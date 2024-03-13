Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2024) - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 6O1) ("Canter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Merritt Construction Inc., located in Mina, Nevada, to carry out upcoming gravel work and drill site preparations at the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project ("Columbus" or the "Project").

"We are very pleased to be working with an experienced and trusted local contractor, Dick Merritt of Merritt Construction, for our upcoming gravel work and drill site preparations at Columbus," stated Joness Lang, CEO of Canter. "We are committed to sourcing locally and using Nevada-based vendors and suppliers whenever possible, and given Merritt Construction's proximity to the Project, support is readily available on an as needed basis which provides valuable flexibility as we ramp up our activities at site."

Gravel will be sourced from a Bureau of Land Management community gravel pit during the Company's Phase I exploration program. The initial scope of work, which is expected to commence in approximately three weeks, will include gravel transportation and stockpiling at a designated site at Columbus, with select reinforcements to pre-existing roads as the Company concurrently carries out additional sampling and shallow Geoprobe drilling.

In addition to further road reinforcement, Merritt Construction will return to Columbus to complete drill site and sump preparations, as well as supply and store water for the Company's initial exploration well drilling.

Qualified Person (QP)

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm P.Geo, Director and Technical Advisor of Canter Resources, a Qualified Person (QP), as defined under National Instrument 43- 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA, the Beaver Creek Lithium Property in Montana, USA, and the Puzzle Lake Property in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is preparing for a Phase I exploration and drilling campaign at Columbus to test a highly prospective lithium-brine target and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to generate a portfolio of high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the domestic clean energy supply chain in North America.

For further information contact:

Joness Lang

Chief Executive Officer

Canter Resources Corp.

jlang@canterresources.com

For investor inquiries contact:

Tel: 604.908.1695

investors@canterresources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201528

SOURCE: Canter Resources Corp.