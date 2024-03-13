Columbus A/S: Annual Report 2023

Company announcement no. 8/2024
2023 financial performance: Continued solid organic growth
Columbus' revenue amounted to DKK 1,540m in 2023, corresponding to an increase of 11% and 15% adjusted for currency and acquisition. EBITDA increased by 28% to DKK 118m.
All major Business Lines contributed to the revenue growth, especially our strategic Business Lines Data & Analytics and Customer Experience & Engagement showed continued rapid growth, delivering 30% and 49% respectively. Columbus' largest Business Line, Dynamics also continued the strong development in 2023 with 12% growth.
The Market Units in the UK and Denmark demonstrated strong progress in 2023, growing service revenue by 43% and 31% respectively. The largest Market Unit, Sweden, showed strong momentum in a market affected by a challenging economy, growing service revenue by 14% in constant currency. However, the Market Unit in Norway saw a more mixed picture during the year after a long period of strong growth, delivering a growth of 0.4% in constant currency.
"The strong underlying development in Q4 2023 is expected to continue in 2024. However, we closely monitor the external conditions as the geopolitical uncertainty quickly could affect the market development".
Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe
"After three years of streamlining the company, Columbus is now ready to unfold the earnings potential and reach new heights. We have the organization in place to roll out the initiatives of the EBITDA15 program to improve profitability".
CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen.
Performance highlights 2023
- Revenue growth of 11% amounting to DKK 1,540m
- EBITDA amounted to DKK 118m, corresponding to an increase of 28%
- Recurring revenue amounted to DKK 205m, corresponding to an increase of 6%
- Profit before tax amounted to DKK 39m, corresponding to an increase of 23%
- Efficiency of 67%
Operational highlights 2023
- Acquisition of ICY Security
- Launch of new three-year strategy - "New Heights"
- Entering the life science industry
- Accelerated our sustainability efforts
- Initiated a global AI Innovation Program
Service revenue split on Business Lines
|DKK '000
|2023
|2022
|?%
|Dynamics
|778,901
|693,988
|12.2%
|M3
|301,472
|303,231
|-0.6%
|Digital Commerce
|195,418
|192,262
|1.6%
|Data & Analytics
|77,233
|59,653
|29.5%
|Customer Experience & Engagement
|67,248
|45,179
|48.8%
|Security
|29,538
|0
|-
|Strategy & Change
|8,389
|6,513
|28.8%
|Other Local Business
|16,857
|16,216
|4.0%
|Total sale of services
|1,475,056
|1,317,042
|12.0%
|Total sale of products
|64,899
|72,392
|-10.4%
|Total net revenue
|1,539,955
|1,389,434
|10.8%
Service revenue split on Market Units
|DKK '000
|2023
|2022
|?%
|Sweden
|557,072
|525,024
|6.1%
|Denmark
|331,809
|252,862
|31.2%
|Norway
|234,391
|262,271
|-10.6%
|UK
|229,317
|159,916
|43.4%
|US
|82,608
|80,284
|2.9%
|Other
|35,531
|32,337
|9.9%
|GDC
|4,328
|4,348
|-0.5%
|Total sale of services
|1,475,056
|1,317,042
|12.0%
|Total sale of products
|64,899
|72,392
|-10.4%
|Total net revenue
|1,539,955
|1,389,434
|10.8%
Outlook for 2024
Based on the financial performance in 2023 and the current order book and pipeline forecast, our full year guidance for 2024 is as follows:
|Outlook 2024
|Realized 2023
|Outlook 2023
|Organic revenue growth
|8-10%
|14.8%
|8-12%
|EBITDA margin
|9-10%
|7.6%
|7.4-9.0%
Live webcast and conference call
Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 13 March 2024 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Group CFO Brian Iversen.
Webcast: Please log in to the webcast via Columbus' investor site where you can follow the presentation and submit your written questions during the call: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events
Conference call:
1. Participants are required to register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial In Numbers, and a unique Personal PIN.
2. In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the call me feature instead of dialling the nearest dial in number.
Online Registration to the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI977b739d87d54526aee8c47d42455289
For further information, please contact:
- Søren Krogh Knudsen, CEO & President, Tel.: +45 7020 5000
- Tine Rasmussen, Communication Director, TRA@columbusglobal.com, Tel.: +45 2969 0677
