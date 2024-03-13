XP Power Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

13 March 2024

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Director/PDMR Share Transactions

XP Power announces that it has been notified by Gavin Griggs, CEO, that on 12 March 2024, he exercised options over 2,277 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of £0.01. He subsequently sold 1,074 Ordinary Shares to fund the tax liability due.

The Company has further been notified by Andy Sng, Executive Vice President, Asia, that on 12 March 2024, he exercised options over 814 Ordinary Shares at a price of £0.01 each and 2,786 Ordinary Shares at nil cost.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of The European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, gives further details.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities a) Name Gavin Griggs 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name XP POWER LIMITED b) LEI 213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares") SG9999003735 b) Nature of the transaction 1) Exercise of options granted on 16 March 2019 under the XP Power Limited Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017. 2) Sale of Ordinary Shares to fund tax liability due c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1) £0.01 2,277 2) £10.32 1,074 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated Volume Aggregated Prices 1) 2,277 £22.77 2) 1,074 £11,083.68 e) Date of the transaction 12 March 2024 f) Place of the transaction 1) Outside a trading venue 2) XLON

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities a) Name Andy Sng 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Asia and Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name XP POWER LIMITED b) LEI 213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares") SG9999003735 b) Nature of the transaction 1) Exercise of options granted on 16 March 2019 under the XP Power Limited Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017. 2) Exercise of options granted on 4 March 2021 under the XP Power Limited Deferred Bonus Plan 2017. 3) Exercise of options granted on 8 March 2022 under the XP Power Limited Deferred Bonus Plan 2017. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1) £0.01 814 2) £0.00 1,326 3) £0.00 1,460 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated Volume Aggregated Prices 1) 814 £8.14 2) 1,326 £0 3) 1,460 £0 e) Date of the transaction 1), 2) and 3) 12 March 2024 f) Place of the transaction 1), 2) and 3) Outside a trading venue

Enquiries: