GMCC & Welling Showcase in MCE 2024 Italy to Deep Dive in European Market

MILAN, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GMCC & Welling, Integrated Core ComponentsSolution Provider for Heat Pumps, showcased in Mostra Convegno Expocomfort (MCE) 2024 in Milan, Italy, demonstrating to European and global consumers core components and solutions such as rotary compressors, scroll compressors, fan for heat pumps, motor for heat pumps and circulating pumps for a wide array of applications covering heat pump space heating, heat pump water heaters, heat pump dryers and swimming pool heat pumps.

According to GMCC & Welling Europe spokesperson, GMCC & Welling have become industry leaders in R290 eco-friendly refrigerant technology thanks to years of commitment and efforts to meet European consumers' demand for energy-efficient, eco-friendly and high-performance products. For the next phase, GMCC & Welling will develop and build heat pump products that are more efficient, green and environmentally friendly with whole machine manufacturers.

In particular, GMCC unveiled R290 refrigerant rotary and scrolls compressors specifically designed for heat pumps, covering both fixed-speed and inverter products. The GMCC R290 heat pump rotary compressor for space heating offers product portfolio from 2kW to 25kW, with specialized compressors of smaller size yet greater efficiency based on characteristics of R290 refrigerant and requirements of heat pump space heating applications.GMCC heat pump scroll compressor for space heating increases energy efficiency by 5%, thanks to the asymmetrical spiral line and multi-stage pressure relief static plate technology, perfect for large-capacity and high-end heat pump systems. GMCC heat pump rotary compressor for water heater boasts a wide operating envelop with 55°C outlet water temperature even in cold winter, while maintaining stable operation at different seasonal temperatures. In addition, GMCC has also developed highly efficient and reliable heat pump compressor for swimming pool and heat pump rotary compressor for dryer, providing comprehensive product portfolio for a wide range of heat pump applications in Europe.

Welling's fans and motors for heat pump also excel in energy efficiency. Welling's fan for heat pump space heating adopts intelligent EC control technology to receive intelligent feedback of the fan operation status while enhancing overall efficiency with large torque and highly efficient outer rotor; Welling's fan for heat pump water heater provides axial flow, forward centrifugal and backward centrifugal solutions. Its outstanding blade fluid design with efficient, silent outer rotor motor offers optimal energy efficiency and silent operation. In terms of motor for heat pumps, Welling's motor for heat pump space heating increases the magnetic flux utilization by 7.7% and effective space and material utilization by 5% while reducing shaft voltage amplitude by 60%. It is therefore characterized by high efficiency,compact size and high reliability. Motor for heat pump water heater includes different options such as resin encapsulation brushless DC motors and iron-clad asynchronous AC motors to meet various power requirements of customers.

In R&D and application of circulating water pump for heat pump space heating, Welling adopts condensate protection design and anti-jamming, simple-maintenance design to achieve high reliability while further optimizing efficiency and volume. Additionally, in electronic expansion valve product category, GMCC unveils the M series with high reliability and flow accuracy, the W series with extreme low noise, and the L series with ultimate miniaturization. These products are widely applicable to various complex application scenarios.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2361344/GMCC_Welling.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gmcc--welling-showcase-in-mce-2024-italy-to-deep-dive-in-european-market-302087588.html