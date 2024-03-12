CompuMed, Inc.: CompuMed Expands Cardiology Services to Rural and Regional Hospitals, Revolutionizing Patient Care

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / CompuMed, a pioneer in remote diagnostic services for the Organ Donation and Transplant Industry, is now extending its cutting-edge Echo and ECG interpretation services to rural and regional hospitals. This strategic addition comes after decades of dedicated service and a growing demand from healthcare facilities seeking to enhance their cardiology care with rapid, accurate, and HIPAA-compliant diagnostics.

With an established reputation for excellence in the Organ Procurement Organization (OPO) sector, CompuMed's expansion is a response to numerous requests from hospitals across the country. These institutions sought CompuMed's expertise to overcome challenges associated with cardiology reads, which often resulted in delayed patient care due to waiting for study results.

CompuMed's service offerings include the delivery of Echo and ECG study interpretations directly into hospitals' EMR systems, with turnaround times as fast as 30 minutes for stat and guaranteed within 24 hours for standard requests. This efficiency not only improves patient velocity but also ensures timely, in-hospital care that can dramatically enhance patient satisfaction and outcomes.

A current customer of a smaller hospital, praised CompuMed's impact, stating, "What has CompuMed done for us? I'll say it in one word - Speed." The client further highlighted the transformative nature of CompuMed's services: "It used to take anywhere from 2-4 days to get a read back, and now they're always back in under 24 hours, delivered right to our PACS, and into the hands of our doctors. Simple, easy, fast, and always clinically accurate."

By integrating CompuMed's services, hospitals are able to retain more revenue, reduce the need for patient transfers" allow physicians to spend more valuable time with their patients while improving workforce elasticity, and provide their communities with significantly improved healthcare. This advancement represents a major leap forward in making specialized cardiology care accessible to more patients, especially in underserved areas.

About CompuMed

CompuMed brings decades of experience in delivering remote diagnostic solutions to the healthcare industry. With a focus on innovation and patient care, CompuMed's mission is to bridge the gap in medical services through technology, ensuring that every patient has access to the highest standards of healthcare, regardless of their location. CompuMed, Inc. (OTCPink: CMPD) Diagnostic Telemedicine services provide patients with the highest level of clinical care.

For more information about CompuMed's services and its impact on rural and regional healthcare, visit www.compumedinc.com.

Contact Information:

Laura Carroll

Chief Operating Officer

CompuMed

310-258-5002

lcarroll@compumedinc.com

www.compumedinc.com

SOURCE: CompuMed

View the original press release on accesswire.com