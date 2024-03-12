Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2024) - Peelers Apparel, a leading innovator in the 'Athluxury' activewear sector and brainchild of designer/entrepreneur Stephan Peeler, is excited to unveil its venture into diverse product lines for the Fall/Winter 2024 season. This revolutionary collection, premiering at LA Fashion Weekend in March 2024, introduces the brand's entrance into the realm of women's and gender nuetral compression wear and presents advanced outerwear options set to transform the athletic fashion landscape. The showcase event, orchestrated by event producer Mikey Koffman, is scheduled to take place alongside notable brands at The Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood on Saturday - March 16th, 2024. This presentation at LA Fashion Weekend exemplifies the pinnacle of LA Fashion Weekend festivities.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/199803_7ca055c454ff2a53_001full.jpg

Peelers Apparel was born from a personal quest for high-performance, aesthetically pleasing men's yoga pants and compression bottoms. "The market's void of options designed with the male physique in mind drove me to create what I couldn't find," says Peeler. His commitment to filling this gap has resonated with many, leading to the brand's rapid growth and loyal following.

Under Peeler's creative direction, Peelers Apparel is set to challenge industry norms once again. The upcoming collection emphasizes the brand's inclusive philosophy, offering gender-neutral options alongside pieces specifically tailored to the distinct anatomical needs of women and men. This approach ensures that every athlete receives the support, fit, and style they deserve.

As Peelers Apparel gears up to unveil its newest creations at LA Fashion Weekend, the brand steadfastly upholds its hallmark fusion of luxury and performance, a synergy that has been pivotal to its remarkable success. The upcoming showcase at LA Fashion Weekend serves as a testament to Peelers Apparel's relentless pursuit of elevating the athleisure industry, promising to introduce a line-up that encapsulates the essence of 'Athluxury.' Participation in this event is a celebration of how Peelers Apparel continues to set new standards in the fusion of functionality with sophistication, reinforcing its position as a new leader in the activewear market.

Discover more about Peelers Apparel and the F/W 24 collection at www.PeelersApparel.com, and join the conversation on social media @peelersapparel.

About Peelers Apparel:

Peelers Apparel stands at the forefront of the athluxury movement, offering high-performance, luxury activewear designed for the modern athlete. Founded in Los Angeles by Stephan Peeler, the brand is committed to innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity, crafting apparel that meets the rigorous demands of athletic performance without sacrificing style or comfort. From its inception, Peelers has been dedicated to providing athletes with garments that support, inspire, and elevate their fitness journey.

Contact:

Will Armstrong

ARMSTRONG PUBLIC RELATIONS

will@armstrongpublicrelations.com

310-237-8506

SOURCE: Ascend Agency