Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Goldaktie vor Vervielfachung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
13.03.24
08:24 Uhr
48,600 Euro
+0,920
+1,93 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,38048,92008:59
0,0000,00008:55
Dow Jones News
13.03.2024 | 08:31
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ørsted divests share of four US onshore wind farms to Stonepeak

DJ Ørsted divests share of four US onshore wind farms to Stonepeak 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted divests share of four US onshore wind farms to Stonepeak 
13-March-2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
13.3.2024 08:00:01 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
Through the partnership with Stonepeak, Ørsted will recycle capital to support its business plan and future 
value-creating renewable energy projects. 
Ørsted has signed a transaction with Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specialising in infrastructure 
and real assets, whereby Ørsted will divest to Stonepeak an equity ownership stake in a portfolio consisting of four US 
onshore wind farms with a total capacity of 957 MW. In continuation of Ørsted's farm-down programme, this transaction 
represents the company's first partnership with Stonepeak and the second major farm-down of multiple assets in the US. 
The value of the transaction is approximately USD 300 million. In addition, Ørsted has previously raised approximately 
USD 700 million in tax equity proceeds for this portfolio, bringing the total proceeds raised to approximately USD 1 
billion. Going forward, Stonepeak will receive 80 % of the cash distributions associated with the projects, while 
Ørsted will continue to operate the portfolio of assets. 
As part of the transaction, Ørsted retains a unilateral call option for Stonepeak's interests that can be exercised 
under certain circumstances after the closing of the transaction. While structured differently, the transaction broadly 
corresponds to Ørsted's historical farm-down approach, in which ownership shares of existing operating assets are 
divested in order to recycle and redeploy capital for future value-creating projects. The unique partnership structure 
allows Ørsted to maximise capital redeployment while also retaining operational decision-making and long-term 
optionality around the portfolio. 
David Hardy, Executive Vice President and CEO of Region Americas at Ørsted, said: "This deal signifies the value that 
our US onshore renewable energy projects can deliver to our investors while also demonstrating the holistic and 
flexible approach we take to partnerships and divestments. While Ørsted will continue to operate each asset over its 
lifetime, we'll use this capital to fund projects that continue to create the most value for our stakeholders and fuel 
our growth in the renewable energy sector." 
Anthony Borreca, Senior Managing Director at Stonepeak, said: "The need for efficient infrastructure with the power to 
further the energy transition continues to grow, and onshore wind continues to play a major role in helping to meet 
that demand. Ørsted's US onshore assets are young and have been built with trusted technology, which gives us 
confidence in their potential to make a meaningful and positive long-term impact on the communities they serve. We look 
forward to partnering closely with Ørsted on this highly contracted, geographically diverse portfolio." 
Facts about the portfolio 
 . The portfolio consists of four wind farms across three states: The Ford Ridge Wind project in Illinois, 
  the Helena Wind and Western Trail Wind projects in Texas, and the Sunflower Wind project in Kansas. 
 . The deal represents a total capacity of 957 MW across three different markets: the Electric Reliability 
  Council of Texas (ERCOT), Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), and Southwest Power Pool (SPP). 
 . The projects are all currently operational and have power purchase agreements in place for all or parts 
  of the production capacity. 
 . Ørsted will be the managing member of the partnership and will continue to provide asset management 
  services to the projects. 
Ørsted currently has a portfolio of nearly 6 GW of onshore wind, solar, and battery storage projects in operation and 
under construction across the US. 
For further information, please contact: 
Ørsted Global Media Relations 
Tom Christiansen 
+45 99 55 60 17 
tomlc@orsted.com 
Ørsted Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
Stonepeak 
Kate Beers and Maya Brounstein 
+1 (646) 540-5225. 
corporatecomms@stonepeak.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,900 people. Ørsted's shares 
are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. 
About Stonepeak 
Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specialising in infrastructure and real assets with approximately 
USD 61.1 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, 
Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, with a focus on downside protection and 
strong risk-adjusted returns. Stonepeak, as sponsor of private equity and credit investment vehicles, provides capital, 
operational support, and committed partnership to grow investments in its target sectors, which include communications, 
energy and energy transition, transport and logistics, and real estate. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with 
offices in Hong Kong, Houston, London, Singapore, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com. 
Attachments 
 . Farm-down.pdf 
News Source: Ritzau 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  309261 
EQS News ID:  1857309 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1857309&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.