Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2024) - Glow LifeTech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCQB: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of four new cannabis products in the Province of Ontario, further expanding its innovative MODTM and .decimalTM brand portfolio listed by the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS"). This is Glow's largest product shipment to-date, more than doubling its active SKUs available for sale in Ontario.

"This product launch represents an important inflection point in our commercial journey, as we more than double our SKUs available for sale in Ontario, with highly anticipated products that we expect to accelerate revenue growth in the near-term," said Rob Carducci, Chief Commercial Officer, Glow LifeTech. "Our unique new products are building off a growing demand for our disruptive brands and are well-positioned for success. MODTM is already the fastest-growing soluble drops brand in Ontario in 20241 and our .decimalTM capsule innovation are our first THC-containing capsules available which deliver a superior product experience and up to 50% better value than current category leaders2."

The four new products launching in Ontario as General Stock Listings are:

MOD TM THC Drops - Variety 4 Pack , four THC soluble droppers in a variety of four natural flavours (unflavoured, berry, lime, watermelon) with quick onset and zero sugar. Each bottle contains 60mg of THC, packaged in an easy-to-dose squeeze dropper bottle, where 1 drop = 1mg THC for the perfect way to customize your own dose, your way.

MOD TM THC:CBD Unflavoured Drops , an industry-leading flavourless water-soluble drops with quick onset and truly no bitter cannabis taste. Each bottle contains 30mg THC + 30MG CBD in a compact squeeze bottle where 2 drops = 1mg THC + 1mg CBD for a more balanced dose, on-the-go, whenever, wherever.

.decimal TM THC 10mg - 90 Capsules , precisely dosed capsules with 10mg of THC featuring rapid onset powder technology to deliver a faster-acting, targeted, and controlled cannabis experience at 50% better value than the leading capsule brands. Each pack contains 90 x 10mg capsules, perfect for those seeking a daily, discreet, and precision-dosed ingestible product.

.decimalTM 5:5 THC:CBD - 30 Capsules, a balanced 5mg THC + 5mg CBD per capsule with rapid onset and optimized for faster absorption and more consistent, predictable effects - using only- using only natural plant-based ingredients. Each pack contains 30 x 5:5mg capsules.

OCS is the largest provincial distributor of cannabis products in Canada, the sole wholesaler to more than 1,600 privately owned retail cannabis stores in Ontario, and the only regulated online retailer of adult-use cannabis products in the province. Wholly owned by the Province of Ontario, OCS works with Licensed Producers authorized by Health Canada. All Ontario retailers purchase their product inventory through the OCS and Ontario consumers are able to buy select products online through www.ocs.ca.

MODTM drops are water-soluble cannabis extract drops with a burst of natural flavour (or flavourless versions), quick onset, and zero sugar. Packaged in a compact easy-to-dose squeeze dropper bottle, where 1 drop delivers 1 mg of cannabinoids, MODTM gives consumers the freedom to customize your cannabis experience, your own way, whenever, wherever. It features Glow's 100% natural MyCellTM rapid onset technology for faster, more consistent absorption and virtually no bitter tastes. MODTM is setting a new standard for a more enjoyable and effective cannabis experience you can feel good about.

.decimalTM is an innovative new brand of precisely dosed capsules featuring Glow's rapid onset powder technology to deliver a faster-acting, targeted, and controlled cannabis experience. .decimalTM capsules are formulated with Glow's patent-pending cannabis powder extract to deliver a precise and predictable dose, every time, with faster absorption in the body, unlike conventional oil-based soft-gels. .decimalTM is made with only plant-based ingredients, and fast-dissolving vegan capsules.

About Glow LifeTech Corp.

Glow LifeTech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has rights to the groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

1 According to OCS Wholesale Data: Jan - March 11, 2024

2 Comparing MSRP: $ per 10mg THC/CBD - Top 2 brands in Capsules in 2023 according to OCS Wholesale Data

