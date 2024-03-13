Anzeige
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Diese Goldaktie liefert Top-News…
WKN: A3DSWB | ISIN: FR0014007T10 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VAZIVA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VAZIVA SA 5-Tage-Chart
13.03.2024 | 08:31
VAZIVA ANNOUNCES THE LISTING OF ITS STOCKS ON EURONEXT GROWTH®PARIS 
13-March-2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
VAZIVA ANNOUNCES THE LISTING OF ITS STOCKS 
ON EURONEXT GROWTH®PARIS 
 
Paris, March 13, 2024 8:00 a.m. - VAZIVA (ISIN CODE FR0014007T10 - ALVAZ), groundbreaker in the dematerialization of 
social endowments, announces that it has received approval from the EURONEXT Listing Board to transfer its shares from 
EURONEXT Access TM Paris to the EURONEXT Growth® Paris market. Shares will be traded on the EA compartment (private 
placement) of EURONEXT Growth® Paris from March 15, 2024. 
 
Vaziva, the fintech of personalized social endowments 
Founded in 2016, Vaziva is a Fintech boutique operating in the trendy employee benefits sector, and more specifically 
in the field of social grants vouchers, vacation vouchers and lunch vouchers, mandatory in French SME and blue chips. 
In the midst of a digital revolution, the gift, vacation and lunch voucher market in France represents roughly EUR18.1 
billion every year for 30.6 million employees spread across 90,000 work councils 1. 
As a privileged partner of work councils (CSE in French), Vaziva has developed a 360-degree offer combining 
technological innovation and a multi-endowments Mastercard payment card that adapts to employees' consumption needs. 
By 2023, Vaziva have reported annual sales of EUR25.6 million, up sharply by 79% on 2022. By December 31, 2023, the 
fintech had a portfolio of more than 500 corporate customers for 200,000 active cards usable in Mastercard's 
international network of 34 million merchants. Vacation endowments will generate sales of EUR13 million, up 85% on 2022. 
Social endowments posted sales of EUR12.6 million (+72%). Vaziva has also considerably increased its share of key account 
business, which now accounts for 43% of sales, compared with 25% in 2022. 
Vaziva plans to accelerate its development in new markets, strengthen its teams and continue to innovate in its 
solutions for dematerializing social benefits. 
 
 A new stock market milestone 
The transfer to Euronext Growth® Paris aims to give Vaziva access to a market more appropriate to its size and market 
capitalization, with a regulatory framework tailored more closely to SMEs. 
 
The transfer will also enable Vaziva to: 
   -- Benefit from the dynamics and visibility offered by Euronext Growth® Paris, while keeping related 
  overheads under control; 
   -- Foster a high-quality relationship with shareholders and investors, thanks to the Company's presence on a 
  more convenient market; 
   -- Access to new ways of financing the Company. 
 
Terms and conditions of operation 
In conjunction with the transfer of VAZIVA shares from the EURONEXT Access TM Paris market to the EA listing group 
(private placement) on EURONEXT Growth® Paris, VAZIVA is not issuing any new shares or placing any existing shares. 
 
Listing procedure:   Technical admission 
Number of shares:   2,482,600 
Number of shares sold/issued on admission: not applicable 
Par value of shares:   EUR1.00 
ISIN Code:   FR0014007T10 
Mnemonic Code:   ALVAZ 
LEI:    9845002D36B3RTD9CF54 
Transfer and paying agent:  Financière d'Uzès 
Listing Sponsor:   Euroland Corporate 
 
The timetable for the transfer of the listing market is as follows: 
 
March 11, 2024 
   -- Notification by Euronext of the decision to list the shares on Euronext Growth® Paris 
March 13, 2024 
   -- Publication of a Euronext notice announcing the delisting of Vaziva's ordinary shares from Euronext 
  Access TM 
   -- Publication of a Euronext notice announcing the listing of Vaziva's ordinary shares on Euronext Growth® 
  Paris 
   -- Issuance of a press release by the company and publication of the information document online. 
March 15, 2024 
   -- Delisting of Vaziva's ordinary shares from Euronext Access TM (before market opening) 
   -- Admission of Vaziva's ordinary shares to Euronext Growth® Paris (at opening) 
 
 
 
 
Investment memorandum available 
Copies of this Information Document are available free of charge from the Company's headquarters at 31-35, rue de la 
Fédération 75015 Paris, and in electronic form on the Euronext website (www.euronext.com) and on the Company's website 
(https://www.vaziva.group). 
 
Risk factors 
The public's attention is drawn to chapter 3 "Risk factors" of the Investment memorandum, approved by Euronext. 
 
Patrick Berthé, CEO and Founder of Vaziva, comments: "We are delighted with this transfer to Euronext Growth® Paris, 
which marks an important step in our development strategy. As a pioneer in the dematerialization of employee benefits, 
Vaziva is attracting growing interest for its customized solutions that meet the evolving expectations of companies in 
terms of employee benefits. We are confident in our ability to attract new investors and strengthen our financial 
resources to support now our international expansion." 
 
Partners of the whole operation 
 
EuroLand Corporate 
Listing Sponsor 
Kramer Levin 
Avocat conseil 
CapValue 
Agence de communication financière 
 
 
 
About Vaziva 
Vaziva is the new-generation issuer of vacation vouchers, gift vouchers and lunch vouchers on the 1st Mastercard® 
managed multi-transaction smart payment card for Works Councils, Human Resources (HR), companies and public bodies. 
This card can be used on the international Mastercard® network. The Vaziva Mastercard® integrates artificial 
intelligence [AI] to manage social endowments according to employees' expenses AND endowments regulated typology. 
 
 
LINK UP WITH VAZIVA SUR ON SOCIAL NETWORKS 
 
CONTACTS 
 
 
     VAZIVA 
     Christophe KOURDOULY 
    @ christophe.kourdouly@vaziva.com 
 
CAPVALUE 
Dina MORIN 
@ dmorin@capvalue.fr 
01 80 81 50 00 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: VAZIVA - PR admission Euronext Growth - 130324 
=------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   VAZIVA SA 
       31 RUE DE LA FEDERATION 
       75015 Paris 
       France 
Phone:    0672941282 
E-mail:    contact@vazivacard.com 
Internet:   www.vazivagroup.com 
ISIN:     FR0014007T10 
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID: 1857241 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1857241 13-March-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1857241&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

