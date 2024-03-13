ACEN, an energy company in the Philippines, has agreed to help US-based BrightNight to develop its 1 GW renewable power portfolio in the Philippines. ACEN and BrightNight have announced plans to invest an estimated $1. 2 billion over the next five years to develop up to 1 GW of renewable energy projects in the Philippines. ACEN has approximately 4. 8 GW of attributable renewable capacity across the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India and a target of 20 GW of renewables capacity by 2030. BrightNight is developing a global portfolio of 23 GW across the United States and the Asia ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...