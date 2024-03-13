Anglesey Mining Plc - Further drilling results confirm scale of Northern Copper Zone at Parys Mountain
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13
Trading Symbol
AIM: AYM
13thMarch 2024
Anglesey Mining plc
("Anglesey" or "the Company")
Further drilling results confirm scale of Northern Copper Zone at
Parys Mountain
Anglesey Mining plc (AIM:AYM), is pleased to announce that the assay results have been received for the recently completed drill hole NCZ002. Drill hole NCZ002 was the second hole to be completed from the infill drilling program of the Northern Copper Zone (NCZ) and Garth Daniel Zone (GDZ) at the Company's Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS project on the Isle of Anglesey in North West Wales.
Consistent with historical drilling, assays confirm that NCZ002 intersected a significant zone of mineralisation across the NCZ with 114m @ 1.0% CuEq (including internal dilution). Within the broad mineralised envelope, there are numerous higher-grade zones. These demonstrate good continuity with previous drilling results and further support the integrity of the geological model and drill targeting.
Key intersections within the broad zone of mineralisation are detailed below:
Northern Copper Zone - Hole NCZ002
- 65.0m@ 0.9% Cu, 0.09% Zn, 0.1% Pb, 4.2g/t Ag and 0.17g/t Au(1.0% CuEq) from a depth of 426m, including:
- 6.3m @ 2.6% Cu, 3.2g/t Ag and 0.86g/t Au (2.8% CuEq) from 426.0m
- 34.1m @ 0.9% Cu, 4.6g/t Ag and 0.11g/t Au(1.0% CuEq) from 448.3m, including:
-9.4m @ 1.9% Cu, 0.26% Pb, 0.22% Zn, 13.2g/t Ag and 0.22g/t Au (2.1% CuEq)
- 1.0m @ 0.6% Cu, 3.1% Pb, 1.9% Zn, 47.9g/t Ag and 0.09g/t Au (2.0% CuEq / 7.1% ZnEq) from 483.0m
- 0.5m @ 2.2% Cu, 1.1% Pb, 0.3% Zn, 47.3g/t Ag and 0.14g/t Au (2.7% CuEq / 7.5% ZnEq) from 484.5m
- 4.4m @ 1.0% Cu, 0.16% Pb, 0.26% Zn, 4.4g/t Ag and 0.16g/t Au (1.1% CuEq / 3.1% ZnEq) from 486.6m
- 31.5m @ 1.4% Cu, 3.5g/t Ag and 0.44g/t Au (1.6% CuEq) from 508.5m, including:
- 11.0m @ 3.0% Cu, 6.3g/t Ag and 1.20g/t Au (3.4% CuEq) from 515m
***CuEq grades are based on recovery factors and commodity prices as detailed after the tabulated reported assays of this release***
The Company is targeting a resource update on the NCZ, with the aim of converting a significant portion of the Inferred Resource into the higher confidence Indicated category. Based on the Joint Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) guidelines, only Indicated and Measured category Mineral Resources can be converted into Ore Reserves.
Andrew King, Interim Chairman of Anglesey Mining, commented: "Once again, we are very excited to see the Parys Mountain project delivering some very strong drilling results. It is worth reminding investors that Parys Mountain is demonstrably the largest and most advanced copper project in the UK with substantial resource upside still evident. In addition, the project is favourably located on a previously permitted, brownfield development site with significant existing infrastructure already in place."
"Both NCZ001 and NCZ002 have delivered some exceptional high-grade copper intersections, including 11m at 3.4% CuEq, 22m at 3.2% CuEq, 6.3m at 2.8% CuEq and 9.4m at 2.1% CuEq, within broad thicknesses of mineralisation up to 100m wide. The results continue to support our view that the Northern Copper Zone provides significant upside for the Parys Mountain project, over and above the 5 million tonne contribution included within the 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment.
"The third drill hole, NCZ003, is currently at a depth of around 450 metres. The geological and drill targeting model anticipated the Northern Copper Zone to commence at a downhole depth of around 400 metres. Once again, the model has been validated by these latest results from NCZ002 and we look forward to providing a further update once drilling of NCZ003 is complete."
Northern Copper Zone - Cross Section 4600mE
Section 4600mE below highlights the position of the recently completed drill hole NCZ002 and the up-dip position of NCZ003, which is currently being drilled.
The interpreted outline of the Northern Copper Zone in the cross-section does not imply an economic outcome, it simply highlights where sulphides have been identified within the Northern Shales. A significant number of the drill holes within this zone have returned consistent zones of higher-grade material, which is a key target of the current program. The recognition of a shear zone along the hanging wall of the Northern Copper Zone could imply a structural emplacement, or thickening of the sequence within the mine environment and will greatly assist with future targeting and drilling.
Importantly, every hole drilled into the interpreted position of the Northern Copper Zone has intersected broad zones of sulphides; and the current drilling is demonstrating the predictability of the mineralised zone from the detailed geological model that has been constructed and refined over several years.
The current drill hole, NCZ003, is targeting the up-dip area above historical hole H17A and could potentially provide additional information relating to the key lithology Rhyolite B, which included an intersection of 9.2m @ 2.7% CuEq in drill hole A15.
Northern Copper Zone - Cross Section 4800mE
Section 4800mE below highlights the position of drill hole NCZ001.
As per section 4600mE, this section also highlights the continuity of sulphide mineralisation across the Northern Copper Zone. With the completion of NCZ001, the Company has gained a greater understanding of the influence from Rhyolite B on the higher-grade zones of mineralisation.
Section 4800mE also highlights the potential related to the Central Zone with significant intersections from historical 1970's drilling, including 3.8m @ 8,6% Cu and 6.7m @ 2.4% Cu. The Company believes potential exists for these intersections to link to the 22m @ 3.2 % CuEq (including 4.0m @ 5.2% Cu) in NCZ001.
Drill hole details:
Hole ID
Co-ordinates
(E)(N)
Elevation
(m)
Azimuth
(°)
Dip (°)
End of Hole (m)
NCZ002
243818
390943
72.0
165
-80
575
Reported Assays (results >0.5 CuEq in bold):
Hole Number
From
To
Sample Length
Assays
(m)
(m)
(m)
Cu
(%)
Zn
(%)
Pb
(%)
Ag (g/t)
Au (g/t)
CuEq
(%)*
NCZ002
203.9
204.4
0.50
0.00
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.005
0.01%
NCZ002
215
215.5
0.50
0.02
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.008
0.03%
NCZ002
235
235.5
0.50
0.00
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.005
0.01%
NCZ002
243.2
243.7
0.50
0.00
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.005
0.01%
NCZ002
253.5
254
0.50
0.00
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.005
0.01%
NCZ002
256.3
256.8
0.50
0.00
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.005
0.01%
NCZ002
260.2
260.7
0.50
0.00
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.005
0.01%
NCZ002
261.7
262.2
0.50
0.00
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.005
0.01%
NCZ002
267.9
268.4
0.50
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.5
0.005
0.01%
NCZ002
273.4
273.9
0.50
0.00
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.025
0.02%
NCZ002
303.5
304
0.50
0.08
0.00
0.00
0.5
0.007
0.08%
NCZ002
348
348.5
0.50
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.5
0.005
0.01%
NCZ002
351.6
352.1
0.50
0.00
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.005
0.01%
NCZ002
368
369
1.00
0.02
0.01
0.01
1.0
0.33
0.16%
NCZ002
369
370
1.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.005
0.01%
NCZ002
370
371
1.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.005
0.01%
NCZ002
371
372
1.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.005
0.01%
NCZ002
372
373
1.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.005
0.01%
NCZ002
373
374
1.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.005
0.01%
NCZ002
374
375
1.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.005
0.01%
NCZ002
406
406.5
0.50
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.5
0.023
0.02%
NCZ002
410
410.5
0.50
0.12
0.01
0.01
0.5
0.066
0.14%
NCZ002
413.5
414
0.50
2.11
0.01
0.01
1.5
0.039
1.99%
NCZ002
415
416
1.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.5
0.01
0.01%
NCZ002
416
417
1.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.5
0.005
0.01%
NCZ002
417
418
1.00
0.12
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.006
0.12%
NCZ002
418
419
1.00
0.36
0.01
0.00
0.7
0.017
0.35%
NCZ002
419
420
1.00
0.11
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.008
0.11%
NCZ002
420
421
1.00
0.05
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.008
0.06%
NCZ002
421
422
1.00
0.54
0.00
0.00
1.0
0.071
0.54%
NCZ002
422
423
1.00
0.20
0.01
0.01
1.8
0.025
0.21%
NCZ002
423
424
1.00
0.12
0.01
0.00
0.6
0.01
0.12%
NCZ002
424
425
1.00
0.14
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.013
0.14%
NCZ002
425
426
1.00
0.41
0.04
0.01
1.2
0.022
0.41%
NCZ002
426
427
1.00
0.59
0.26
0.06
3.8
0.257
0.76%
NCZ002
427
428
1.00
3.24
0.01
0.01
3.0
0.272
3.15%
NCZ002
428
429
1.00
1.26
0.02
0.01
1.6
0.278
1.30%
NCZ002
429
430
1.00
2.26
0.01
0.01
2.6
1.215
2.61%
NCZ002
430
431
1.00
2.70
0.00
0.01
2.9
1.18
3.01%
NCZ002
431
431.6
0.60
6.18
0.01
0.01
5.4
1.15
6.25%
NCZ002
431.6
432.3
0.70
3.85
0.01
0.01
4.4
2.19
4.50%
NCZ002
433.7
434.3
0.60
0.19
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.023
0.19%
NCZ002
434.3
435
0.70
0.23
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.041
0.23%
NCZ002
435
436
1.00
0.20
0.01
0.01
0.6
0.071
0.22%
NCZ002
436
437
1.00
0.39
0.02
0.00
1.2
0.082
0.41%
NCZ002
437
438
1.00
0.65
0.01
0.00
1.3
0.341
0.75%
NCZ002
438
439
1.00
0.04
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.021
0.05%
NCZ002
439
440
1.00
0.16
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.012
0.16%
NCZ002
440
441
1.00
0.51
0.05
0.00
0.5
0.053
0.51%
NCZ002
441
442
1.00
0.64
0.01
0.00
0.7
0.136
0.66%
NCZ002
442
443
1.00
0.56
0.03
0.03
1.6
0.299
0.67%
NCZ002
443
444
1.00
0.33
0.01
0.01
0.5
0.124
0.36%
NCZ002
444
445
1.00
0.35
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.035
0.35%
NCZ002
445
446
1.00
0.24
0.01
0.00
1.2
0.051
0.25%
NCZ002
446
446.8
0.80
0.54
0.01
0.01
0.6
0.023
0.51%
NCZ002
447.5
448.3
0.80
0.07
0.01
0.00
0.7
0.019
0.08%
NCZ002
448.3
449
0.70
0.03
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.006
0.04%
NCZ002
449
450
1.00
0.17
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.028
0.17%
NCZ002
450
451
1.00
0.07
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.012
0.08%
NCZ002
451
452
1.00
0.07
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.012
0.08%
NCZ002
452
453
1.00
0.39
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.029
0.38%
NCZ002
453
454
1.00
0.50
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.014
0.48%
NCZ002
454
455
1.00
0.46
0.05
0.03
2.6
0.173
0.53%
NCZ002
455
456
1.00
0.07
0.01
0.01
0.5
0.017
0.08%
NCZ002
456
457
1.00
0.07
0.01
0.02
0.5
0.015
0.08%
NCZ002
457
458
1.00
0.78
0.04
0.03
2.4
0.113
0.80%
NCZ002
458
459
1.00
0.43
0.01
0.03
1.0
0.041
0.43%
NCZ002
459
460
1.00
4.24
0.01
0.01
3.5
0.027
3.98%
NCZ002
460
461
1.00
0.05
0.01
0.01
0.6
0.045
0.07%
NCZ002
461
462
1.00
0.49
0.01
0.03
2.3
0.151
0.54%
NCZ002
462
463
1.00
0.41
0.01
0.01
1.3
0.11
0.44%
NCZ002
463
464
1.00
0.10
0.01
0.01
0.6
0.063
0.13%
NCZ002
464
465
1.00
0.69
0.01
0.01
0.8
0.037
0.66%
NCZ002
465
466
1.00
1.43
0.01
0.02
2.6
0.143
1.41%
NCZ002
466
467
1.00
0.15
0.01
0.01
1.3
0.043
0.17%
NCZ002
467
468
1.00
0.22
0.01
0.01
1.1
0.06
0.24%
NCZ002
468
469
1.00
0.74
0.01
0.02
1.9
0.135
0.76%
NCZ002
469
470
1.00
0.48
0.01
0.03
2.8
0.122
0.52%
NCZ002
470
471
1.00
0.27
0.00
0.01
0.8
0.071
0.29%
NCZ002
471
472
1.00
0.13
0.01
0.01
0.5
0.036
0.14%
NCZ002
472
473
1.00
0.32
0.01
0.01
1.1
0.057
0.33%
NCZ002
473
474
1.00
2.82
0.72
1.26
25.8
0.11
3.27%
NCZ002
474
475
1.00
2.90
0.01
0.03
5.6
0.312
2.87%
NCZ002
475
476
1.00
3.29
0.10
0.08
11.2
0.591
3.41%
NCZ002
476
477
1.00
2.47
0.68
0.57
40.9
0.248
2.95%
NCZ002
477
478
1.00
2.70
0.06
0.25
19.9
0.193
2.78%
NCZ002
478
479
1.00
1.25
0.02
0.05
4.8
0.153
1.26%
NCZ002
479
480
1.00
0.73
0.13
0.07
4.8
0.142
0.81%
NCZ002
480
481
1.00
0.65
0.37
0.10
7.3
0.081
0.81%
NCZ002
481
482
1.00
0.76
0.01
0.02
3.2
0.186
0.81%
NCZ002
482
482.4
0.40
0.74
0.01
0.03
2.0
0.046
0.73%
NCZ002
483
483.95
0.95
0.57
1.87
3.09
47.9
0.093
1.98%
NCZ002
484.5
485
0.50
2.16
0.25
1.14
47.3
0.137
2.64%
NCZ002
486.6
487
0.40
1.92
0.72
0.64
16.1
0.128
2.26%
NCZ002
487
488
1.00
0.65
0.68
0.32
3.9
0.156
0.95%
NCZ002
488
489
1.00
1.63
0.06
0.05
4.5
0.091
1.61%
NCZ002
489
490
1.00
0.43
0.02
0.03
2.4
0.039
0.44%
NCZ002
490
491
1.00
0.72
0.08
0.06
2.3
0.362
0.87%
NCZ002
491
492
1.00
0.20
0.01
0.01
1.4
0.068
0.23%
NCZ002
492
493
1.00
0.02
0.00
0.00
0.5
0.005
0.03%
NCZ002
493
494
1.00
0.05
0.25
0.13
0.9
0.023
0.16%
NCZ002
494
495
1.00
0.05
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.007
0.06%
NCZ002
495
496
1.00
0.03
0.00
0.00
0.5
0.008
0.04%
NCZ002
496
497
1.00
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.5
0.005
0.01%
NCZ002
497
498
1.00
0.01
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.005
0.02%
NCZ002
498
499
1.00
0.02
0.00
0.00
0.5
0.011
0.03%
NCZ002
499
500
1.00
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.5
0.007
0.02%
NCZ002
500
501
1.00
0.09
0.01
0.00
0.8
0.013
0.10%
NCZ002
501
502
1.00
0.11
0.21
0.36
1.3
0.065
0.26%
NCZ002
502
503
1.00
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.5
0.009
0.02%
NCZ002
508.5
509
0.50
1.23
0.01
0.01
11.4
0.22
1.31%
NCZ002
509
510
1.00
0.22
0.00
0.00
0.7
0.037
0.23%
NCZ002
510
511
1.00
0.61
0.00
0.01
1.1
0.078
0.61%
NCZ002
511
512
1.00
0.23
0.01
0.01
0.9
0.025
0.23%
NCZ002
512
513
1.00
0.32
0.01
0.03
2.1
0.014
0.33%
NCZ002
513
514
1.00
0.35
0.06
0.03
1.3
0.027
0.37%
NCZ002
514
515
1.00
0.83
0.04
0.03
1.6
0.051
0.82%
NCZ002
515
516
1.00
1.32
0.28
0.11
4.6
0.825
1.69%
NCZ002
516
517
1.00
1.97
0.02
0.01
4.4
2.24
2.78%
NCZ002
517
518
1.00
1.34
0.12
0.06
5.1
0.554
1.55%
NCZ002
518
519
1.00
4.06
0.83
0.61
11.0
5.06
6.25%
NCZ002
519
520
1.00
|
4.60
0.07
0.02
7.9
2.21
5.25%
NCZ002
520
521
1.00
1.53
0.01
0.00
3.1
0.407
1.61%
NCZ002
521
522
1.00
5.00
0.10
0.01
8.7
1.17
5.21%
NCZ002
522
523
1.00
6.57
0.02
0.02
11.0
0.438
6.37%
NCZ002
523
524
1.00
0.83
0.06
0.07
2.5
0.071
0.85%
NCZ002
524
525
1.00
4.13
0.04
0.01
7.8
0.179
3.97%
NCZ002
525
526
1.00
1.12
0.10
0.04
3.1
0.049
1.12%
NCZ002
526
527
1.00
0.03
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.008
0.04%
NCZ002
527
528
1.00
0.12
0.14
0.04
0.5
0.006
0.16%
NCZ002
528
529
1.00
0.06
0.06
0.07
0.6
0.008
0.09%
NCZ002
529
530
1.00
1.43
0.13
0.10
6.0
0.042
1.44%
NCZ002
530
531
1.00
0.21
0.01
0.00
0.7
0.027
0.21%
NCZ002
531
532
1.00
0.25
0.02
0.01
0.7
0.021
0.25%
NCZ002
532
533
1.00
0.18
0.01
0.00
1.0
0.041
0.20%
NCZ002
533
534
1.00
0.70
0.01
0.00
1.8
0.042
0.68%
NCZ002
534
535
1.00
0.56
0.01
0.00
1.4
0.026
0.54%
NCZ002
535
536
1.00
0.37
0.02
0.00
0.5
0.011
0.36%
NCZ002
536
537
1.00
1.01
0.05
0.08
4.0
0.032
1.00%
NCZ002
537
538
1.00
0.32
0.00
0.00
0.8
0.022
0.32%
NCZ002
538
539
1.00
2.35
0.02
0.01
5.5
0.045
2.25%
NCZ002
539
540
1.00
1.61
0.17
0.03
4.1
0.033
1.59%
NCZ002
540
541
1.00
0.15
0.04
0.00
0.5
0.012
0.16%
NCZ002
541
542
1.00
0.21
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.007
0.21%
NCZ002
542
543
1.00
0.16
0.01
0.00
0.6
0.029
0.17%
NCZ002
543
544
1.00
0.03
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.006
0.04%
NCZ002
544
545
1.00
0.04
0.02
0.00
0.5
0.018
0.06%
NCZ002
545
546
1.00
0.21
0.01
0.02
0.6
0.018
0.22%
NCZ002
546
547
1.00
0.34
0.06
0.04
1.1
0.02
0.36%
NCZ002
547
548
1.00
0.09
0.02
0.00
0.5
0.012
0.10%
NCZ002
548
549
1.00
0.19
0.01
0.00
0.7
0.016
0.19%
NCZ002
549
550
1.00
0.28
0.00
0.00
0.6
0.014
0.27%
NCZ002
550
551
1.00
0.13
0.01
0.00
0.7
0.029
0.14%
NCZ002
551
552
1.00
0.03
0.01
0.16
1.0
0.011
0.07%
NCZ002
552
553
1.00
0.01
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.005
0.01%
NCZ002
553
554
1.00
0.05
0.01
0.02
0.7
0.005
0.05%
NCZ002
554
555
1.00
0.02
0.05
0.03
0.5
0.005
0.04%
NCZ002
555
556
1.00
0.08
0.02
0.00
0.7
0.041
0.10%
NCZ002
563.7
564.2
0.50
0.02
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.008
0.03%
NCZ002
566
566.5
0.50
0.02
0.01
0.00
0.5
0.005
0.02%
NCZ002
570.5
571
0.50
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.5
0.005
0.03%
NCZ002
571
571.5
0.50
0.07
0.05
0.02
0.5
0.009
0.09%
NCZ002
571.5
572
0.50
0.14
0.61
0.10
1.1
0.027
0.34%
NCZ002
572
572.5
0.50
0.22
0.01
0.02
1.5
0.032
0.23%
NCZ002
572.5
573
0.50
0.02
0.00
0.00
0.5
0.005
0.02%
Total
149.15
* Copper Equivalent (CuEq %) = Cu grade % * Cu Recovery + (Zn grade % * Zn Recovery * (Zn price $/t /Cu price $/t)) + (Pb grade % * Pb Recovery * (Pb price $/t /Cu price $/t)) + (Ag grade g/t / 31.103 * Ag recovery * (Ag price $/oz /Cu price $/t)) + (Au grade g/t / 31.103 * Au recovery * (Au price $/oz /Cu price $/t))
Cu Equivalent calculated using following commodity prices: Zn - US$3350/t, Cu - US$9523/t, Pb - US$2292/t, Ag - US$25.50/oz and
Au - US$1850/oz
Cu Equivalent calculated using following recovery assumptions for Northern Copper Zone: Zn - 82%, Cu - 93%, Pb - 78%, Ag - 72% and Au - 65%
Sample analysis and QA/QC
All samples generated from the drilling were dispatched to ALS Loughrea, Ireland.
Samples were assayed for multi-element data analysis using their ME-ICP61 package, which includes Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn. The samples were also assayed for gold using their Au-AA23 analysis package. Overlimit assays were then analysed using their Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, Pb-OG62, Zn-OG62 and ME-OG62 analysis packages.
For QA/QC purposes, Anglesey Mining used the industry standard of inserting 5% Certified Reference Material (CRM) samples, 2.5% Certified Blank Samples (Blanks) and 5% duplicate samples at source. The CRMs were sourced from OREAS Australia.
Competent Person
The information in this announcement which relates to Drilling Results has been approved by Mrs. Liz de Klerk, M.Sc., Pr.Sci.Nat., FIMMM who is a professional registered with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professionals (SACNASP: 400090/08) and independent consultant to the Company. Mrs. de Klerk is the Senior Geologist & Managing Director of Micon International Co Limited and has over 20 continuous years of exploration and mining experience in a variety of mineral deposit styles. Mrs. de Klerk has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of exploration, mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which she is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Exploration Targets, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code). Mrs. de Klerk consents to inclusion in the announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
.
About Anglesey Mining plc:
Anglesey is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and currently has 420,093,017 ordinary shares in issue.
Anglesey is developing the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales, UK with a reported resource of 5.3 million tonnes at over 4.0% combined base metals in the Measured and Indicated categories and 10.8 million tonnes at over 2.5% combined base metals in the Inferred category.
Anglesey also holds a 49.75% interest in the Grängesberg iron ore project in Sweden and 12% of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, which through its 52% owned subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration and development of direct shipping iron ore deposits in Labrador and Quebec.
For further information, please contact:
Anglesey Mining plc
Andrew King, Interim-Chairman - Tel: +44 (0)7825 963700
Jo Battershill, Non-Executive Director - Tel: +44 (0)7540 366000
Davy
Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker
Brian Garrahy / Daragh O'Reilly - Tel: +353 1 679 6363
WH Ireland
Joint Corporate Broker
Katy Mitchell / Harry Ansell - Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666
Brand Communications
Public & Investor Relations
Alan Green - Tel: +44 (0) 7976 431608
LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71
3944795_0.png
3944795_2.png
3944795_1.png
3944795_0.png
3944795_2.png
3944795_1.png