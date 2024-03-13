Trygg-Hansa Försäkring, the Swedish branch of Tryg Forsikring A/S, the largest provider of general insurance services in the Nordics, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Trygg-Hansa has chosen Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud to power its claims operations.

"With the Guidewire Cloud platform already in use across the Tryg group in Denmark and Norway, it makes perfect sense to employ ClaimCenter for Trygg-Hansa. Indeed, a common claims system across our Scandinavian organisations gives us important strategic advantages," said Anne Nørklit Lønborg, CIO, Tryg. "By using the same platform throughout Tryg we will have a future-proofed solution that is scalable, simple, and stable. We will develop our claims system together and take advantage of the knowledge, experience, and functionality available throughout the businesses. In the long run, this can mean new products, partnerships, and happier customers."

"By selecting ClaimCenter we expect the built-in process support will allow us to provide consistently good quality and equal treatment of all our customers," commented Annika Persson, Head of Claims, Trygg-Hansa. "In addition, the ability to deliver straight-through processing should ensure shorter overall lead time and deliver more efficient customer service. We anticipate that from a customer relationship perspective, there will be increased transparency and an easier journey for our customers throughout their claims experience."

"Guidewire is delighted that Trygg-Hansa has selected ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud through their strategic initiative to deliver claims excellence to their customers in Sweden," commented Will McAllister, Managing Director EMEA, Guidewire. "We look forward to enabling Trygg-Hansa to simplify their claims processes through the digitalisation and automation of their claims operations, with the latter being delivered by Autopilot Workflow Service, which has been developed in cooperation with Tryg."

About Trygg-Hansa

Trygg-Hansa has been making a difference in people's lives since 1828 and is today a part of Tryg Forsikring, Scandinavia's largest non-life insurance company. Trygg-Hansa provides both individuals and companies with the security they need to live and act fully. We offer more than just insurance. With our services we provide support when an accident occurs, but we also continuously work hard to avoid and prevent accidents, both in the small and large parts of our clients' lives.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

