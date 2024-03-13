EQS-News: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR ISSUERS, AS AMENDED



13.03.2024 / 12:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ANNEX B 1 Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting

rights are attached(including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF) Global Fashion Group S.A. 2 Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer) N/A 3 Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer 225,642,912 4 Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights 225,642,912 5 Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional) 6 Origin of the change Capital increase 7 Date when the change occurred 12/03/2024 8 In the previous notification (optional) - the total number of shares was of 223.792.912 the total number of voting rights was of

the total number of exercisable voting 223.792.912 223.792.912



