Privat 3 Money Introduces Live News Feature to its Innovative Trading Platform in partnership with CityFALCON

LONDON, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Privat 3 Money (P3), one of the UK's leading WealthTech innovators, has today released a significant update to its advanced mobile trading platform.

In its continued commitment to providing a superior and holistic financial experience, P3 has now integrated a cutting-edge live news feature into its app, revolutionising the way clients interact with global financial markets. The new feature is powered by AI-driven financial intelligence firm CityFALCON, whose CEO, Ruzbeh Bacha, commented 'We are excited to partner with P3, enable their finance content and analytics needs, and ultimately help their users stay on top of their investments.'

Key Features of the Live News Update

Comprehensive News Coverage: Clients will have access to real-time global economic markets, politics, and business news. This feature is designed to provide a wide-ranging view of the financial world, keeping clients informed and ahead of the curve. Tailored News Feed: The update includes a personalised news stream, focusing on instruments and markets relevant to each client's watchlist. This bespoke approach ensures that clients receive news that is most suited to their investment interests. Credibility and Importance Scoring: To ensure the highest quality of information, P3 powered by CityFALCON, has implemented a sophisticated point-scoring system. This system evaluates the credibility and significance of each news item, ensuring that clients are presented with only the most reliable and impactful news. No Redundant Articles: The innovative algorithm efficiently filters out redundant content, ensuring that each article presents unique information. This feature is designed to streamline the news consumption process, saving valuable time. Upcoming Analytics Tool: In future updates, clients can look forward to an analytics tool that will offer insights into the best and worst performers across various market caps and timeframes. This tool aims to further empower account holders in making informed investment decisions.

Empowering our clients

Speaking about the news, P3's Founder & CEO Reda Bedjaoui, said: 'P3's pioneering commitment in enabling digitisation in the wealth industry allows our clients to continue making efficient and powerful financial decisions. We are excited to see how this latest feature empowers them even further.'

Building on a Legacy of Innovation

This latest update follows a series of successful enhancements to the P3 trading app, built in partnership with US firm DriveWealth. Last year, Privat 3 Money announced the addition of a Money Market Sweep feature, an enhanced user interface, advanced metrics for cash management, and immediate buying power calculation. These updates, coupled with the new live news feature, reinforce P3's position as a frontrunner in the WealthTech space.

Privat3 Money Ltd, FRN 900989. P3 Wealth, FRN 806934. Investment services available to Professional Clients only. P3's news service provides generic information about financial markets, politics, and business. It does not constitute investment advice. Please refer to P3's policies and disclosures here.

