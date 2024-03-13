Researchers in Bangladesh have designed a dual-junction tandem solar cell with a bottom device based on iron disilicide (FeSi2), an emerging absorber material know for its high thermal stability and good optoelectronic properties. Their simulation showed the advantage of combining the larger bandgap of the top cadmium telluride cell and the smaller bandgap of the bottom FeSi2 cell. Researchers at the University of Rajshahi in Bangladesh have simulated a dual-junction tandem solar cell based on two PV devices reyling on absorbers made of cadmium telluride (CdTe) and iron disilicide (FeSi2). Inorganic ...

