VAZIVA ANNOUNCES THE LISTING OF ITS STOCKS ON EURONEXT GROWTH®PARIS Paris, March 13, 2024 8:00 a.m. - VAZIVA (ISIN CODE FR0014007T10 - ALVAZ), groundbreaker in the dematerialization of social endowments, announces that it has received approval from the EURONEXT Listing Board to transfer its shares from EURONEXT Access TM Paris to the EURONEXT Growth® Paris market. Shares will be traded on the EA compartment (private placement) of EURONEXT Growth® Paris from March 15, 2024. Vaziva, the fintech of personalized social endowments Founded in 2016, Vaziva is a Fintech boutique operating in the trendy employee benefits sector, and more specifically in the field of social grants vouchers, vacation vouchers and lunch vouchers, mandatory in French SME and blue chips. In the midst of a digital revolution, the gift, vacation and lunch voucher market in France represents roughly EUR18.1 billion every year for 30.6 million employees spread across 90,000 work councils 1. As a privileged partner of work councils (CSE in French), Vaziva has developed a 360-degree offer combining technological innovation and a multi-endowments Mastercard payment card that adapts to employees' consumption needs. By 2023, Vaziva have reported annual sales of EUR25.6 million, up sharply by 79% on 2022. By December 31, 2023, the fintech had a portfolio of more than 500 corporate customers for 200,000 active cards usable in Mastercard's international network of 34 million merchants. Vacation endowments will generate sales of EUR13 million, up 85% on 2022. Social endowments posted sales of EUR12.6 million (+72%). Vaziva has also considerably increased its share of key account business, which now accounts for 43% of sales, compared with 25% in 2022. Vaziva plans to accelerate its development in new markets, strengthen its teams and continue to innovate in its solutions for dematerializing social benefits. A new stock market milestone The transfer to Euronext Growth® Paris aims to give Vaziva access to a market more appropriate to its size and market capitalization, with a regulatory framework tailored more closely to SMEs. The transfer will also enable Vaziva to: -- Benefit from the dynamics and visibility offered by Euronext Growth® Paris, while keeping related overheads under control; -- Foster a high-quality relationship with shareholders and investors, thanks to the Company's presence on a more convenient market; -- Access to new ways of financing the Company. Terms and conditions of operation In conjunction with the transfer of VAZIVA shares from the EURONEXT Access TM Paris market to the EA listing group (private placement) on EURONEXT Growth® Paris, VAZIVA is not issuing any new shares or placing any existing shares. Listing procedure: Technical admission Number of shares: 2,482,600 Number of shares sold/issued on admission: not applicable Par value of shares: EUR1.00 ISIN Code: FR0014007T10 Mnemonic Code: ALVAZ LEI: 9845002D36B3RTD9CF54 Transfer and paying agent: Financière d'Uzès Listing Sponsor: Euroland Corporate The timetable for the transfer of the listing market is as follows: March 11, 2024 -- Notification by Euronext of the decision to list the shares on Euronext Growth® Paris March 13, 2024 -- Publication of a Euronext notice announcing the delisting of Vaziva's ordinary shares from Euronext Access TM -- Publication of a Euronext notice announcing the listing of Vaziva's ordinary shares on Euronext Growth® Paris -- Issuance of a press release by the company and publication of the information document online. March 15, 2024 -- Delisting of Vaziva's ordinary shares from Euronext Access TM (before market opening) -- Admission of Vaziva's ordinary shares to Euronext Growth® Paris (at opening) Investment memorandum available Copies of this Information Document are available free of charge from the Company's headquarters at 31-35, rue de la Fédération 75015 Paris, and in electronic form on the Euronext website (www.euronext.com) and on the Company's website (https://www.vaziva.group). Risk factors The public's attention is drawn to chapter 3 "Risk factors" of the Investment memorandum, approved by Euronext. Patrick Berthé, CEO and Founder of Vaziva, comments: "We are delighted with this transfer to Euronext Growth® Paris, which marks an important step in our development strategy. As a pioneer in the dematerialization of employee benefits, Vaziva is attracting growing interest for its customized solutions that meet the evolving expectations of companies in terms of employee benefits. We are confident in our ability to attract new investors and strengthen our financial resources to support now our international expansion." Partners of the whole operation EuroLand Corporate Listing Sponsor Kramer Levin Avocat conseil CapValue Agence de communication financière About Vaziva Vaziva is the new-generation issuer of vacation vouchers, gift vouchers and lunch vouchers on the 1st Mastercard® managed multi-transaction smart payment card for Works Councils, Human Resources (HR), companies and public bodies. This card can be used on the international Mastercard® network. The Vaziva Mastercard® integrates artificial intelligence [AI] to manage social endowments according to employees' expenses AND endowments regulated typology. 