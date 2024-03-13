Anglesey Mining Plc - Further drilling results confirm scale of Northern Copper Zone at Parys Mountain

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

Trading Symbol

AIM: AYM

13thMarch 2024

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or "the Company")

Further drilling results confirm scale of Northern Copper Zone at

Parys Mountain

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM:AYM), is pleased to announce that the assay results have been received for the recently completed drill hole NCZ002. Drill hole NCZ002 was the second hole to be completed from the infill drilling program of the Northern Copper Zone (NCZ) and Garth Daniel Zone (GDZ) at the Company's Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS project on the Isle of Anglesey in North West Wales.

Consistent with historical drilling, assays confirm that NCZ002 intersected a significant zone of mineralisation across the NCZ with 114m @ 1.0% CuEq (including internal dilution). Within the broad mineralised envelope, there are numerous higher-grade zones. These demonstrate good continuity with previous drilling results and further support the integrity of the geological model and drill targeting.

Key intersections within the broad zone of mineralisation are detailed below:

Northern Copper Zone - Hole NCZ002

65.0m@ 0.9% Cu, 0.09% Zn, 0.1% Pb, 4.2g/t Ag and 0.17g/t Au(1.0% CuEq) from a depth of 426m, including:

6.3m @ 2.6% Cu, 3.2g/t Ag and 0.86g/t Au (2.8% CuEq) from 426.0m

from 426.0m 34.1m @ 0.9% Cu, 4.6g/t Ag and 0.11g/t Au(1.0% CuEq) from 448.3m, including:

-9.4m @ 1.9% Cu, 0.26% Pb, 0.22% Zn, 13.2g/t Ag and 0.22g/t Au (2.1% CuEq)

1.0m @ 0.6% Cu, 3.1% Pb, 1.9% Zn, 47.9g/t Ag and 0.09g/t Au (2.0% CuEq / 7.1% ZnEq) from 483.0m

from 483.0m 0.5m @ 2.2% Cu, 1.1% Pb, 0.3% Zn, 47.3g/t Ag and 0.14g/t Au (2.7% CuEq / 7.5% ZnEq) from 484.5m

from 484.5m 4.4m @ 1.0% Cu, 0.16% Pb, 0.26% Zn, 4.4g/t Ag and 0.16g/t Au (1.1% CuEq / 3.1% ZnEq) from 486.6m

31.5m @ 1.4% Cu, 3.5g/t Ag and 0.44g/t Au (1.6% CuEq) from 508.5m, including: 11.0m @ 3.0% Cu, 6.3g/t Ag and 1.20g/t Au (3.4% CuEq) from 515m

from 508.5m, including:

***CuEq grades are based on recovery factors and commodity prices as detailed after the tabulated reported assays of this release***

The Company is targeting a resource update on the NCZ, with the aim of converting a significant portion of the Inferred Resource into the higher confidence Indicated category. Based on the Joint Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) guidelines, only Indicated and Measured category Mineral Resources can be converted into Ore Reserves.

Andrew King, Interim Chairman of Anglesey Mining, commented: "Once again, we are very excited to see the Parys Mountain project delivering some very strong drilling results. It is worth reminding investors that Parys Mountain is demonstrably the largest and most advanced copper project in the UK with substantial resource upside still evident. In addition, the project is favourably located on a previously permitted, brownfield development site with significant existing infrastructure already in place."

"Both NCZ001 and NCZ002 have delivered some exceptional high-grade copper intersections, including 11m at 3.4% CuEq, 22m at 3.2% CuEq, 6.3m at 2.8% CuEq and 9.4m at 2.1% CuEq, within broad thicknesses of mineralisation up to 100m wide. The results continue to support our view that the Northern Copper Zone provides significant upside for the Parys Mountain project, over and above the 5 million tonne contribution included within the 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment.

"The third drill hole, NCZ003, is currently at a depth of around 450 metres. The geological and drill targeting model anticipated the Northern Copper Zone to commence at a downhole depth of around 400 metres. Once again, the model has been validated by these latest results from NCZ002 and we look forward to providing a further update once drilling of NCZ003 is complete."



Northern Copper Zone - Cross Section 4600mE

Section 4600mE below highlights the position of the recently completed drill hole NCZ002 and the up-dip position of NCZ003, which is currently being drilled.

The interpreted outline of the Northern Copper Zone in the cross-section does not imply an economic outcome, it simply highlights where sulphides have been identified within the Northern Shales. A significant number of the drill holes within this zone have returned consistent zones of higher-grade material, which is a key target of the current program. The recognition of a shear zone along the hanging wall of the Northern Copper Zone could imply a structural emplacement, or thickening of the sequence within the mine environment and will greatly assist with future targeting and drilling.

Importantly, every hole drilled into the interpreted position of the Northern Copper Zone has intersected broad zones of sulphides; and the current drilling is demonstrating the predictability of the mineralised zone from the detailed geological model that has been constructed and refined over several years.

The current drill hole, NCZ003, is targeting the up-dip area above historical hole H17A and could potentially provide additional information relating to the key lithology Rhyolite B, which included an intersection of 9.2m @ 2.7% CuEq in drill hole A15.



Northern Copper Zone - Cross Section 4800mE

Section 4800mE below highlights the position of drill hole NCZ001.

As per section 4600mE, this section also highlights the continuity of sulphide mineralisation across the Northern Copper Zone. With the completion of NCZ001, the Company has gained a greater understanding of the influence from Rhyolite B on the higher-grade zones of mineralisation.

Section 4800mE also highlights the potential related to the Central Zone with significant intersections from historical 1970's drilling, including 3.8m @ 8,6% Cu and 6.7m @ 2.4% Cu. The Company believes potential exists for these intersections to link to the 22m @ 3.2 % CuEq (including 4.0m @ 5.2% Cu) in NCZ001.



Drill hole details:

Hole ID Co-ordinates (E)(N) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) End of Hole (m) NCZ002 243818 390943 72.0 165 -80 575

Reported Assays (results >0.5 CuEq in bold):

Hole Number From To Sample Length Assays (m) (m) (m) Cu (%) Zn (%) Pb (%) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) CuEq (%)* NCZ002 203.9 204.4 0.50 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.005 0.01% NCZ002 215 215.5 0.50 0.02 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.008 0.03% NCZ002 235 235.5 0.50 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.005 0.01% NCZ002 243.2 243.7 0.50 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.005 0.01% NCZ002 253.5 254 0.50 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.005 0.01% NCZ002 256.3 256.8 0.50 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.005 0.01% NCZ002 260.2 260.7 0.50 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.005 0.01% NCZ002 261.7 262.2 0.50 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.005 0.01% NCZ002 267.9 268.4 0.50 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.5 0.005 0.01% NCZ002 273.4 273.9 0.50 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.025 0.02% NCZ002 303.5 304 0.50 0.08 0.00 0.00 0.5 0.007 0.08% NCZ002 348 348.5 0.50 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.5 0.005 0.01% NCZ002 351.6 352.1 0.50 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.005 0.01% NCZ002 368 369 1.00 0.02 0.01 0.01 1.0 0.33 0.16% NCZ002 369 370 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.005 0.01% NCZ002 370 371 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.005 0.01% NCZ002 371 372 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.005 0.01% NCZ002 372 373 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.005 0.01% NCZ002 373 374 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.005 0.01% NCZ002 374 375 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.005 0.01% NCZ002 406 406.5 0.50 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.5 0.023 0.02% NCZ002 410 410.5 0.50 0.12 0.01 0.01 0.5 0.066 0.14% NCZ002 413.5 414 0.50 2.11 0.01 0.01 1.5 0.039 1.99% NCZ002 415 416 1.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.5 0.01 0.01% NCZ002 416 417 1.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.5 0.005 0.01% NCZ002 417 418 1.00 0.12 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.006 0.12% NCZ002 418 419 1.00 0.36 0.01 0.00 0.7 0.017 0.35% NCZ002 419 420 1.00 0.11 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.008 0.11% NCZ002 420 421 1.00 0.05 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.008 0.06% NCZ002 421 422 1.00 0.54 0.00 0.00 1.0 0.071 0.54% NCZ002 422 423 1.00 0.20 0.01 0.01 1.8 0.025 0.21% NCZ002 423 424 1.00 0.12 0.01 0.00 0.6 0.01 0.12% NCZ002 424 425 1.00 0.14 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.013 0.14% NCZ002 425 426 1.00 0.41 0.04 0.01 1.2 0.022 0.41% NCZ002 426 427 1.00 0.59 0.26 0.06 3.8 0.257 0.76% NCZ002 427 428 1.00 3.24 0.01 0.01 3.0 0.272 3.15% NCZ002 428 429 1.00 1.26 0.02 0.01 1.6 0.278 1.30% NCZ002 429 430 1.00 2.26 0.01 0.01 2.6 1.215 2.61% NCZ002 430 431 1.00 2.70 0.00 0.01 2.9 1.18 3.01% NCZ002 431 431.6 0.60 6.18 0.01 0.01 5.4 1.15 6.25% NCZ002 431.6 432.3 0.70 3.85 0.01 0.01 4.4 2.19 4.50% NCZ002 433.7 434.3 0.60 0.19 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.023 0.19% NCZ002 434.3 435 0.70 0.23 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.041 0.23% NCZ002 435 436 1.00 0.20 0.01 0.01 0.6 0.071 0.22% NCZ002 436 437 1.00 0.39 0.02 0.00 1.2 0.082 0.41% NCZ002 437 438 1.00 0.65 0.01 0.00 1.3 0.341 0.75% NCZ002 438 439 1.00 0.04 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.021 0.05% NCZ002 439 440 1.00 0.16 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.012 0.16% NCZ002 440 441 1.00 0.51 0.05 0.00 0.5 0.053 0.51% NCZ002 441 442 1.00 0.64 0.01 0.00 0.7 0.136 0.66% NCZ002 442 443 1.00 0.56 0.03 0.03 1.6 0.299 0.67% NCZ002 443 444 1.00 0.33 0.01 0.01 0.5 0.124 0.36% NCZ002 444 445 1.00 0.35 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.035 0.35% NCZ002 445 446 1.00 0.24 0.01 0.00 1.2 0.051 0.25% NCZ002 446 446.8 0.80 0.54 0.01 0.01 0.6 0.023 0.51% NCZ002 447.5 448.3 0.80 0.07 0.01 0.00 0.7 0.019 0.08% NCZ002 448.3 449 0.70 0.03 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.006 0.04% NCZ002 449 450 1.00 0.17 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.028 0.17% NCZ002 450 451 1.00 0.07 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.012 0.08% NCZ002 451 452 1.00 0.07 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.012 0.08% NCZ002 452 453 1.00 0.39 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.029 0.38% NCZ002 453 454 1.00 0.50 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.014 0.48% NCZ002 454 455 1.00 0.46 0.05 0.03 2.6 0.173 0.53% NCZ002 455 456 1.00 0.07 0.01 0.01 0.5 0.017 0.08% NCZ002 456 457 1.00 0.07 0.01 0.02 0.5 0.015 0.08% NCZ002 457 458 1.00 0.78 0.04 0.03 2.4 0.113 0.80% NCZ002 458 459 1.00 0.43 0.01 0.03 1.0 0.041 0.43% NCZ002 459 460 1.00 4.24 0.01 0.01 3.5 0.027 3.98% NCZ002 460 461 1.00 0.05 0.01 0.01 0.6 0.045 0.07% NCZ002 461 462 1.00 0.49 0.01 0.03 2.3 0.151 0.54% NCZ002 462 463 1.00 0.41 0.01 0.01 1.3 0.11 0.44% NCZ002 463 464 1.00 0.10 0.01 0.01 0.6 0.063 0.13% NCZ002 464 465 1.00 0.69 0.01 0.01 0.8 0.037 0.66% NCZ002 465 466 1.00 1.43 0.01 0.02 2.6 0.143 1.41% NCZ002 466 467 1.00 0.15 0.01 0.01 1.3 0.043 0.17% NCZ002 467 468 1.00 0.22 0.01 0.01 1.1 0.06 0.24% NCZ002 468 469 1.00 0.74 0.01 0.02 1.9 0.135 0.76% NCZ002 469 470 1.00 0.48 0.01 0.03 2.8 0.122 0.52% NCZ002 470 471 1.00 0.27 0.00 0.01 0.8 0.071 0.29% NCZ002 471 472 1.00 0.13 0.01 0.01 0.5 0.036 0.14% NCZ002 472 473 1.00 0.32 0.01 0.01 1.1 0.057 0.33% NCZ002 473 474 1.00 2.82 0.72 1.26 25.8 0.11 3.27% NCZ002 474 475 1.00 2.90 0.01 0.03 5.6 0.312 2.87% NCZ002 475 476 1.00 3.29 0.10 0.08 11.2 0.591 3.41% NCZ002 476 477 1.00 2.47 0.68 0.57 40.9 0.248 2.95% NCZ002 477 478 1.00 2.70 0.06 0.25 19.9 0.193 2.78% NCZ002 478 479 1.00 1.25 0.02 0.05 4.8 0.153 1.26% NCZ002 479 480 1.00 0.73 0.13 0.07 4.8 0.142 0.81% NCZ002 480 481 1.00 0.65 0.37 0.10 7.3 0.081 0.81% NCZ002 481 482 1.00 0.76 0.01 0.02 3.2 0.186 0.81% NCZ002 482 482.4 0.40 0.74 0.01 0.03 2.0 0.046 0.73% NCZ002 483 483.95 0.95 0.57 1.87 3.09 47.9 0.093 1.98% NCZ002 484.5 485 0.50 2.16 0.25 1.14 47.3 0.137 2.64% NCZ002 486.6 487 0.40 1.92 0.72 0.64 16.1 0.128 2.26% NCZ002 487 488 1.00 0.65 0.68 0.32 3.9 0.156 0.95% NCZ002 488 489 1.00 1.63 0.06 0.05 4.5 0.091 1.61% NCZ002 489 490 1.00 0.43 0.02 0.03 2.4 0.039 0.44% NCZ002 490 491 1.00 0.72 0.08 0.06 2.3 0.362 0.87% NCZ002 491 492 1.00 0.20 0.01 0.01 1.4 0.068 0.23% NCZ002 492 493 1.00 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.5 0.005 0.03% NCZ002 493 494 1.00 0.05 0.25 0.13 0.9 0.023 0.16% NCZ002 494 495 1.00 0.05 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.007 0.06% NCZ002 495 496 1.00 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.5 0.008 0.04% NCZ002 496 497 1.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.5 0.005 0.01% NCZ002 497 498 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.005 0.02% NCZ002 498 499 1.00 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.5 0.011 0.03% NCZ002 499 500 1.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.5 0.007 0.02% NCZ002 500 501 1.00 0.09 0.01 0.00 0.8 0.013 0.10% NCZ002 501 502 1.00 0.11 0.21 0.36 1.3 0.065 0.26% NCZ002 502 503 1.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.5 0.009 0.02% NCZ002 508.5 509 0.50 1.23 0.01 0.01 11.4 0.22 1.31% NCZ002 509 510 1.00 0.22 0.00 0.00 0.7 0.037 0.23% NCZ002 510 511 1.00 0.61 0.00 0.01 1.1 0.078 0.61% NCZ002 511 512 1.00 0.23 0.01 0.01 0.9 0.025 0.23% NCZ002 512 513 1.00 0.32 0.01 0.03 2.1 0.014 0.33% NCZ002 513 514 1.00 0.35 0.06 0.03 1.3 0.027 0.37% NCZ002 514 515 1.00 0.83 0.04 0.03 1.6 0.051 0.82% NCZ002 515 516 1.00 1.32 0.28 0.11 4.6 0.825 1.69% NCZ002 516 517 1.00 1.97 0.02 0.01 4.4 2.24 2.78% NCZ002 517 518 1.00 1.34 0.12 0.06 5.1 0.554 1.55% NCZ002 518 519 1.00 4.06 0.83 0.61 11.0 5.06 6.25% NCZ002 519 520 1.00 4.60 0.07 0.02 7.9 2.21 5.25% NCZ002 520 521 1.00 1.53 0.01 0.00 3.1 0.407 1.61% NCZ002 521 522 1.00 5.00 0.10 0.01 8.7 1.17 5.21% NCZ002 522 523 1.00 6.57 0.02 0.02 11.0 0.438 6.37% NCZ002 523 524 1.00 0.83 0.06 0.07 2.5 0.071 0.85% NCZ002 524 525 1.00 4.13 0.04 0.01 7.8 0.179 3.97% NCZ002 525 526 1.00 1.12 0.10 0.04 3.1 0.049 1.12% NCZ002 526 527 1.00 0.03 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.008 0.04% NCZ002 527 528 1.00 0.12 0.14 0.04 0.5 0.006 0.16% NCZ002 528 529 1.00 0.06 0.06 0.07 0.6 0.008 0.09% NCZ002 529 530 1.00 1.43 0.13 0.10 6.0 0.042 1.44% NCZ002 530 531 1.00 0.21 0.01 0.00 0.7 0.027 0.21% NCZ002 531 532 1.00 0.25 0.02 0.01 0.7 0.021 0.25% NCZ002 532 533 1.00 0.18 0.01 0.00 1.0 0.041 0.20% NCZ002 533 534 1.00 0.70 0.01 0.00 1.8 0.042 0.68% NCZ002 534 535 1.00 0.56 0.01 0.00 1.4 0.026 0.54% NCZ002 535 536 1.00 0.37 0.02 0.00 0.5 0.011 0.36% NCZ002 536 537 1.00 1.01 0.05 0.08 4.0 0.032 1.00% NCZ002 537 538 1.00 0.32 0.00 0.00 0.8 0.022 0.32% NCZ002 538 539 1.00 2.35 0.02 0.01 5.5 0.045 2.25% NCZ002 539 540 1.00 1.61 0.17 0.03 4.1 0.033 1.59% NCZ002 540 541 1.00 0.15 0.04 0.00 0.5 0.012 0.16% NCZ002 541 542 1.00 0.21 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.007 0.21% NCZ002 542 543 1.00 0.16 0.01 0.00 0.6 0.029 0.17% NCZ002 543 544 1.00 0.03 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.006 0.04% NCZ002 544 545 1.00 0.04 0.02 0.00 0.5 0.018 0.06% NCZ002 545 546 1.00 0.21 0.01 0.02 0.6 0.018 0.22% NCZ002 546 547 1.00 0.34 0.06 0.04 1.1 0.02 0.36% NCZ002 547 548 1.00 0.09 0.02 0.00 0.5 0.012 0.10% NCZ002 548 549 1.00 0.19 0.01 0.00 0.7 0.016 0.19% NCZ002 549 550 1.00 0.28 0.00 0.00 0.6 0.014 0.27% NCZ002 550 551 1.00 0.13 0.01 0.00 0.7 0.029 0.14% NCZ002 551 552 1.00 0.03 0.01 0.16 1.0 0.011 0.07% NCZ002 552 553 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.005 0.01% NCZ002 553 554 1.00 0.05 0.01 0.02 0.7 0.005 0.05% NCZ002 554 555 1.00 0.02 0.05 0.03 0.5 0.005 0.04% NCZ002 555 556 1.00 0.08 0.02 0.00 0.7 0.041 0.10% NCZ002 563.7 564.2 0.50 0.02 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.008 0.03% NCZ002 566 566.5 0.50 0.02 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.005 0.02% NCZ002 570.5 571 0.50 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.5 0.005 0.03% NCZ002 571 571.5 0.50 0.07 0.05 0.02 0.5 0.009 0.09% NCZ002 571.5 572 0.50 0.14 0.61 0.10 1.1 0.027 0.34% NCZ002 572 572.5 0.50 0.22 0.01 0.02 1.5 0.032 0.23% NCZ002 572.5 573 0.50 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.5 0.005 0.02% Total 149.15

* Copper Equivalent (CuEq %) = Cu grade % * Cu Recovery + (Zn grade % * Zn Recovery * (Zn price $/t /Cu price $/t)) + (Pb grade % * Pb Recovery * (Pb price $/t /Cu price $/t)) + (Ag grade g/t / 31.103 * Ag recovery * (Ag price $/oz /Cu price $/t)) + (Au grade g/t / 31.103 * Au recovery * (Au price $/oz /Cu price $/t))

Cu Equivalent calculated using following commodity prices: Zn - US$3350/t, Cu - US$9523/t, Pb - US$2292/t, Ag - US$25.50/oz and

Au - US$1850/oz

Cu Equivalent calculated using following recovery assumptions for Northern Copper Zone: Zn - 82%, Cu - 93%, Pb - 78%, Ag - 72% and Au - 65%

Sample analysis and QA/QC

All samples generated from the drilling were dispatched to ALS Loughrea, Ireland.

Samples were assayed for multi-element data analysis using their ME-ICP61 package, which includes Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn. The samples were also assayed for gold using their Au-AA23 analysis package. Overlimit assays were then analysed using their Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, Pb-OG62, Zn-OG62 and ME-OG62 analysis packages.

For QA/QC purposes, Anglesey Mining used the industry standard of inserting 5% Certified Reference Material (CRM) samples, 2.5% Certified Blank Samples (Blanks) and 5% duplicate samples at source. The CRMs were sourced from OREAS Australia.

Competent Person

The information in this announcement which relates to Drilling Results has been approved by Mrs. Liz de Klerk, M.Sc., Pr.Sci.Nat., FIMMM who is a professional registered with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professionals (SACNASP: 400090/08) and independent consultant to the Company. Mrs. de Klerk is the Senior Geologist & Managing Director of Micon International Co Limited and has over 20 continuous years of exploration and mining experience in a variety of mineral deposit styles. Mrs. de Klerk has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of exploration, mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which she is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Exploration Targets, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code). Mrs. de Klerk consents to inclusion in the announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

.



About Anglesey Mining plc:

Anglesey is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and currently has 420,093,017 ordinary shares in issue.

Anglesey is developing the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales, UK with a reported resource of 5.3 million tonnes at over 4.0% combined base metals in the Measured and Indicated categories and 10.8 million tonnes at over 2.5% combined base metals in the Inferred category.



Anglesey also holds a 49.75% interest in the Grängesberg iron ore project in Sweden and 12% of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, which through its 52% owned subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration and development of direct shipping iron ore deposits in Labrador and Quebec.





For further information, please contact:



Anglesey Mining plc

Andrew King, Interim-Chairman - Tel: +44 (0)7825 963700

Jo Battershill, Non-Executive Director - Tel: +44 (0)7540 366000

Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy / Daragh O'Reilly - Tel: +353 1 679 6363

WH Ireland

Joint Corporate Broker

Katy Mitchell / Harry Ansell - Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

Brand Communications

Public & Investor Relations

Alan Green - Tel: +44 (0) 7976 431608

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71