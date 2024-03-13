Schuler Incorporated Canton: Bitrode Corporation Appoints New CEO

Pierre-Jean Arvers takes over as CEO of American energy storage and battery testing solutions powerhouse, Bitrode Corporation.

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Schuler North America hired Pierre-Jean Arvers as the new CEO of Bitrode Corporation (Bitrode), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Schuler Group.

Schuler, a member of the ANDRITZ Group, acquired both Sovema Group and Bitrode in 2022. Arvers has over 20 years of international experience, from chemistry and chemical engineering to C-level positions in the battery industry, fueling revenue growth and expanding market shares. The plan is to propel Bitrode to new operational heights through Arvers' astute customer-centric approach to executive leadership in the electric vehicle, energy storage, and battery testing industries.

"Our goal remains to integrate Bitrode within the Schuler and Sovema teams and expand our capabilities," explains Kevin McAllister, President of Schuler North America. "We warmly welcome Pierre-Jean to our team. Together, we will continue to strengthen our market-leading position as an equipment supplier of solutions for efficient battery testing and manufacturing."

Schuler already offers production lines for battery cell housings, electrical sheets for e-motors and bipolar plates for fuel cells, and several other solutions for e-mobility. The strategic acquisition of Sovema and Bitrode amplifies the European- and North American-based companies' capabilities to supply equipment for the mass production and testing of lithium-ion batteries for existing or planned gigafactories.

"There is significant potential for growth in the battery testing and formation market. I am confident that Bitrode's latest advancements, such as the new Bitrode Digital Cycler (BTDC), will accelerate our best-in-class positioning for battery testing," states Arvers. "The Bitrode team is proud to contribute to ANDRTIZ and Schuler's global, innovative network."

Schuler, Sovema, and Bitrode will exhibit at the Battery Show North America in Detroit, Michigan from October 7-10, 2024. The companies will present their Battery Division, manufacturing equipment, and service capabilities at Booth 3600.

About Schuler Group-www.schulergroup.com

Schuler offers customized cutting-edge technology in all areas of forming, from the networked press to press shop planning. In addition to presses, Schuler's products include automation, dies, process know-how, and service for the entire metalworking industry. Schuler's Digital Suite brings together solutions for networking forming technology and is continuously being developed to further improve line productivity and availability. Schuler customers include automotive manufacturers and suppliers, as well as companies in the forging, household appliance, and electrical industries. Schuler presses are minting coins for more than 180 countries. Founded in 1839 at the Göppingen, Germany headquarters, Schuler has approximately 5,000 employees at production sites in Europe, China and the Americas, as well as service companies in more than 40 countries. The company is part of the international technology group ANDRITZ.

Schuler's global portfolio of world-renowned brands include BCN (Bliss Clearing Niagara) Technical Services, Müller Weingarten, Beutler, Umformtechnik Erfurt, SMG Pressen, Hydrap Pressen, Wilkins & Mitchell, Bêché, Spiertz Presses, Farina Presse, Liebergeld, Peltzer & Ehlers, Schleicher, Sovema Group, and Bitrode Corporation.

About Schuler North America-www.schulergroup.com

Schuler North America (Schuler), headquartered in Canton, Michigan, is the North American subsidiary of Schuler Group. Schuler provides new equipment, spare parts, and a portfolio of lifecycle services for all press systems, including preventative maintenance, press shop design and optimization, turnkey installations, retrofits for existing systems, and localized production and service. Schuler's best-in-class position in the metalworking and materials industry serves automotive manufacturers and tier suppliers, as well as home appliance, electronics, forging, and other industries.

