Sun West Mortgage Company: Empowering Tech Professionals: Sun West Launches a New Product Line, techFHA for Easy Home Buying

Allows for easy access to a Loan Amount of Up to $1M with a Mere 3.5% Down Payment

CERRITOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. ("Sun West") launched a groundbreaking mortgage product tailored specially for tech professionals navigating the housing market's complexities. The introduction of the 'tFHA' program signifies a pivotal moment, offering unparalleled accessibility to homeownership with just a 3.5% down payment and a targeted loan amount of up to $1 million subject to FHA county limits.

Pavan Agarwal, CEO, Sun West Mortgage Company

Pavan Agarwal, CEO, Sun West Mortgage Company

Contrary to common misconceptions, FHA (Federal Housing Administration)-insured loans featured in this 'tFHA' product line offer an interest rate currently at 7.625% with an annual percentage rate of 8.686% (as of 03/11/2024), resulting in lower payments compared to conventional loans. This program is particularly advantageous for tech professionals. Take the case of a Silicon Valley employee who chose Sun West and closed on their home around October 2023. By choosing tFHA, they were only required to make a 3.5% down payment, eliminating the need to liquidate their stock options that a conventional loan would have required. This strategic move prevented a loss of over 16% in the appreciation of their stock options had they been required to liquidate those assets for a higher down payment. Thus, opting for tFHA proved to be a game-changing and financially savvy decision for them.

One such happy customer, Srinivas Rao, had this to say, "I had the pleasure of working with Sun West for my mortgage, and I must say, the level of customer service I received throughout the entire process was truly impressive. The smooth and efficient closing process significantly alleviated the concerns I had about navigating through a mortgage." He went on to describe his experience, "Sun West stands out notably for its exceptional AI technology. As someone deeply involved in the tech industry myself, working with one of the FAANG companies, I found Sun West's technology and Angel Ai solutions truly remarkable. It seemed a perfect synergy between their dedicated team and cutting-edge technology that ensured my loan was ready to close in a short span of fewer than 15 days."

What sets the 'tFHA' product line apart is its advantages over conventional financing. FHA-insured loans provide a unique opportunity to capitalize on the housing market's flexibility through the streamline refinance option, an exclusive benefit absent in conventional loans. This adaptability aligns with the Federal Reserve's recent decision to cut rates three times in 2024, offering homeowners the unparalleled advantage of 'date the rate' with FHA loans and avoiding unnecessary closing costs associated with conventional financing.

"While upfront FHA MIP (Mortgage Insurance Premium) is a consideration, the tFHA product line ensures that putting just three and a half percent down can be a gateway to future savings," says Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West. "Tech professionals benefit from the ability to 'marry the house and date the rate,' making it more cost-effective than a conventional refinance to drop rates in response to Fed rate cuts. This strategic advantage stands as a testament to Sun West's commitment to empowering tech professionals on their homeownership journey."

Sun West specializes in guiding tech professionals through the nuances of FHA loans, leveraging their unique financial landscapes, including Restricted Stock Units (RSUs), as part of their income qualifications, and transforming homeownership aspirations into reality.

For personalized assistance and to explore how the 'tFHA' product line can work for you, contact Sun West directly at (855) 487-7842 or visit AskAngel.Ai. Your path to homeownership begins with a conversation.

Disclaimers:

Our products and services have no affiliation with or endorsement from the FHA or any other government agency or body.

On an FHA 30-year fixed purchase loan with loan amount $981,887 (at 96.5% LTV with 3.5% cash required from borrower and FICO 720), at an interest rate 7.625% with $6,058 discount points (Annual Percentage Rate: 8.686%), you will be required to make 360 equal monthly payments of $6,949.73 (which includes principal and interest only, so your actual payment, including taxes, insurance, and other property charges will be higher). Cash required from the borrower denotes down payment only and doesn't include closing costs.

The rates are effective as of 03/11/2024 05:14 PM PST and are subject to change at any time without notice.

About Sun West Mortgage Company (NMLS ID 3277):

At Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc., we dedicate ourselves to offering an amazing mortgage experience to our customers. To accomplish this, we empower our loan officers so that they can find great rates and provide attractive and appropriate loan options for each customer - all at amazing speed. Our focus on technology has given us an edge in the mortgage industry to offer exceptional turn times so customers can get into the home of their dreams sooner.

We are committed to our core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West was founded in 1980 with the perspective of "customers first" and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress-free for prospective and refinancing homeowners. Since then, Sun West has developed a multi-billion-dollar loan servicing portfolio and is licensed in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Our 43 years of experience has been passed down to everyone here at Sun West through excellent leadership and capabilities.

For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Visit http://www.swmc.com/swmc/disclaimer.php for the full list of license information. Please refer to https://www.swmc.com/TXdis.php to view the Texas Complaint Notice and Servicing Disclosure. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 18303 Gridley Rd, Cerritos, CA 90703, Phone: (800) 453-7884.

Contact Information:

Sophie Michaels

PR Manager

sophie@inventus.media

914 309 8221

SOURCE: Sun West Mortgage Company

View the original press release on newswire.com.