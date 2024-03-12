Arabsat and Aldoria Collaborate on Enhancing Space Safety and Security

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arabsat, the leading satellite operator in the Arab world, and Aldoria, a pioneering space situational awareness company, announced at LEAP 2024, the world's most attended tech event (Saudi Arabia), the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on enhancing space safety and security.

This MoU is one of the fruitful outcomes of the 1st Space Debris Conference in Saudi Arabia held in Riyadh on February 11-12 and organized by the Saudi Space Agency. The Agency, represented by its Sector Head of Space Services, Eng. Kamal Alharbi, is fostering the development of the space economy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and supports the development of capacity and know-how in space situational awareness for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

Arabsat, a global leader in satellite operations and the foremost provider of satellite services in the Arab world, excels in delivering a comprehensive range of solutions. From full spectrum TV and radio broadcasting to telecommunications, broadband, advanced data transmission networks, and a variety of satellite ecosystem services, Arabsat offers a seamless integration of multi-channel communication services. Additionally, they provide internet services tailored to the needs of government and commercial entities across the MENA region.

This MoU sets the stage for expanded collaboration on key strategic initiatives and potential ventures. Under this agreement, Aldoria would provide its advanced space solution to Arabsat and its member countries, enhancing their capabilities in safeguarding space assets. Furthermore, the partnership includes plans for the establishment of one of Aldoria's sensor systems in an Arabsat member country, further strengthening space security measures in the region.

"We are particularly enthusiastic about harnessing Aldoria's advanced solution, given their proven track record of providing offerings to renowned satellite operators. This partnership reinforces our capability to uphold service delivery to our customers worldwide." asserted Alhamedi Alanezi, CEO & President of Arabsat.

Romain Lucken, CEO of Aldoria added "The leadership shown by Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region in prioritizing space safety and sustainability is remarkable. We take pride in consistently delivering our services to leading providers globally, affirming the strong market demand and our dedication to supporting industry leaders."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2360947/Arabsat_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arabsat-and-aldoria-collaborate-on-enhancing-space-safety-and-security-302087159.html