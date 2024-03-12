NavSav Insurance's New CFO Trevor Bland: A Vision for the Future

Building the bright and boundless future of NavSav Insurance.

BEAUMONT, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / In a strategic move towards its continued expansion, NavSav Insurance, announces the promotion of Trevor Bland to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Bland's appointment is a testament to his impactful leadership within the finance landscape for NavSav. His vision for the future was showcased in his previous role as Vice President of Finance with NavSav, leading CEO Brent Walters to promote Bland to this pivotal role.

Trevor brings a comprehensive portfolio of core skills and experience that aligns perfectly with NavSav's ambitious growth objectives. His career has been distinguished by his ability to effectively communicate complex financial strategies in planning, forecasting, and strategic meetings, ensuring all stakeholders are aligned with the company's vision. Early in his career, Bland was instrumental in financial planning and analysis for Allstate, serving as the primary financial liaison to high-level executives such as the Chief Information Security Officer and the Claims Chief Information Officer. Most recently at NavSav, Trevor has focused on continuous improvement of Mergers and Acquisitions strategies and the execution of monthly financial processes, emphasizing actionable analytics, root-cause, and cost-benefit analysis to support decision-making.

Bland's leadership skills have flourished through his involvement with multiple implementation projects and cross-departmental teams, aimed at developing actionable results-driven processes. His adept use of analytics and advanced financial modeling has enabled him to create strategies based on rigorous analysis, playing a key role in all Mergers and Acquisitions.

Since joining NavSav, Bland has played a critical role in the company's exponential growth. From identifying acquisition opportunities to managing financial outcomes, Bland has managed a nearly 260% increase in agency count and 276% increase in revenue growth by acquisition in just two short years. Trevor's early influence contributed to NavSav's achievement of half a billion in premiums. His innovative approach to mergers and acquisitions has been key to NavSav's ability to become one of the fastest-growing insurance entities in North America.

In his role as CFO, Bland is set to oversee NavSav's entire financial landscape, driving the company through a period of unprecedented growth. "Trevor's deep expertise in financial management and strategic planning makes him an invaluable asset to our team. His leadership comes at a pivotal time for NavSav as we continue to build on our momentum and explore new opportunities for expansion," said CEO, Brent Walters. The company's recent ascent in the Insurance Journal's top 100 Insurance agencies in North America, alongside accolades for its workplace culture, highlights its robust growth trajectory and commitment to excellence.

