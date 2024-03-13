Bioz, Inc.: Bioz and Teledyne LABS Announce AI-Powered Partnership Enabling Easy Access to Product Citations From Scientific Publications

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., an AI company specializing in the analysis of scientific literature, is pleased to announce its partnership with Teledyne LABS, which consists of CETAC, Hanson, ISCO chromatography and pumps, Leeman Labs and Tekmar brands for Chromatography, GC Sample Prep, Elemental Analysis, Automated Liquid Handling, Pumping and Dissolution, Diffusion, Physical Tablet Testing. These Teledyne companies have partnered together to provide complete laboratory instrument solutions in order to enhance the visibility of these Teledyne brands, products, and services, thus aiding customers in finding solutions that meet their current and future needs.



Visitors to the Teledyne LABS website will now be able to view product citation data for individual products directly on Teledyne LABS's webpages through Bioz Badges. The badges are dynamically updated digital widgets that display snippets of text that mention Teledyne's products in peer-reviewed scientific articles. Those looking for product information or considering the purchase of Teledyne's products can review previous usage examples and technique associations, allowing them to make better-informed data-driven decisions.

"The landscape of laboratory products is hard to navigate, but with Bioz Badges now being displayed on Teledyne's website, potential customers can quickly find product-specific supporting data to increase their confidence in the product selection," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and CRO at Bioz. "By simply scrolling a webpage, a researcher can now view every cited mention of the product that they are considering to buy," added Dr. Lachmi.

Betsey Seibel, Director of Marketing and Communications at Teledyne LABS, stated, "This is a huge leap forward in enhancing the visibility of product usage by our customers in the field." Seibel continued, "We have always valued the importance of citation data, and now the Bioz AI tool provides a seamless technical evaluation directly on our website."

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most-validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed on product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

