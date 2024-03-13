Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.03.2024 | 09:18
Teleste Corporation: Teleste strengthens information display portfolio through partnership with Papercast

TURKU, Finland, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste is delighted to announce a significant expansion of its information display offering through collaboration with Papercast®, the world's leader in battery and solar powered e-paper signage displays. Commencing from March 2024, Teleste will be offering the Papercast e-paper displays to its public transport clientele on a global scale and in an exclusive arrangement, Teleste holds the role of sole distribution partner for new business in Germany.

As the most versatile off-grid technology available, Papercast e-paper displays provide an excellent choice for sharing passenger information in real-time across, for example, city-level transit networks. Claudio Borrello, Head of Teleste's Public Transport Operators business line, states that the new partnership strengthens Teleste's position as a key player in the information display technology sector.

- "We are excited to join forces with Papercast, the recognized leader in solar powered display technologies. In the evolving public transport landscape, our customers consistently rely on us for unmatched solutions and technologies for sharing information with passengers. We firmly believe that this partnership allows us to address their diverse needs even to greater extent, aligning perfectly with our commitment to excellence."

As public transport operators increasingly drive solutions for green mobility, the collaboration also creates an excellent opportunity for both companies to push forward the environmentally friendly approach. Cameron Maconie, Head of Business Development at Papercast, says that solar powered technology leads the way to the growing emphasis of sustainability in the public transport sector.

- "Redefining the industry benchmark for power efficiency, our groundbreaking solar powered technology is developed in response to customer demand across multiple transit markets. It offers a more sustainable and cost-effective choice for transit operators, allowing them to continue delivering content-rich information to passengers without compromising the goals of environmentally friendly transportation ecosystems and services. We look forward to working with Teleste to deliver the technology to an even broader audience."

In addition to solar power, the displays offer alternative power solutions that allow positioning them to diverse locations. Among their technology highlights are also excellent performance and readability, strong environmental and impact resistance, customizable design, and wireless connectivity. Please visit Papercast website to explore the entire portfolio in closer detail and contact Teleste for further information.

Inquiries for more information
Vilma Westerlund
Head of Communications, Teleste Corporation
Tel. +358 2 2605 611
Email: vilma.westerlund@teleste.com

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places, and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2023, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 151,3 million and it had approximately 800 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.teleste.com.

© 2024 PR Newswire
