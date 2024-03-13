Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.03.2024
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Goldaktie vor Vervielfachung?
WKN: A2AGBV | ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81
GlobeNewswire
13.03.2024 | 10:46
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units (RSU)

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and
official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 14 March 2024 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:         GB00BZ3CNK81            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         TORM A               
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 90,729,339 shares (USD 907,293.39) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        620,473 shares (USD 6.204,73)   
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  91,349,812 shares (USD 913.498,12) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:    ·     543,865 shares - DKK 0.07
            ·     76,608 shares - DKK 190.2
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      USD 0.01              
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      TRMD A               
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     120191               
----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
