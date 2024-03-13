Entrada Therapeutics, Inc.: Entrada Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

- Cash runway extended through the second quarter of 2026 -



- $352 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2023 -

- Completed dosing for third cohort of Phase 1 clinical trial of ENTR-601-44 for the potential treatment of DMD with data readout on track for the second half of 2024 -

- Regulatory applications expected in the fourth quarter of 2024 for the global Phase 2 clinical development of ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45 in people living with DMD -

BOSTON, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines that engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible. The Company today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2023, and highlighted recent business updates.

"We continue to make significant progress advancing our growing pipeline of intracellular therapeutics," said Dipal Doshi, Chief Executive Officer of Entrada Therapeutics. "We have an exciting year ahead in 2024, with several important clinical milestones within our Duchenne franchise, including the expected fourth quarter submissions of Phase 2 regulatory applications for the global development of ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45. Clinical momentum is also building in our collaboration with Vertex, with the initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of VX-670 in patients with DM1. With the extension of our cash runway through the second quarter of 2026, we believe we are well positioned to progress our Duchenne franchise and broader pipeline to create value for patients and shareholders."

Recent Corporate Highlights

Completed dosing for the first three cohorts of its Phase 1 clinical trial, ENTR-601-44-101, for the potential treatment of individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) who are exon 44 skipping amenable. Entrada plans to announce data from the clinical trial in the second half of 2024. Additionally, the Company expects to submit regulatory applications in the fourth quarter of 2024 for the separate global Phase 2 clinical development of ENTR-601-44 in Duchenne patients who are exon 44 skipping amenable and ENTR-601-45 in Duchenne patients who are exon 45 skipping amenable.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced it received clearances from Health Canada and Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom for Clinical Trial Applications for VX-670 for patients with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). Vertex initiated the Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with DM1 in Canada and will initiate the study in the UK near-term.

In January 2024, Entrada announced the promotion of Nathan Dowden, previously Chief Operating Officer of Entrada Therapeutics, to President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Dowden has played a critical role in developing Entrada's strategic and operational capabilities. In February 2024, the Company appointed Kevin Healy, PhD, as Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs. Mr. Healy has extensive expertise in the development and commercialization of therapies for serious and rare diseases and has led or participated in more than 30 formal meetings with the FDA, EMA, and other global health authorities. In March 2024, Entrada appointed Marie Rosenfeld as Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations and Data Management. Ms. Rosenfeld has more than 20 years of experience in R&D at large and medium-size pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations, with a proven track record of securing product regulatory approvals.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $352.0 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $188.7 million as of December 31, 2022. This increase was primarily due to the proceeds received to date from the Vertex Agreement. Entrada anticipates that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2023, together with ongoing research support and the anticipated achievement of certain milestones pursuant to the Vertex collaboration, will be sufficient to fund the Company's operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through the second quarter of 2026.

Collaboration Revenue: Collaboration revenue was $41.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $129.0 million for the full year of 2023. There was no collaboration revenue in the fourth quarter or full year of 2022.

Research & Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses were $28.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $99.9 million for the full year of 2023, compared to $15.7 million and $66.6 million for the same periods in 2022, respectively. The increases were primarily due to the initiation of the ENTR-601-44 Phase 1 clinical trial, costs incurred for IND-enabling studies for ENTR-601-45 and ENTR-601-50 to support future clinical trials, additional platform investment, and higher personnel costs, including non-cash, stock-based compensation.

General & Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses were $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $32.3 million for the full year of 2023, compared to $9.9 million and $30.6 million for the same periods in 2022, respectively. The G&A expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were lower than the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to a decrease in legal and consulting fees. The increase in the full year expense was primarily due to higher personnel costs (including non-cash stock-based compensation).

Net Income (Loss): Net loss was $9.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $6.7 million for the full year of 2023, compared to a net loss of $24.6 million and $94.6 million for the same periods in 2022, respectively.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines that engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible. The Company's Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV)-therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues, resulting in an improved therapeutic index. Through this proprietary, versatile and modular approach, Entrada is advancing a robust development portfolio of RNA-, antibody- and enzyme-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular, ocular, metabolic and immunological diseases, among others. The Company's lead oligonucleotide programs are in development for the potential treatment of people living with Duchenne who are exon 44, 45 and 50 skipping amenable. Entrada has partnered to develop a clinical-stage program, VX-670, for myotonic dystrophy type 1.

ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Collaboration revenue $ 41,848 $ - $ 129,013 $ - Operating expenses: Research and development 28,291 15,685 99,884 66,609 General and administrative 8,652 9,894 32,291 30,639 Total operating expenses 36,943 25,579 132,175 97,248 Income (loss) from operations 4,905 (25,579 ) (3,162 ) (97,248 ) Other income: Interest and other income 4,292 950 15,218 2,632 Total other income 4,292 950 15,218 2,632 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 9,197 (24,629 ) 12,056 (94,616 ) Provision for income taxes (18,741 ) - (18,741 ) - Net loss $ (9,544 ) $ (24,629 ) $ (6,685 ) $ (94,616 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.79 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (3.02 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 33,368,901 31,351,770 33,050,319 31,293,312





ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 351,969 $ 188,712 Total assets 469,192 252,056 Total liabilities 226,832 39,502 Total stockholders' equity 242,360 212,554