I Squared Capital, a leading independent global infrastructure investment manager, today announced that it will expand its European operations with the opening of a new office in Munich, its first in continental Europe. The presence in Munich will strengthen I Squared's long-term engagement in Germany and the whole of Europe and enable the firm to be closer to its existing portfolio companies, evaluate investment opportunities across the region, and further connect with the financial services ecosystem in continental Europe.

The Munich office will be led by Yves Meyer-Bülow, who will join I Squared as Fund Partner. Mr. Meyer-Bülow was previously a Managing Director at Allianz Capital Partners ("ACP"), where he built and led the firm's Infrastructure Funds and Co-Investments franchise, having initially started in ACP's Direct Investments business. At I Squared, his role will involve working with the investment teams and portfolio companies across the firm and focusing on strategic engagement with our partners around the world. Mr. Meyer-Bülow will work directly with Mohamed El Gazzar, Senior Partner, London, and Robert Sanow, Managing Director, who is responsible for sales coverage in continental Europe and will also be based in the new Munich office.

I Squared has been investing in Europe out of London since 2013 and has owned and operated 14 European infrastructure companies in 26 countries. Its portfolio spans high quality, resilient infrastructure assets in the energy, waste, transportation and logistics, and telecoms industries. I Squared's new Munich office marks the firm's third new office opening in the last 12 months, following Sydney, Australia, and São Paulo, Brazil.

Gautam Bhandari, Global Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner at I Squared, said: "I Squared recognizes the imperative to mobilize private capital to modernize the world's infrastructure and meet the requirements of the future. For Germany, regulatory tailwinds and industry are driving growth and progress across I Squared's key investment verticals. With our presence in Munich, I am more confident than ever that I Squared is well-positioned to capitalize on this dynamic landscape and its opportunities."

Mohamed El Gazzar, Senior Partner at I Squared, said: "We are delighted to welcome Yves to the firm as we continue to grow and diversify our platform. Yves brings extensive global investing experience and a broad set of relationships that will be critical for I Squared as we look to expand and strengthen our position in the region. The launch of our new Munich office is an exciting milestone as we see significant opportunity in Germany, where public and private capital are strengthening the country's position as a global leader in manufacturing and opening new opportunities for infrastructure investors like I Squared."

I Squared's investments in Germany include: TIP Trailer Services, the leading independent trailer lessor in Germany; nLighten, an operator of a nationwide network of 10 edge data centers; EXA a leading trans-national fibre network connectivity provider; CGE, a pan-European renewable energy producer and developer with a strategic focus on Germany.

Yves Meyer-Bülow Biography

Mr. Meyer-Bülow has spent the last 25 years in various financial services roles. He began his career in 1999 at Goldman Sachs, where he built the European Business Services industry team within the investment banking division. In 2008 he moved to Allianz Capital Partners ("ACP") to join the Direct Investments team in Munich and later built ACP's Infrastructure Funds and Co-Investments franchise. Since then, the business has grown significantly and today represents more than €11 billion in assets across Allianz and third-party clients, a strong sustainability approach, two flagship fund generations, multiple mandates, and more than 60 investments, including co-investments on five continents.

About I Squared Capital

I Squared Capital is a leading independent global infrastructure investment manager with over $38 billion in assets under management focused on investing in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Headquartered in Miami, the firm has more than 260 professionals across its offices in London, Munich, New Delhi, São Paulo, Singapore, Sydney and Taipei. I Squared Capital has invested in a diverse portfolio of 82 companies with over 66,000 employees in 71 countries across the utilities, energy, digital infrastructure, transport, environmental infrastructure, and social infrastructure sectors providing essential services to millions of people around the world. You can find out more by visiting: www.isquaredcapital.com.

