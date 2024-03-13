Jollibee Foods Corporation
Jollibee Ranks as Second Fastest-Growing Restaurant Brand in the World
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2024 - Jollibee has been recognized as the second fastest-growing restaurant brand in the world, according to the latest annual brand ranking report by Brand Finance, the world's leading independent brand valuation agency. Surging by an impressive 51% to USD 2.3 billion in brand value, Jollibee ascended from rank 20 to rank 17 in this year's Global Restaurant Rankings.
Expertise in Building Brands. Jollibee's 51% brand value growth is a testament to the Jollibee Group's expertise in building brands that can be scaled across markets globally.
Global Appeal. Jollibee continues to captivate global audiences with its great-tasting products at affordable fare, supported by a cohesive restaurant system that positions the brand for success across markets.
Sustained Growth. Jollibee is now present in 17 countries with 1,668 store locations - and counting. The recent milestone opening in Canada is the brand's 100th store in North America and is part of the Jollibee Group's aggressive growth plans for 2024.
Brand Love Across Geographies and Generations. The support of loyal customers across generations and locations has solidified Jollibee's position as a well-loved global restaurant brand.
About Jollibee Group
Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. Its mission is to serve great-tasting food and bring the joy of eating to everyone through its 18 brands with over 6,800 stores across 33 countries including the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates, and Australia.
To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
1857917 13-March-2024