Dienstag, 12.03.2024
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Diese Goldaktie liefert Top-News…
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
12.03.24
15:29 Uhr
0,535 Euro
+0,025
+4,90 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5300,56521:56
Dow Jones News
12.03.2024 | 20:31
208 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
12-March-2024 / 18:58 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
12 March 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               12 March 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      237,023 
Highest price paid per share:         47.75p 
Lowest price paid per share:          45.90p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 47.1951p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 361,066,120 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (361,066,120) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      47.1951p                    237,023

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
6789               45.90       08:21:24          00069196292TRLO0      XLON 
25000               47.00       09:44:41          00069199096TRLO0      XLON 
5000               47.50       09:49:41          00069199263TRLO0      XLON 
25000               47.75       10:07:34          00069200013TRLO0      XLON 
25000               47.75       10:10:17          00069200080TRLO0      XLON 
7198               47.00       10:15:15          00069200263TRLO0      XLON 
12096               47.00       10:15:15          00069200262TRLO0      XLON 
8523               47.00       10:15:15          00069200261TRLO0      XLON 
7536               47.00       10:15:15          00069200260TRLO0      XLON 
6243               47.00       10:15:15          00069200259TRLO0      XLON 
12337               47.00       10:15:29          00069200274TRLO0      XLON 
7801               47.00       11:20:45          00069201900TRLO0      XLON 
10000               47.00       11:40:40          00069202327TRLO0      XLON 
6214               47.00       13:01:51          00069204179TRLO0      XLON 
50000               47.50       13:40:17          00069205210TRLO0      XLON 
6534               46.30       15:40:56          00069210474TRLO0      XLON 
4107               46.50       15:49:06          00069210926TRLO0      XLON 
3745               46.60       16:03:10          00069211814TRLO0      XLON 
7900               46.60       16:03:10          00069211813TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  309253 
EQS News ID:  1857195 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1857195&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2024 14:58 ET (18:58 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
