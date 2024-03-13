Kyocera Corporation: Kyocera launches the 'TRUE BLUE TEXTILE' project to promote the new 'Wear to Save Water' fashion concept

The project is endorsed by Kunihiko Morinaga of ANREALAGE, a globally recognized Japanese apparel designer who regularly appears at Paris Fashion Week.

KYOTO, Japan, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, Kyocera Corporation released its new sustainable inkjet textile printer, "FOREARTH" *1, which reduces the water usage for textile printing to virtually zero in order to solve environmental issues, such as water pollution, in the textile and apparel industry. The new 'TRUE BLUE TEXTILE' project based on a 'Wear to Save Water' fashion concept was launched to promote consumer awareness of environmental issues and features textile design exhibits by Anrealage and Vantan Design Institute to be held on Friday, March 22 to Sunday, March 24 to coincide with World Water Day 2024.

*1 Printing of patterns on fabrics.

'TRUE BLUE TEXTILE' promotes a new 'Wear to Save Water' fashion concept that encourages consumers to learn and think about the environmental issues in the textile and apparel industry by wearing sustainable fashion.

'TRUE BLUE TEXTILE' fabric was printed by Kyocera's FOREARTH water free concept digital inkjet printer with patterns based on the Niyodo River in Kochi Prefecture, which boasts the best water quality in Japan.

A total of five outfits were produced for the project by ANREALAGE - a company founded by Kunihiko Morinaga, who endorsed the aims of this project - and the Vantan Design Institute, which has produced numerous globally renowned designers. Through these initiatives, Kyocera is committed to tackling environmental issues affecting the textile and apparel industry.

About the 'TRUE BLUE TEXTILE' Project

Until now, the textile and apparel industry has used vast amounts of water in processes such as steam and washing when dyeing fabrics, and water pollution resulting from this wastewater has become a global environmental problem. In addition, the problem of mass disposal due to overstocking is also under scrutiny, requiring an immediate response. To help address these issues, Kyocera has developed the new FOREARTH inkjet textile printer, which reduces water use to the absolute minimum by combining inkjet technology for high-speed, high-quality printing with the ink and equipment development technology of Kyocera Document Solutions.

The 'TRUE BLUE TEXTILE' project is an initiative to nudge people to think about the significance of 'Wear to Save Water' by choosing garments with sustainable fabrics.

'TRUE BLUE TEXTILE' Concept Movie

Exploring the question, 'What if we could protect water by wearing beautiful clothes?' - this video is designed to help people learn about environmental issues in the textile and apparel industry and to think about the future.

URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4uJjs6vDcoA

'TRUE BLUE TEXTILE' is printed using FOREARTH, featuring the surface of the Niyodo River in Kochi Prefecture, which has been voted the river with the best water in Japan eight times in ten years*2 in a nationwide first-class river water quality survey conducted by the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism. Donning these garments allows the wearer to both protect beautiful water by wearing beautiful clothes and express their willingness to protect the environment and save the future of water.

More details on the 'TRUE BLUE TEXTILE' Project

https://www.kyocera.co.jp/truebluetextile/

*2 Water quality status of first-class rivers in Japan, published by MLIT (2012-2016 and 2018-2020).

'TRUE BLUE TEXTILE' Project Realized with Collaboration by Leading Designers in the Japanese Apparel Industry

For the launch of 'TRUE BLUE TEXTILE,' dresses were created by ANREALAGE, the brand established by Kunihiko Morinaga and budding designers at leading Japanese design school Vantan Design Institute, which is also Morinaga's alma mater.

Kunihiko Morinaga (ANREALAGE) Design Concept

Morinaga's 'Water Drop Collection' is an earth-shaped garment inspired by a drop of water in circulation.

The water cycle begins with a single drop. It takes the form of the first drop of seawater or water on the earth's surface that evaporates, becomes clouds in the sky, and eventually turns into rain or snow. This epitomizes the 'FOREARTH' concept, which reduces water consumption by 99% *3 compared to conventional textile printing.

*3 According to research by Kyocera (2022)

Vantan Design Institute Design Concept

'Water Metamorphose' is fashion inspired by the movement of water, created by a fresh new emerging talent. Water changes its form depending on temperature and conditions. It sometimes comes down in gentle waves and sometimes in torrents as rain that benefits us all. There is also the strength and beauty of the ever-changing appearance of water as it freezes taut and eventually melts and flows; this constantly changing nature is perhaps precisely why water fascinates us so much. Vantan's designs explore water's constantly shifting forms in three design types: wave, waterfall, and ice.

'TRUE BLUE TEXTILE' Exhibition Details

Title: 'TRUE BLUE TEXTILE' at Shibuya PARCO

Venue: Shibuya PARCO 4F

Access: 15-1 Udagawa-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-8377

Dates: 16 (Sat) - 17 (Sun) March 2024

Admission: Free

Title: 'TRUE BLUE TEXTILE at Kyoto Kyocera Museum of Art'

Venue: Kyoto Kyocera Museum of Art, Hall of Light

Access: 124, Okazaki Enshoji-cho, Sakyo-ku, Kyoto, 606-8344, Japan

Dates: Friday 22 - Sunday 24 March 2024

Admission: free

About the 'FOREARTH' Inkjet Textile Printer

'FOREARTH' reduces the amount of water used during the printing of fabrics to almost zero, thus eliminating the need for specialized equipment to steam and wash the fabric, which is conventionally used in the pre- and post-treatment processes of textile printing. This contributes to a significant reduction in energy consumption and CO2 emissions. Furthermore, the system provides a soft feel to the fabric, which is important in the textile and apparel industry, and realizes high-definition printing on a wide variety of fabrics, including cotton, silk, polyester, nylon, and blended fabrics.

Reference links

FOREARTH product page: FOREARTH | Sustainable Digital Textile Printer | KYOCERA Document Solutions

FOREARTH press release: https://global.kyocera.com/newsroom/news/2023/000727.html

* "FOREARTH" is a registered trademark or trademark of KYOCERA Corporation in Japan and other countries.

About KYOCERA

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971, https://global.kyocera.com/ ), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as "advanced ceramics"). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2023, the company's consolidated sales revenue totaled 2 trillion yen (approx. US$15.1 billion). Kyocera is ranked #672 on Forbes magazine's 2023 "Global 2000" list of the world's largest publicly traded companies, and has been named among "The World's 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies" by The Wall Street Journal.

