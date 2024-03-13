Integration Allows Automatic Export into Tax Compliant Software for Ryan's Global End-Customers

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, today launched its integration with Concur® Expense.

The integration will allow Ryan and its end-customers around the world to automatically export expense data to Ryan's tax compliance software. This eliminates the need for individuals and organisations to manually transfer and manipulate data, and is designed to increase time efficiency and accuracy, and reduce the risk of human error and VAT compliance risk.

Following its export, the data can be leveraged by Ryan's team of tax experts to generate significant savings for its enterprise customers through its global product offerings, including domestic and international VAT reclaim, and the review and recovery of international taxes such as federal income tax, the Canada sales tax, and the Australia sales tax.

Ben Knock, Managing Director, Value Added Tax, at Ryan, said: "Managing indirect tax compliance is challenging and time consuming. The reporting obligations and requirements that businesses need to meet vary from country to country, and filing processes and calculations can quickly become complex. We're excited to integrate with Concur Expense to solve this problem for our customers, and offer them the option to seamlessly and securely export their expense data through our easy-to-use app."

Ryan is now available in the SAP® Concur App Centre.

About SAP Concur

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, technology and transformation, and innovation funding. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 4,800 professionals and associates serves over 30,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240312538700/en/

Contacts:

Melodie Elliott

Director, Content Communications Marketing

Ryan

+1 972.934.0022

melodie.elliott@ryan.com