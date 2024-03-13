Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Goldaktie vor Vervielfachung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 876817 | ISIN: GB0000320472 | Ticker-Symbol: 4A0
Frankfurt
13.03.24
08:03 Uhr
0,006 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLESEY MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLESEY MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.03.2024 | 08:06
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anglesey Mining Plc - Further drilling results confirm scale of Northern Copper Zone at Parys Mountain

Anglesey Mining Plc - Further drilling results confirm scale of Northern Copper Zone at Parys Mountain

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

Trading Symbol

AIM: AYM

13thMarch 2024

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or "the Company")

Further drilling results confirm scale of Northern Copper Zone at

Parys Mountain

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM:AYM), is pleased to announce that the assay results have been received for the recently completed drill hole NCZ002. Drill hole NCZ002 was the second hole to be completed from the infill drilling program of the Northern Copper Zone (NCZ) and Garth Daniel Zone (GDZ) at the Company's Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS project on the Isle of Anglesey in North West Wales.

Consistent with historical drilling, assays confirm that NCZ002 intersected a significant zone of mineralisation across the NCZ with 114m @ 1.0% CuEq (including internal dilution). Within the broad mineralised envelope, there are numerous higher-grade zones. These demonstrate good continuity with previous drilling results and further support the integrity of the geological model and drill targeting.

Key intersections within the broad zone of mineralisation are detailed below:

Northern Copper Zone - Hole NCZ002

  • 65.0m@ 0.9% Cu, 0.09% Zn, 0.1% Pb, 4.2g/t Ag and 0.17g/t Au(1.0% CuEq) from a depth of 426m, including:
  • 6.3m @ 2.6% Cu, 3.2g/t Ag and 0.86g/t Au (2.8% CuEq) from 426.0m
  • 34.1m @ 0.9% Cu, 4.6g/t Ag and 0.11g/t Au(1.0% CuEq) from 448.3m, including:

-9.4m @ 1.9% Cu, 0.26% Pb, 0.22% Zn, 13.2g/t Ag and 0.22g/t Au (2.1% CuEq)

  • 1.0m @ 0.6% Cu, 3.1% Pb, 1.9% Zn, 47.9g/t Ag and 0.09g/t Au (2.0% CuEq / 7.1% ZnEq) from 483.0m
  • 0.5m @ 2.2% Cu, 1.1% Pb, 0.3% Zn, 47.3g/t Ag and 0.14g/t Au (2.7% CuEq / 7.5% ZnEq) from 484.5m
  • 4.4m @ 1.0% Cu, 0.16% Pb, 0.26% Zn, 4.4g/t Ag and 0.16g/t Au (1.1% CuEq / 3.1% ZnEq) from 486.6m
  • 31.5m @ 1.4% Cu, 3.5g/t Ag and 0.44g/t Au (1.6% CuEq) from 508.5m, including:
    • 11.0m @ 3.0% Cu, 6.3g/t Ag and 1.20g/t Au (3.4% CuEq) from 515m

***CuEq grades are based on recovery factors and commodity prices as detailed after the tabulated reported assays of this release***

The Company is targeting a resource update on the NCZ, with the aim of converting a significant portion of the Inferred Resource into the higher confidence Indicated category. Based on the Joint Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) guidelines, only Indicated and Measured category Mineral Resources can be converted into Ore Reserves.

Andrew King, Interim Chairman of Anglesey Mining, commented: "Once again, we are very excited to see the Parys Mountain project delivering some very strong drilling results. It is worth reminding investors that Parys Mountain is demonstrably the largest and most advanced copper project in the UK with substantial resource upside still evident. In addition, the project is favourably located on a previously permitted, brownfield development site with significant existing infrastructure already in place."

"Both NCZ001 and NCZ002 have delivered some exceptional high-grade copper intersections, including 11m at 3.4% CuEq, 22m at 3.2% CuEq, 6.3m at 2.8% CuEq and 9.4m at 2.1% CuEq, within broad thicknesses of mineralisation up to 100m wide. The results continue to support our view that the Northern Copper Zone provides significant upside for the Parys Mountain project, over and above the 5 million tonne contribution included within the 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment.

"The third drill hole, NCZ003, is currently at a depth of around 450 metres. The geological and drill targeting model anticipated the Northern Copper Zone to commence at a downhole depth of around 400 metres. Once again, the model has been validated by these latest results from NCZ002 and we look forward to providing a further update once drilling of NCZ003 is complete."


Northern Copper Zone - Cross Section 4600mE

Section 4600mE below highlights the position of the recently completed drill hole NCZ002 and the up-dip position of NCZ003, which is currently being drilled.

The interpreted outline of the Northern Copper Zone in the cross-section does not imply an economic outcome, it simply highlights where sulphides have been identified within the Northern Shales. A significant number of the drill holes within this zone have returned consistent zones of higher-grade material, which is a key target of the current program. The recognition of a shear zone along the hanging wall of the Northern Copper Zone could imply a structural emplacement, or thickening of the sequence within the mine environment and will greatly assist with future targeting and drilling.

Importantly, every hole drilled into the interpreted position of the Northern Copper Zone has intersected broad zones of sulphides; and the current drilling is demonstrating the predictability of the mineralised zone from the detailed geological model that has been constructed and refined over several years.

The current drill hole, NCZ003, is targeting the up-dip area above historical hole H17A and could potentially provide additional information relating to the key lithology Rhyolite B, which included an intersection of 9.2m @ 2.7% CuEq in drill hole A15.


Northern Copper Zone - Cross Section 4800mE

Section 4800mE below highlights the position of drill hole NCZ001.

As per section 4600mE, this section also highlights the continuity of sulphide mineralisation across the Northern Copper Zone. With the completion of NCZ001, the Company has gained a greater understanding of the influence from Rhyolite B on the higher-grade zones of mineralisation.

Section 4800mE also highlights the potential related to the Central Zone with significant intersections from historical 1970's drilling, including 3.8m @ 8,6% Cu and 6.7m @ 2.4% Cu. The Company believes potential exists for these intersections to link to the 22m @ 3.2 % CuEq (including 4.0m @ 5.2% Cu) in NCZ001.


Drill hole details:

Hole ID

Co-ordinates

(E)(N)

Elevation

(m)

Azimuth

(°)

Dip (°)

End of Hole (m)

NCZ002

243818

390943

72.0

165

-80

575

Reported Assays (results >0.5 CuEq in bold):

Hole Number

From

To

Sample Length

Assays

(m)

(m)

(m)

Cu

(%)

Zn

(%)

Pb

(%)

Ag (g/t)

Au (g/t)

CuEq

(%)*

NCZ002

203.9

204.4

0.50

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.005

0.01%

NCZ002

215

215.5

0.50

0.02

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.008

0.03%

NCZ002

235

235.5

0.50

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.005

0.01%

NCZ002

243.2

243.7

0.50

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.005

0.01%

NCZ002

253.5

254

0.50

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.005

0.01%

NCZ002

256.3

256.8

0.50

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.005

0.01%

NCZ002

260.2

260.7

0.50

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.005

0.01%

NCZ002

261.7

262.2

0.50

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.005

0.01%

NCZ002

267.9

268.4

0.50

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.5

0.005

0.01%

NCZ002

273.4

273.9

0.50

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.025

0.02%

NCZ002

303.5

304

0.50

0.08

0.00

0.00

0.5

0.007

0.08%

NCZ002

348

348.5

0.50

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.5

0.005

0.01%

NCZ002

351.6

352.1

0.50

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.005

0.01%

NCZ002

368

369

1.00

0.02

0.01

0.01

1.0

0.33

0.16%

NCZ002

369

370

1.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.005

0.01%

NCZ002

370

371

1.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.005

0.01%

NCZ002

371

372

1.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.005

0.01%

NCZ002

372

373

1.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.005

0.01%

NCZ002

373

374

1.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.005

0.01%

NCZ002

374

375

1.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.005

0.01%

NCZ002

406

406.5

0.50

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.5

0.023

0.02%

NCZ002

410

410.5

0.50

0.12

0.01

0.01

0.5

0.066

0.14%

NCZ002

413.5

414

0.50

2.11

0.01

0.01

1.5

0.039

1.99%

NCZ002

415

416

1.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.5

0.01

0.01%

NCZ002

416

417

1.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.5

0.005

0.01%

NCZ002

417

418

1.00

0.12

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.006

0.12%

NCZ002

418

419

1.00

0.36

0.01

0.00

0.7

0.017

0.35%

NCZ002

419

420

1.00

0.11

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.008

0.11%

NCZ002

420

421

1.00

0.05

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.008

0.06%

NCZ002

421

422

1.00

0.54

0.00

0.00

1.0

0.071

0.54%

NCZ002

422

423

1.00

0.20

0.01

0.01

1.8

0.025

0.21%

NCZ002

423

424

1.00

0.12

0.01

0.00

0.6

0.01

0.12%

NCZ002

424

425

1.00

0.14

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.013

0.14%

NCZ002

425

426

1.00

0.41

0.04

0.01

1.2

0.022

0.41%

NCZ002

426

427

1.00

0.59

0.26

0.06

3.8

0.257

0.76%

NCZ002

427

428

1.00

3.24

0.01

0.01

3.0

0.272

3.15%

NCZ002

428

429

1.00

1.26

0.02

0.01

1.6

0.278

1.30%

NCZ002

429

430

1.00

2.26

0.01

0.01

2.6

1.215

2.61%

NCZ002

430

431

1.00

2.70

0.00

0.01

2.9

1.18

3.01%

NCZ002

431

431.6

0.60

6.18

0.01

0.01

5.4

1.15

6.25%

NCZ002

431.6

432.3

0.70

3.85

0.01

0.01

4.4

2.19

4.50%

NCZ002

433.7

434.3

0.60

0.19

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.023

0.19%

NCZ002

434.3

435

0.70

0.23

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.041

0.23%

NCZ002

435

436

1.00

0.20

0.01

0.01

0.6

0.071

0.22%

NCZ002

436

437

1.00

0.39

0.02

0.00

1.2

0.082

0.41%

NCZ002

437

438

1.00

0.65

0.01

0.00

1.3

0.341

0.75%

NCZ002

438

439

1.00

0.04

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.021

0.05%

NCZ002

439

440

1.00

0.16

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.012

0.16%

NCZ002

440

441

1.00

0.51

0.05

0.00

0.5

0.053

0.51%

NCZ002

441

442

1.00

0.64

0.01

0.00

0.7

0.136

0.66%

NCZ002

442

443

1.00

0.56

0.03

0.03

1.6

0.299

0.67%

NCZ002

443

444

1.00

0.33

0.01

0.01

0.5

0.124

0.36%

NCZ002

444

445

1.00

0.35

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.035

0.35%

NCZ002

445

446

1.00

0.24

0.01

0.00

1.2

0.051

0.25%

NCZ002

446

446.8

0.80

0.54

0.01

0.01

0.6

0.023

0.51%

NCZ002

447.5

448.3

0.80

0.07

0.01

0.00

0.7

0.019

0.08%

NCZ002

448.3

449

0.70

0.03

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.006

0.04%

NCZ002

449

450

1.00

0.17

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.028

0.17%

NCZ002

450

451

1.00

0.07

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.012

0.08%

NCZ002

451

452

1.00

0.07

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.012

0.08%

NCZ002

452

453

1.00

0.39

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.029

0.38%

NCZ002

453

454

1.00

0.50

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.014

0.48%

NCZ002

454

455

1.00

0.46

0.05

0.03

2.6

0.173

0.53%

NCZ002

455

456

1.00

0.07

0.01

0.01

0.5

0.017

0.08%

NCZ002

456

457

1.00

0.07

0.01

0.02

0.5

0.015

0.08%

NCZ002

457

458

1.00

0.78

0.04

0.03

2.4

0.113

0.80%

NCZ002

458

459

1.00

0.43

0.01

0.03

1.0

0.041

0.43%

NCZ002

459

460

1.00

4.24

0.01

0.01

3.5

0.027

3.98%

NCZ002

460

461

1.00

0.05

0.01

0.01

0.6

0.045

0.07%

NCZ002

461

462

1.00

0.49

0.01

0.03

2.3

0.151

0.54%

NCZ002

462

463

1.00

0.41

0.01

0.01

1.3

0.11

0.44%

NCZ002

463

464

1.00

0.10

0.01

0.01

0.6

0.063

0.13%

NCZ002

464

465

1.00

0.69

0.01

0.01

0.8

0.037

0.66%

NCZ002

465

466

1.00

1.43

0.01

0.02

2.6

0.143

1.41%

NCZ002

466

467

1.00

0.15

0.01

0.01

1.3

0.043

0.17%

NCZ002

467

468

1.00

0.22

0.01

0.01

1.1

0.06

0.24%

NCZ002

468

469

1.00

0.74

0.01

0.02

1.9

0.135

0.76%

NCZ002

469

470

1.00

0.48

0.01

0.03

2.8

0.122

0.52%

NCZ002

470

471

1.00

0.27

0.00

0.01

0.8

0.071

0.29%

NCZ002

471

472

1.00

0.13

0.01

0.01

0.5

0.036

0.14%

NCZ002

472

473

1.00

0.32

0.01

0.01

1.1

0.057

0.33%

NCZ002

473

474

1.00

2.82

0.72

1.26

25.8

0.11

3.27%

NCZ002

474

475

1.00

2.90

0.01

0.03

5.6

0.312

2.87%

NCZ002

475

476

1.00

3.29

0.10

0.08

11.2

0.591

3.41%

NCZ002

476

477

1.00

2.47

0.68

0.57

40.9

0.248

2.95%

NCZ002

477

478

1.00

2.70

0.06

0.25

19.9

0.193

2.78%

NCZ002

478

479

1.00

1.25

0.02

0.05

4.8

0.153

1.26%

NCZ002

479

480

1.00

0.73

0.13

0.07

4.8

0.142

0.81%

NCZ002

480

481

1.00

0.65

0.37

0.10

7.3

0.081

0.81%

NCZ002

481

482

1.00

0.76

0.01

0.02

3.2

0.186

0.81%

NCZ002

482

482.4

0.40

0.74

0.01

0.03

2.0

0.046

0.73%

NCZ002

483

483.95

0.95

0.57

1.87

3.09

47.9

0.093

1.98%

NCZ002

484.5

485

0.50

2.16

0.25

1.14

47.3

0.137

2.64%

NCZ002

486.6

487

0.40

1.92

0.72

0.64

16.1

0.128

2.26%

NCZ002

487

488

1.00

0.65

0.68

0.32

3.9

0.156

0.95%

NCZ002

488

489

1.00

1.63

0.06

0.05

4.5

0.091

1.61%

NCZ002

489

490

1.00

0.43

0.02

0.03

2.4

0.039

0.44%

NCZ002

490

491

1.00

0.72

0.08

0.06

2.3

0.362

0.87%

NCZ002

491

492

1.00

0.20

0.01

0.01

1.4

0.068

0.23%

NCZ002

492

493

1.00

0.02

0.00

0.00

0.5

0.005

0.03%

NCZ002

493

494

1.00

0.05

0.25

0.13

0.9

0.023

0.16%

NCZ002

494

495

1.00

0.05

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.007

0.06%

NCZ002

495

496

1.00

0.03

0.00

0.00

0.5

0.008

0.04%

NCZ002

496

497

1.00

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.5

0.005

0.01%

NCZ002

497

498

1.00

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.005

0.02%

NCZ002

498

499

1.00

0.02

0.00

0.00

0.5

0.011

0.03%

NCZ002

499

500

1.00

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.5

0.007

0.02%

NCZ002

500

501

1.00

0.09

0.01

0.00

0.8

0.013

0.10%

NCZ002

501

502

1.00

0.11

0.21

0.36

1.3

0.065

0.26%

NCZ002

502

503

1.00

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.5

0.009

0.02%

NCZ002

508.5

509

0.50

1.23

0.01

0.01

11.4

0.22

1.31%

NCZ002

509

510

1.00

0.22

0.00

0.00

0.7

0.037

0.23%

NCZ002

510

511

1.00

0.61

0.00

0.01

1.1

0.078

0.61%

NCZ002

511

512

1.00

0.23

0.01

0.01

0.9

0.025

0.23%

NCZ002

512

513

1.00

0.32

0.01

0.03

2.1

0.014

0.33%

NCZ002

513

514

1.00

0.35

0.06

0.03

1.3

0.027

0.37%

NCZ002

514

515

1.00

0.83

0.04

0.03

1.6

0.051

0.82%

NCZ002

515

516

1.00

1.32

0.28

0.11

4.6

0.825

1.69%

NCZ002

516

517

1.00

1.97

0.02

0.01

4.4

2.24

2.78%

NCZ002

517

518

1.00

1.34

0.12

0.06

5.1

0.554

1.55%

NCZ002

518

519

1.00

4.06

0.83

0.61

11.0

5.06

6.25%

NCZ002

519

520

1.00

4.60

0.07

0.02

7.9

2.21

5.25%

NCZ002

520

521

1.00

1.53

0.01

0.00

3.1

0.407

1.61%

NCZ002

521

522

1.00

5.00

0.10

0.01

8.7

1.17

5.21%

NCZ002

522

523

1.00

6.57

0.02

0.02

11.0

0.438

6.37%

NCZ002

523

524

1.00

0.83

0.06

0.07

2.5

0.071

0.85%

NCZ002

524

525

1.00

4.13

0.04

0.01

7.8

0.179

3.97%

NCZ002

525

526

1.00

1.12

0.10

0.04

3.1

0.049

1.12%

NCZ002

526

527

1.00

0.03

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.008

0.04%

NCZ002

527

528

1.00

0.12

0.14

0.04

0.5

0.006

0.16%

NCZ002

528

529

1.00

0.06

0.06

0.07

0.6

0.008

0.09%

NCZ002

529

530

1.00

1.43

0.13

0.10

6.0

0.042

1.44%

NCZ002

530

531

1.00

0.21

0.01

0.00

0.7

0.027

0.21%

NCZ002

531

532

1.00

0.25

0.02

0.01

0.7

0.021

0.25%

NCZ002

532

533

1.00

0.18

0.01

0.00

1.0

0.041

0.20%

NCZ002

533

534

1.00

0.70

0.01

0.00

1.8

0.042

0.68%

NCZ002

534

535

1.00

0.56

0.01

0.00

1.4

0.026

0.54%

NCZ002

535

536

1.00

0.37

0.02

0.00

0.5

0.011

0.36%

NCZ002

536

537

1.00

1.01

0.05

0.08

4.0

0.032

1.00%

NCZ002

537

538

1.00

0.32

0.00

0.00

0.8

0.022

0.32%

NCZ002

538

539

1.00

2.35

0.02

0.01

5.5

0.045

2.25%

NCZ002

539

540

1.00

1.61

0.17

0.03

4.1

0.033

1.59%

NCZ002

540

541

1.00

0.15

0.04

0.00

0.5

0.012

0.16%

NCZ002

541

542

1.00

0.21

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.007

0.21%

NCZ002

542

543

1.00

0.16

0.01

0.00

0.6

0.029

0.17%

NCZ002

543

544

1.00

0.03

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.006

0.04%

NCZ002

544

545

1.00

0.04

0.02

0.00

0.5

0.018

0.06%

NCZ002

545

546

1.00

0.21

0.01

0.02

0.6

0.018

0.22%

NCZ002

546

547

1.00

0.34

0.06

0.04

1.1

0.02

0.36%

NCZ002

547

548

1.00

0.09

0.02

0.00

0.5

0.012

0.10%

NCZ002

548

549

1.00

0.19

0.01

0.00

0.7

0.016

0.19%

NCZ002

549

550

1.00

0.28

0.00

0.00

0.6

0.014

0.27%

NCZ002

550

551

1.00

0.13

0.01

0.00

0.7

0.029

0.14%

NCZ002

551

552

1.00

0.03

0.01

0.16

1.0

0.011

0.07%

NCZ002

552

553

1.00

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.005

0.01%

NCZ002

553

554

1.00

0.05

0.01

0.02

0.7

0.005

0.05%

NCZ002

554

555

1.00

0.02

0.05

0.03

0.5

0.005

0.04%

NCZ002

555

556

1.00

0.08

0.02

0.00

0.7

0.041

0.10%

NCZ002

563.7

564.2

0.50

0.02

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.008

0.03%

NCZ002

566

566.5

0.50

0.02

0.01

0.00

0.5

0.005

0.02%

NCZ002

570.5

571

0.50

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.5

0.005

0.03%

NCZ002

571

571.5

0.50

0.07

0.05

0.02

0.5

0.009

0.09%

NCZ002

571.5

572

0.50

0.14

0.61

0.10

1.1

0.027

0.34%

NCZ002

572

572.5

0.50

0.22

0.01

0.02

1.5

0.032

0.23%

NCZ002

572.5

573

0.50

0.02

0.00

0.00

0.5

0.005

0.02%

Total

149.15

* Copper Equivalent (CuEq %) = Cu grade % * Cu Recovery + (Zn grade % * Zn Recovery * (Zn price $/t /Cu price $/t)) + (Pb grade % * Pb Recovery * (Pb price $/t /Cu price $/t)) + (Ag grade g/t / 31.103 * Ag recovery * (Ag price $/oz /Cu price $/t)) + (Au grade g/t / 31.103 * Au recovery * (Au price $/oz /Cu price $/t))

Cu Equivalent calculated using following commodity prices: Zn - US$3350/t, Cu - US$9523/t, Pb - US$2292/t, Ag - US$25.50/oz and

Au - US$1850/oz

Cu Equivalent calculated using following recovery assumptions for Northern Copper Zone: Zn - 82%, Cu - 93%, Pb - 78%, Ag - 72% and Au - 65%

Sample analysis and QA/QC

All samples generated from the drilling were dispatched to ALS Loughrea, Ireland.

Samples were assayed for multi-element data analysis using their ME-ICP61 package, which includes Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn. The samples were also assayed for gold using their Au-AA23 analysis package. Overlimit assays were then analysed using their Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, Pb-OG62, Zn-OG62 and ME-OG62 analysis packages.

For QA/QC purposes, Anglesey Mining used the industry standard of inserting 5% Certified Reference Material (CRM) samples, 2.5% Certified Blank Samples (Blanks) and 5% duplicate samples at source. The CRMs were sourced from OREAS Australia.

Competent Person

The information in this announcement which relates to Drilling Results has been approved by Mrs. Liz de Klerk, M.Sc., Pr.Sci.Nat., FIMMM who is a professional registered with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professionals (SACNASP: 400090/08) and independent consultant to the Company. Mrs. de Klerk is the Senior Geologist & Managing Director of Micon International Co Limited and has over 20 continuous years of exploration and mining experience in a variety of mineral deposit styles. Mrs. de Klerk has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of exploration, mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which she is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Exploration Targets, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code). Mrs. de Klerk consents to inclusion in the announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

.


About Anglesey Mining plc:

Anglesey is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and currently has 420,093,017 ordinary shares in issue.

Anglesey is developing the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales, UK with a reported resource of 5.3 million tonnes at over 4.0% combined base metals in the Measured and Indicated categories and 10.8 million tonnes at over 2.5% combined base metals in the Inferred category.


Anglesey also holds a 49.75% interest in the Grängesberg iron ore project in Sweden and 12% of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, which through its 52% owned subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration and development of direct shipping iron ore deposits in Labrador and Quebec.


For further information, please contact:


Anglesey Mining plc

Andrew King, Interim-Chairman - Tel: +44 (0)7825 963700

Jo Battershill, Non-Executive Director - Tel: +44 (0)7540 366000

Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy / Daragh O'Reilly - Tel: +353 1 679 6363

WH Ireland

Joint Corporate Broker

Katy Mitchell / Harry Ansell - Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

Brand Communications

Public & Investor Relations

Alan Green - Tel: +44 (0) 7976 431608

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71



3944795_0.png
3944795_2.png
3944795_1.png
3944795_0.png
3944795_2.png
3944795_1.png
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.