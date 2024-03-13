Anzeige
WKN: A0MQ1C | ISIN: SG9999003735 | Ticker-Symbol: 4XP
Stuttgart
13.03.24
08:03 Uhr
11,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
XP POWER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XP POWER LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.03.2024 | 08:06
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XP Power Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

XP Power Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

13 March 2024

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Director/PDMR Share Transactions

XP Power announces that it has been notified by Gavin Griggs, CEO, that on 12 March 2024, he exercised options over 2,277 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of £0.01. He subsequently sold 1,074 Ordinary Shares to fund the tax liability due.

The Company has further been notified by Andy Sng, Executive Vice President, Asia, that on 12 March 2024, he exercised options over 814 Ordinary Shares at a price of £0.01 each and 2,786 Ordinary Shares at nil cost.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of The European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, gives further details.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name

Gavin Griggs

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

XP POWER LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")

SG9999003735

b)

Nature of the transaction

1)

Exercise of options granted on 16 March 2019 under the XP Power Limited Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017.

2)

Sale of Ordinary Shares to fund tax liability due

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1) £0.01

2,277

2) £10.32

1,074

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregated Volume

Aggregated Prices

1) 2,277

£22.77

2) 1,074

£11,083.68

e)

Date of the transaction

12 March 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

1) Outside a trading venue 2) XLON

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name

Andy Sng

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Vice President, Asia and Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

XP POWER LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")

SG9999003735

b)

Nature of the transaction

1)

Exercise of options granted on 16 March 2019 under the XP Power Limited Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017.

2)

Exercise of options granted on 4 March 2021 under the XP Power Limited Deferred Bonus Plan 2017.

3)

Exercise of options granted on 8 March 2022 under the XP Power Limited Deferred Bonus Plan 2017.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1) £0.01

814

2) £0.00

1,326

3) £0.00

1,460

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregated Volume

Aggregated Prices

1) 814

£8.14

2) 1,326

£0

3) 1,460

£0

e)

Date of the transaction

1), 2) and 3) 12 March 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

1), 2) and 3) Outside a trading venue

Enquiries:

XP Power

Ruth Cartwright, Company Secretary

+44 (0)118 984 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Kevin Smith/Lucy Gibbs

+44 (0)207 638 9571


