New research from the European Commission shows the huge potential of both monofacial and bifacial vertical PV when deployed along roads and rails. Their analysis reflected the limitation imposed by the road or rail direction at a given location for the orientation of the PV systems. The European Commission's Joint Research Centre (JRC) has assessed the potential of both monofacial and bifacial vertical PV installations deployed along roads and rails across the European Union. "This is the first systematic, pan-European investigation of the total PV potential associated with roads and railways, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...