12-March-2024 / 20:28 CET/CEST

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR) Grand City Properties S.A. suspending 2023 dividend payout as elevated uncertainties in markets remain Luxembourg, 12 March 2024 - The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Grand City Properties S.A. (the "Company" or "GCP") has decided today not to recommend a dividend payment for 2023 at the Company's annual general meeting scheduled for 26 June 2024. The decision was taken as market uncertainties remain elevated and visibility on the full impact on leverage, transaction markets, valuation as well as on the cost of financing remain limited. GCP's management believes that in the current market environment it is more prudent to be conservative in terms of capital and liquidity preservation while the Company continues to focus on deleveraging. Contact Michael Bar-Yosef

T: +352 28 77 87 86

E: info@grandcity.lu

