WKN: 850001 | ISIN: SE0000108656 | Ticker-Symbol: ERCB
Tradegate
12.03.24
20:24 Uhr
5,209 Euro
+0,104
+2,04 %
PR Newswire
12.03.2024 | 23:00
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ericsson Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC

STOCKHOLM, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 12, 2024, Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Annual Report is available on Ericsson's website at https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report by contacting the company.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-annual-report-on-form-20-f-filed-with-the-sec,c3944717

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3944717/2664602.pdf

Ericsson Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ericsson-annual-report-on-form-20-f-filed-with-the-sec-302087326.html

