Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
13-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
13 March 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 12 March 2024 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     80,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.540     GBP1.310 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.508     GBP1.288 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.519714    GBP1.301024

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,047,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4433       1.510         XDUB      09:45:07      00069199114TRLO0 
2194       1.510         XDUB      09:46:27      00069199140TRLO0 
287       1.510         XDUB      09:46:27      00069199141TRLO0 
4433       1.510         XDUB      09:46:47      00069199144TRLO0 
4433       1.510         XDUB      09:47:47      00069199187TRLO0 
7088       1.514         XDUB      10:48:52      00069201207TRLO0 
5594       1.508         XDUB      11:57:18      00069202649TRLO0 
1162       1.508         XDUB      11:57:18      00069202650TRLO0 
7644       1.510         XDUB      12:31:05      00069203319TRLO0 
2587       1.518         XDUB      13:39:07      00069205175TRLO0 
1287       1.518         XDUB      13:39:07      00069205176TRLO0 
2196       1.518         XDUB      13:39:07      00069205177TRLO0 
5544       1.518         XDUB      13:40:19      00069205212TRLO0 
5544       1.518         XDUB      13:40:19      00069205213TRLO0 
5544       1.518         XDUB      13:42:16      00069205254TRLO0 
4430       1.520         XDUB      13:44:07      00069205311TRLO0 
147       1.520         XDUB      14:26:41      00069207051TRLO0 
2836       1.520         XDUB      14:26:41      00069207052TRLO0 
4430       1.520         XDUB      14:26:41      00069207053TRLO0 
2315       1.518         XDUB      14:29:38      00069207138TRLO0 
4935       1.518         XDUB      14:29:38      00069207139TRLO0 
887       1.520         XDUB      15:00:17      00069208400TRLO0 
1002       1.538         XDUB      15:35:47      00069210275TRLO0 
1635       1.534         XDUB      15:41:16      00069210489TRLO0 
4326       1.540         XDUB      16:02:06      00069211740TRLO0 
4254       1.540         XDUB      16:02:06      00069211741TRLO0 
4894       1.540         XDUB      16:02:06      00069211742TRLO0 
3939       1.540         XDUB      16:04:25      00069211863TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2000       129.00        XLON      10:48:53      00069201208TRLO0 
177       129.00        XLON      10:48:53      00069201209TRLO0 
2918       129.00        XLON      10:48:53      00069201210TRLO0 
859       129.00        XLON      10:48:53      00069201211TRLO0 
2195       129.00        XLON      10:48:53      00069201212TRLO0 
7048       128.80        XLON      11:57:05      00069202645TRLO0 
34        128.80        XLON      11:57:05      00069202646TRLO0 
7573       129.00        XLON      12:27:25      00069203218TRLO0 
459       129.80        XLON      13:48:55      00069205507TRLO0 
10578      129.80        XLON      13:48:55      00069205508TRLO0 
8243       129.60        XLON      14:00:20      00069206049TRLO0 
10062      131.00        XLON      16:10:29      00069212162TRLO0 
9149       131.00        XLON      16:10:29      00069212163TRLO0 
7049       131.00        XLON      16:10:29      00069212164TRLO0 
6713       131.00        XLON      16:10:29      00069212165TRLO0 
4943       131.00        XLON      16:10:29      00069212166TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  309251 
EQS News ID:  1857159 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1857159&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

