PR Newswire
12.03.2024 | 21:18
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc: Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual Zanidatamab R&D Day on Tuesday, March 19, 2024

DUBLIN, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) will host a virtual R&D Day, Tuesday, March 19, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET, focused on zanidatamab, a differentiated, bispecific antibody in late-stage development with the potential to transform the standard of care in multiple HER2-positive cancers. The webcast will highlight the mechanistic rationale and clinical data that support further development of zanidatamab as a treatment for biliary tract cancer (BTC), gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA) and breast cancer. External key opinion leaders in GEA and breast cancer will also discuss current treatment paradigms and unmet needs for those cancers, and how zanidatamab may provide a new treatment option for patients.

Audio webcast/conference call:
U.S. Dial-In Number: +1 888 596 4144
Additional international dial-in numbers are available here.
Conference ID: 8217388

Interested parties may register for the zanidatamab R&D Day webcast via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at https://investor.jazzpharma.com/investors/events-presentations. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at https://investor.jazzpharma.com/investors/events-presentations.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases - often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines, including leading therapies for sleep disorders and epilepsy, and a growing portfolio of cancer treatments. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics in oncology and neuroscience. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

Contacts:

Jazz Investor Contact:
Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.
Vice President, Head, Investor Relations
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
InvestorInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 634 3211
U.S. +1 650 496 2717

Jazz Media Contact:
Kristin Bhavnani
Head of Global Corporate Communications
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
CorporateAffairsMediaInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 637 2141
U.S. +1 215 867 4948

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/272253/4588297/Jazz_Pharmaceuticals_New_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jazz-pharmaceuticals-to-host-virtual-zanidatamab-rd-day-on-tuesday-march-19-2024-302087134.html

