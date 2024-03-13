Q Battery Metals Corp.: Q Metals Permits for Diamond Drilling McKenzie East Gold Project, Val-d'Or, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Q Battery Metals Corp. ("Q Battery Metals" or the "Company) (CSE:QMET)(FRA:0NB)(OTC PINK:BTKRF) is pleased to announce that drill permits are expected to be provided within 1 to 2 weeks to allow for a Phase II of diamond drilling on the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The permit will allow for the construction of 15 drill pads with supporting access.

From 2020 to 2021 Q Battery completed an Induced Polarization (IP) electrical survey, a MMI soil sampling survey, and a drone-supported airborne magnetic survey, outlining drilling targets on the McKenzie East. In early 2021, Q Battery completed an eight-hole diamond drilling program as an initial testing of targets on the property. A total of 548 core samples were shipped to ALS Lab in Val d'Or, Quebec, for analysis. Results included 1.185 grams per tonne gold (gpt Au) over 1 metre from hole MKE-21-01. As well, several Intercepts containing > 0.5 gpt were returned from holes MKE-21-03, MKE-21-06 and MKE-21-08 (see news release dated July 13, 2021).

The results of the early 2021 eight-hole diamond drilling program indicate that gold is present within veins and altered rock cored on the McKenzie East claims. A Phase II program, currently in the permitting process, will continue to test the zone cored by holes MKE-21-03, 04, and 08, as well as testing other targets delineated from ground and airborne surveys conducted on the property from 2020 to 2023.

The Q Metals team is also preparing to return to the southern claim block of the McKenzie East property in order to follow-up potential for narrow high grade gold-bearing quartz veins sampled at the adjacent Maruska mineral showing (see Q Battery Metals news release dated November 28, 2023). However, the reader is warned that results obtained from adjoining properties are not direct indications for potential on the Q Battery Metals claims.

The McKenzie East Gold property is located adjacent to the McKenzie Break Project. Monarch Mining Corporation completed a gold resource estimate for the McKenzie Break in February 2021 with open pit and underground indicated resource of 145,982 ounces and inferred resource of 250,593 ounces gold. (NI43-101 Technical Evaluation Report on the McKenzie Break Property, February 11, 2021). Readers are warned that resources estimated on an adjoining property do not imply that similar resources or mineralization exist on the Black Tusk - McKenzie East property.

Q Battery Metals exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, PhD, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Q Battery Metals company director. The company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec, targeting critical and precious metals. Projects include the McKenzie East Gold property and the La Corne South precious and strategic metals property, both located near Val d'Or, Quebec.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release

