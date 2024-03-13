Berlin, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2024) - Fahrengold, a global leader of innovative staging, storage & security solutions for the automobile industry & car collectors, announced that former MINI CMO & CIO, Esther Bahne, has joined the company's advisory board. Beyond her leadership at MINI, Esther brings a wealth of industry experience with an extensive track record of leadership across the realms of business and product innovation, branding & strategy across several of the industry's leading automobile companies, including BMW & Audi. She also sits on the board of two Swiss luxury watch brands.

"Fahrengold has quickly won over luxury auto customers and, subsequently, manufacturers. Its design strikes the perfect balance between craftsmanship and technology, offering immense potential for expansion beyond this niche," Bahne commented.

Esther joins TJ Grewal, former CPO & EVP of Global Operations for Beats by Dre, who currently serves on the company's advisory board. TJ has delivered a deep level of knowledge and tremendous value to the company, especially with core product advancements as well as new product innovation.

"As a young company, it is a huge honor to have such accomplished and respected advisors like Esther & TJ on board. We believe it reflects and highlights the strong positioning, traction and reputation we have established," noted Fahrengold Founder Nikita Fahrenholz.

The Fully-Mobile FG2 Storage Solution

With the 2020 launch of the FG1, Fahrengold delivers a stylish and advanced 'center-stage' home for cars. The FG1 provides security, regulates moisture & temperature, and provides protection from the elements within an illuminated state of the art, gallery-like glass setting. Since the product's debut, world-renowned collectors and leading automobile manufacturers have deployed the FG1 solution across the globe.

To additionally address corporate customers expressing the need for a more modular version (to utilize in pop-up retail locations, for example) the company developed the fully-mobile FG2. The innovative FG2 boasts the German-manufactured quality and sophistication of the FG1 but provides the ability to move with a truck and without building permit requirements. Removing logistical and administrative challenges facilitated a natural line extension which addresses the expanding needs and use cases of their core customer base. The FG2 is now exclusively available for purchase globally at fahrengold.com.

Fahrengold's Fully-Mobile FG2





Fahrengold's Fully-Mobile FG2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/196593_2f3d5be344914b11_001full.jpg

The New BikePad: CarPad Staging Solution, Now for Motorbikes

In collaboration with a world-renowned motorcycle manufacturer, Fahrengold has developed The BikePad, an elevated and illuminated stage for motorbikes utilizing the same technology and prestige of the company's CarPad Product Line which many of the world's leading automobile brands utilize to launch and present their most important models and private collectors use to profile their prized automobiles. The BikePad is now exclusively available for purchase globally at fahrengold.com.

Fahrengold's New BikePad







Fahrengold's New BikePad

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/196593_2f3d5be344914b11_002full.jpg

Fahrengold's Carpad





High-Performance Vehicle on Fahrengold's Carpad

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/196593_2f3d5be344914b11_003full.jpg

Media Details:

www.fahrengold.com

Fahrengold GmbH

Märkische Allee 84a

12681 Berlin, Germany

lisa.schink@fahrengold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/196593

SOURCE: Ascend Agency