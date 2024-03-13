Softdocs Announces TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification

Certification Reflects Softdocs' Commitment to Excellence in Security Protocols and Practices

COLUMBIA, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Softdocs, the process automation platform for schools, states, and cities, announced today the company has achieved Level 2 certification in the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP).

This certification provides Texas state agencies, K-12 school districts, and higher education institutions using Softdocs with the reassurance that they are implementing sound data management, security, and data governance processes throughout their departments.

TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification has been granted to a number of global technology brands, placing Softdocs in the same company as Workday, Salesforce, Microsoft, and Google. It is required certification for cloud-based software that processes, stores, or transmits agency or institutional data that is considered confidential.

State agencies and other public institutions in Texas are modernizing technology platforms and adopting Softdocs for process automation, including Katy ISD, the fifth largest school district in the state.

"This TX-RAMP certification is a testament to our commitment to meet and exceed the stringent security standards required in today's modern SaaS environment and to the robust process automation platform we've built," said Steve Johnston, COO of Softdocs. "Our customers can rest easy knowing that we demonstrate unwavering commitment to the security of their documents and data, and to our own security posture."

Softdocs will be demonstrating its industry-leading platform for process automation and document management at Ellucian Live in San Antonio, TX, April 7-10, at the County Technology Conference in Georgetown, TX, May 21-24, and at the Texas Connected Consortium in San Antonio, TX, May 22-23.

About Softdocs

Softdocs provides process automation and document management solutions to schools, states, counties and cities. Our solutions enable colleges, universities, K-12 school districts, and state and municipal governments to improve how they serve people, create new efficiencies, and enable the future of work. Softdocs solutions are used by nearly one thousand organizations across the U.S.

For more information, visit https://www.softdocs.com.

