Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.: Nature's Sunshine Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

LEHI, Utah, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATR) ("Nature's Sunshine" and/or the "Company"), a leading natural health and wellness company of premium-quality herbal and nutritional products, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter

Net sales were up 6.0% to $108.9 million compared to $102.7 million (up 5.6% in constant currency).

GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders up significantly to $9.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA up 21% to $9.7 million compared to $8.0 million.



Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights vs. 2022

Net sales were up 5.5% to $445.3 million compared to $421.9 million (up 7.3% in constant currency).

Gross margin increased 110 basis points to 72.1% compared to 71.0%.

GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders up significantly to $15.1 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.4 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA up 26% to $40.4 million compared to $32.0 million.

Management Commentary

"The positive momentum in our business continued in the fourth quarter as sales increased 6.0%, with double-digit sales growth in North America and a more than tripling of our net income to $9 million," said CEO Terrence Moorehead. "In 2023, we made excellent progress against our gross margin initiatives and expect to meet or exceed our $10 million in savings goal in 2024. In fact, the combination of this work, along with our continued above-market sales growth fueled a 21% increase in fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA, which came in at $9.7 million.

"We enter 2024 as a stronger organization that is executing at a high level against our sales and cost optimization initiatives, while continuing to drive incremental operating cash flow. As we move forward, we will look to build on our momentum by leveraging our high-quality products, our omnichannel customer growth engine, and our strong balance sheet to continue to drive sustainable profitable growth and expand shareholder value."



Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net Sales by Operating Segment (Amounts in Thousands) Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2023 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2022 Percent

Change Impact of

Currency

Exchange Percent

Change

Excluding

Impact of

Currency Asia $ 47,813 $ 44,922 6.4 % $ (421 ) 7.4 % Europe 19,691 20,787 (5.3 ) 613 (8.2 ) North America 35,706 31,647 12.8 (12 ) 12.9 Latin America and Other 5,726 5,393 6.2 204 2.4 $ 108,936 $ 102,749 6.0 % $ 384 5.6 %



Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 6.0% to $108.9 million compared to $102.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact from foreign exchange rates, net sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 5.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Gross margin in the fourth quarter was 71.9% compared to 72.2% in the year-ago quarter. Inflationary pressures and changes in market mix contributed to the slight decline.

Volume incentives as a percentage of net sales were 30.1% compared to 30.3% in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in volume incentives as a percentage of net sales was driven primarily by changes in market mix.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") in the fourth quarter were $39.9 million compared to $38.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The slight increase was driven by increases in service fees in China, compensation, variable costs related to sales growth, and investments to drive digital growth and strategic initiatives. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses declined to 36.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 37.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Operating income in the fourth quarter was $5.7 million, or 5.2% of net sales, compared to $4.2 million, or 4.1% of net sales, in the year-ago quarter.

Other income, net, in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.0 million compared to $2.0 million in the year-ago quarter. Other income, net, primarily consisted of foreign exchange gains as a result of net changes in foreign currencies, in Europe and Latin America, which were largely offset by losses in Asia. The benefit from income taxes was $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to a provision of $4.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders was $9.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted common share, in the year-ago quarter. Net income attributable to NSP China increased to $1.9 million, or $0.10 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $0.7 million, or $0.03 per diluted common share, in the prior year quarter.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders was $8.9 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, compared to $1.9 million, or $0.10 per diluted common share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined here as net income from continuing operations before less-frequent items including, among other things, restructuring expenses and certain tax refunds. A reconciliation of adjusted net income to GAAP net income is provided in the financial tables below.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter increased to $9.7 million compared to $8.0 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven primarily by the aforementioned increase in operating income. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined here as net income from continuing operations before taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other income (loss) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense and certain noted adjustments. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the attached financial tables.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Net Sales by Operating Segment (Amounts in Thousands) Year Ended

December 31,

2023 Year Ended

December 31,

2022 Percent

Change Impact of

Currency

Exchange Percent

Change

Excluding

Impact of

Currency Asia $ 201,251 $ 186,292 8.0 % $ (8,773 ) 12.7 % Europe 81,101 78,991 2.7 1,083 1.3 North America 139,804 133,214 4.9 (397 ) 5.2 Latin America and Other 23,164 23,413 (1.1 ) 575 (3.5 ) $ 445,320 $ 421,910 5.5 % $ (7,512 ) 7.3 %



Net sales in 2023 increased 5.5% to $445.3 million compared to $421.9 million in 2022. Excluding unfavorable foreign exchange rates, net sales in 2023 increased 7.3% compared to the prior year.

Gross margin in 2023 increased 110 basis points to 72.1% compared to 71.0% in 2022. The increase was driven by improvements in market mix, price increases in various markets, and contribution margin improvement initiatives, partially offset by increases related to inflation and unfavorable foreign currency exchange.

Volume incentives as a percentage of net sales in 2023 were 30.4% compared to 30.9% in 2022. The slight decrease was due to changes in market mix.

SG&A in 2023 were $167.1 million compared to $153.1 million in 2022. The increase was driven by increases in service fees in China, compensation, variable costs related to sales growth, and investments to drive digital growth and strategic initiatives. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses were 37.5% in 2023 compared to 36.3% in 2022.

Operating income in 2023 was $18.7 million, or 4.2% of net sales, compared to $16.3 million, or 3.8% of net sales, in 2022.

Other income (loss), net, in 2023 was $1.5 million compared to $(1.0) million in 2022. Other income, net, primarily consisted of foreign exchange gains as a result of net changes in foreign currencies, in Europe and Latin America, which were largely offset by losses in Asia. The provision for income taxes was $3.8 million in 2023 compared to $14.7 million in 2022.

GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders increased to $15.1 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, compared to $(0.4) million, or $(0.02) per diluted common share, in 2022. Net income attributable to NSP China increased to $6.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for 2023, compared to $4.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders in 2023 was $18.6 million, or $0.95 per diluted common share, compared to $0.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share, in 2022. Adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined here as net income from continuing operations before less-frequent items including, among other things, restructuring expenses and certain tax refunds. A reconciliation of non-GAAP net income to GAAP net income is provided in the attached financial tables.

Adjusted EBITDA in 2023 increased 26% to $40.4 million compared to $32.0 million in 2022. The increase was driven primarily by the aforementioned increase in operating income. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined here as net income from continuing operations before taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other income (loss) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense and certain noted adjustments. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the attached financial tables.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $41.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $0.7 million in the prior year. Capital expenditures during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, totaled $10.5 million compared to $7.6 million in 2022. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company repurchased 424,000 shares at a total cost of $6.4 million. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $82.4 million and no outstanding debt.

Outlook

The Company expects full year 2024 net sales to range between $455 - $480 million, and expects adjusted EBITDA to range between $42 - $48 million.

About Nature's Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's objectives, plans, strategies and financial results. All statements (other than statements of historical fact) that address activities, events or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as "believe," "hope," "may," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions, and are based on assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the following:

extensive government regulations to which the Company's products, business practices and manufacturing activities are subject;

registration of products for sale in foreign markets, or difficulty or increased cost of importing products into foreign markets;

legal challenges to the Company's direct selling program or to the classification of its independent consultants;

laws and regulations regarding direct selling may prohibit or restrict our ability to sell our products in some markets or require us to make changes to our business model in some markets;

liabilities and obligations arising from improper activity by the Company's independent consultants;

product liability claims;

impact of anti-bribery laws, including the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act;

the Company's ability to attract and retain independent consultants;

the loss of one or more key independent consultants who have a significant sales network;

potential for increased liability and compliance costs relating to the Company's joint venture for operations in China with Fosun Industrial Co., Ltd.;

the effect of fluctuating foreign exchange rates;

failure of the Company's independent consultants to comply with advertising laws;

changes to the Company's independent consultants compensation plans;

geopolitical issues and conflicts;

negative consequences resulting from difficult economic conditions, including the availability of liquidity or the willingness of the Company's customers to purchase products;

risks associated with the manufacturing of the Company's products;

supply chain disruptions, manufacturing interruptions or delays, or the failure to accurately forecast customer demand;

failure to timely and effectively obtain shipments of products from our manufacturers and deliver products to our independent consultants and customers;

world-wide slowdowns and delays related to supply chain, ingredient shortages and logistical challenges;

uncertainties relating to the application of transfer pricing, duties, value-added taxes, and other tax regulations, and changes thereto;

changes in tax laws, treaties or regulations, or their interpretation;

failure to maintain an effective system of internal controls over financial reporting;

cybersecurity threats and exposure to data loss;

the storage, processing, and use of data, some of which contain personal information, are subject to complex and evolving privacy and data protection laws and regulations;

reliance on information technology infrastructure; and

the sufficiency of trademarks and other intellectual property rights.

These and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from predicted results are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports filed on Form 10-Q.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in or incorporated by reference into this press release. Except as is required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have included information which has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), such as information concerning non-GAAP net income, adjusted EBITDA and net sales excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations.

We utilize the non-GAAP measures of non-GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA in the evaluation of our operations and believe that these measures are useful indicators of our ability to fund our business. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, U.S. GAAP net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance.

Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of Nature's Sunshine Products' performance in relation to other companies. We have included a reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA, the most comparable GAAP measure. We have also included a reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted EPS, in the attached financial tables.

Net sales in local currency removes, from net sales in U.S. dollars, the impact of changes in exchange rates between the U.S. dollar and the functional currencies of our foreign subsidiaries. This is accomplished by translating the current period net sales into U.S. dollars using the same foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate the net sales for the previous comparable period.

We believe presenting the impact of foreign currency fluctuations is useful to investors because it allows a more meaningful comparison of net sales of our foreign operations from period to period. Net sales excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net sales in U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

With respect to our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the full year 2024, a quantitative reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP information cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted, including but not limited to warrant liabilities and stock based compensation. For the same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on our future GAAP financial results.

NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except per share information)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 108,936 $ 102,749 $ 445,320 $ 421,910 Cost of sales (30,613 ) (28,587 ) (124,193 ) (122,150 ) Gross profit 78,323 74,162 321,127 299,760 Operating expenses: Volume incentives 32,760 31,136 135,320 130,377 Selling, general and administrative 39,855 38,844 167,058 153,125 Operating income 5,708 4,182 18,749 16,258 Other income (loss), net 1,953 1,994 1,453 (1,043 ) Income before provision (benefit) for income taxes 7,661 6,176 20,202 15,215 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,683 ) 4,092 3,786 14,665 Net income 9,344 2,084 16,416 550 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 382 130 1,340 940 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 8,962 $ 1,954 $ 15,076 $ (390 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share: Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.47 $ 0.10 $ 0.79 $ (0.02 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.46 $ 0.10 $ 0.77 $ (0.02 ) Weighted-average basic common shares outstanding 18,988 19,155 19,066 19,326 Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding 19,395 19,299 19,466 19,326





NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited) As of December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,373 $ 60,032 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $142 and $120, respectively 8,827 14,106 Inventories 66,895 67,949 Prepaid expenses and other 7,722 7,420 Total current assets 165,817 149,507 Property, plant and equipment, net 45,000 46,162 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,361 16,145 Restricted investment securities - trading 747 702 Deferred income tax assets 15,064 6,859 Other assets 9,784 10,403 $ 249,773 $ 229,778 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,910 $ 6,349 Accrued volume incentives and service fees 22,922 21,830 Accrued liabilities 33,162 25,591 Deferred revenue 1,794 2,255 Current installments of long-term debt and revolving credit facility - 1,174 Income taxes payable 6,418 4,117 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,547 4,266 Total current liabilities 76,753 65,582 Liability related to unrecognized tax benefits 312 209 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 10,376 13,745 Deferred compensation payable 747 702 Long-term deferred income tax liabilities 1,401 1,439 Other liabilities 644 1,054 Total liabilities 90,233 82,731 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, no par value; 50,000 shares authorized, 18,875 and 19,093 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023, and 2022, respectively 119,694 121,583 Retained earnings 49,711 34,635 Noncontrolling interests 5,482 4,142 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,347 ) (13,313 ) Total shareholders' equity 159,540 147,047 $ 249,773 $ 229,778





NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 16,416 $ 550 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for doubtful accounts 45 45 Depreciation and amortization 11,816 11,025 Noncash lease expense 4,417 4,657 Share-based compensation expense 4,893 2,901 Loss on disposal or sale of property and equipment - 1,069 Deferred income taxes (8,525 ) 6,603 Purchase of trading investment securities - (32 ) Proceeds from sale of trading investment securities 97 134 Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments (140 ) 160 Foreign exchange (gains) losses (970 ) 917 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,921 (5,942 ) Inventories 995 (8,841 ) Prepaid expenses and other (683 ) 552 Other assets 679 159 Accounts payable 1,422 (2,803 ) Accrued volume incentives and service fees 1,242 (329 ) Accrued liabilities 6,991 (5,608 ) Deferred revenue (456 ) (1,235 ) Lease liabilities (4,707 ) (4,654 ) Income taxes payable 2,627 1,426 Liability related to unrecognized tax positions 103 218 Deferred compensation payable 43 (262 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 41,226 710 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (10,478 ) (7,628 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,478 ) (7,628 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from revolving credit facility 16,294 45,005 Principal payments of revolving credit facility (16,294 ) (45,005 ) Principal payments of long-term debt (1,174 ) (1,244 ) Principal payments of borrowings from related party - (302 ) Payments related to tax withholding for net-share settled equity awards (385 ) (1,129 ) Repurchase of common stock (6,397 ) (13,571 ) Net cash used in financing activities (7,956 ) (16,246 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (451 ) (2,988 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 22,341 (26,152 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 60,032 86,184 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year $ 82,373 $ 60,032 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $ 9,264 $ 5,609 Cash paid for interest 539 264





NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 9,344 $ 2,084 $ 16,416 $ 550 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 3,053 2,913 11,816 11,025 Share-based compensation expense 1,103 967 4,893 2,901 Other (income) loss, net* (1,953 ) (1,994 ) (1,453 ) 1,043 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,683 ) 4,092 3,786 14,665 Other adjustments (1) (135 ) (31 ) 4,963 1,846 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,729 $ 8,031 $ 40,421 $ 32,030 (1) Other adjustments Impact of Russia/Ukraine war $ - $ (1,300 ) $ - $ 1,000 Loss on disposal of property and equipment - 1,069 - 1,069 Restructuring and other related expenses - 200 - 587 Charge related to Japan loss (135 ) - 5,712 - VAT refund - - (749 ) (810 ) Total adjustments $ (135 ) $ (31 ) $ 4,963 $ 1,846



* Other (income) loss, net is primarily comprised of foreign exchange (gains) losses, interest income, and interest expense.





NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO

NON-GAAP NET INCOME and NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EPS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 9,344 $ 2,084 $ 16,416 $ 550 Adjustments: Impact of Russia/Ukraine war - (1,300 ) - 1,000 Loss on disposal of property and equipment - 1,069 - 1,069 Restructuring and other related expenses - 200 - 587 Charge related to Japan loss (135 ) - 5,712 - VAT refund - - (749 ) (810 ) Tax impact of adjustments 34 8 (1,428 ) (664 ) Total adjustments (101 ) (23 ) 3,535 1,182 Non-GAAP net income $ 9,243 $ 2,061 $ 19,951 $ 1,732 Reported net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 8,962 $ 1,954 $ 15,076 $ (390 ) Total adjustments (101 ) (23 ) 3,535 1,182 Non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders $ 8,861 $ 1,931 $ 18,611 $ 792 Basic income (loss) per share, as reported $ 0.47 $ 0.10 $ 0.79 $ (0.02 ) Total adjustments, net of tax (0.01 ) - 0.19 0.06 Basic income per share, as adjusted $ 0.46 $ 0.10 $ 0.98 $ 0.04 Diluted income (loss) per share, as reported $ 0.46 $ 0.10 $ 0.77 $ (0.02 ) Total adjustments, net of tax (0.01 ) - 0.18 0.06 Diluted income per share, as adjusted $ 0.45 $ 0.10 $ 0.95 $ 0.04



