Personal AI Agent, CHAT MHP.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Today marks the launch of a new era in the Mobile Home Park (MHP) industry as The MHP Exchange introduces its new platform, TheMHPExchange.com. This platform changes the MHP landscape by offering features such as complimentary listings, MHP search with Google Street View, MHP Media, and the industry's first AI agent, "ChatMHP," providing expert insights at your fingertips 24/7.





"AI has seen widespread integration across industries in the past year, yet upon discovering the lack of AI utilization within the MHP industry, I was genuinely surprised. The prospect of being the pioneer in leveraging AI within this sector was exciting, and I embraced the opportunity to work with the MHP Exchange team in leading the charge." - David Borish, AI Strategist

This announcement follows reports projecting growth in the US manufacturing housing market, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) exceeding 5% over the next five years. MHPs offer homes at 50% lower cost per square foot compared to conventional site-built residences.

Based in Staten Island, NY, the MHP Exchange team comprises experts in the mobile home market, with over 40 combined years of real estate business and a decade of experience in buying, selling, and financing MHP properties nationwide. "Our vision for The MHP Exchange was to create an indispensable user experience with the industry's first Personal AI Assistant, ChatMHP and the daily MHP news, education, and entertainment is unlike anything else in the industry." - Frank Rizzo, President of The MHP Exchange

Key Features of the New Platform Include:

Advanced Park Search: Explore over 40,000 mobile home parks using our advanced search feature, complete with Google Street View.

ChatMHP: Our AI Agent provides answers to queries about the industry, current trends, or specific parks across the country, delivering insights in just seconds.

The MHP Exchange Media Center: Stay informed with the latest industry trends through our media section, featuring blogs, podcasts, breaking news, and our video series "Trailer Park Turnaround"

Personalized Backend Portals: Users can save listings and MHPs, add notes, list and edit properties, and manage inquiries with ease.

For more information, visit TheMHPExchange.com.

About MHP Exchange: The MHP Exchange platform stands as the premier resource for mobile home and park education, listings, and news. It pioneers the industry's inaugural AI agent, armed with a comprehensive knowledge base encompassing all facets of mobile homes and parks. Founded and managed by seasoned real estate investors boasting diverse expertise in investments, financing, and property management nationwide.

