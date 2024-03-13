LAVAL, Quebec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) ("Crescita" or the "Company"), a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 ("Q4-2023" and "F2023"). All amounts presented are in thousands of Canadian dollars ("CAD") unless otherwise noted, and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Financial Highlights

Q4-2023 vs. Q4-2022

Revenue was $4,725 compared to $6,030, down $1,305;

Gross profit was $3,060 compared to $3,885, down $825;

Operating expenses were $3,173 compared to $3,313, down $140;

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $245 compared to $997, down $752.

F2023 vs. F2022

Revenue was $17,522 compared to $23,525, down $6,003;

Gross profit was $10,364 compared to $13,182, down $2,818;

Operating expenses were $12,320 compared to $12,653, down $333;

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $(368) compared to $2,221, down $2,589;

was $(368) compared to $2,221, down $2,589; Ending cash of $9,385 compared to $8,238, up $1,147.

Commenting on the Company's results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, Crescita's President and Chief Executive Officer, Serge Verreault, said:

"2023 was a challenging year for Crescita, marked by headwinds in our manufacturing segment. We recorded a 26% decrease in total revenue versus 2022, mainly due to a reduction in production volumes for one key customer. We are in active discussions to secure new manufacturing business and to diversify our customer base. On the licensing front, we are seeking a new U.S. partner for Pliaglis in this important market. We are also expecting existing partners to launch Pliaglis in several European and Middle Eastern countries in 2024.

Our skincare business grew 30% over 2022 and outperformed the 6%2 projected beauty industry growth rate. Twelve months post-launch, ART FILLER is gaining traction in the Canadian physician-dispensed market, as we open new accounts and observe repeat orders."

We are enthusiastic about our growing aesthetic market portfolio and the overall prospects for our business segments. We have a strong cash position, which allows us to continue investing strategically in people, marketing and product innovation. M&A continues to be a key part of our strategy as we pursue opportunities in what we believe are conducive market conditions."

Operational and Corporate Developments

Termination of Agreement with Taro Pharmaceuticals Inc.

On October 25, 2023, Taro Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Taro") delivered a notice to terminate the development and commercialization license agreement for Pliaglis® in the U.S. market. Our final entitlement to the annual guaranteed minimum royalties in the amount of US$1.0 million was recognized in Q4-2023, with payment expected in Q2-2024. We are in the process of seeking a new partner to commercialize Pliaglis in the U.S. market.

Update on Manufacturing Segment

Certain manufacturing orders initially scheduled to be delivered in the second half of fiscal 2023 were, in part, deferred to 2024, and some cancelled, contributing to a material decrease in our manufacturing segment revenue for Q4-2023 and fiscal 2023, compared to the same periods of 2022. While our customer is reassessing commercial options for their products in key markets, we continue to have discussions regarding manufacturing opportunities to support their growth plans going forward.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

In Q3-2023, the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") approved the Company's proposed normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to a maximum of 1,821,616 common shares ("Common Shares") for cancellation. The NCIB commenced on August 31, 2023 and is expected to terminate on August 30, 2024 or such earlier date as the Company completes its purchases pursuant to the NCIB or provides notice of termination. The Company has also entered into an automatic securities purchase plan in connection with its NCIB. During fiscal 2023, 719,203 Common Shares were repurchased for cancellation, at an average price of $0.55 per share for total cash consideration of $393.

Re-Launch of Alyria® as a Direct-to-Consumer Brand

In Q1-2023, following rebranding and various product reformulations, we relaunched Alyria as a direct-to-consumer medical-grade dermocosmetic brand in the Canadian skincare market. Alyria is primarily targeted at millennials and marketed and sold online in Canada through Amazon.ca and alyriaskincare.com. In Q2-2023, Alyria was also launched in retail outlets of Familiprix, a Québec based chain of independently owned pharmacies. The relaunch of Alyria strengthens our omnichannel expansion and provides the opportunity to engage with a new consumer group.

Launch of ART FILLER®

In Q1-2023, we launched ART FILLER, an exclusive collection of hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers in the Canadian medical aesthetic market through our new dedicated sales force. ART FILLER is designed to smooth and fill in wrinkles and create or restore the volumes and contours of the face. Crescita is the exclusive Canadian distributor of ART FILLER and NCTF® Boost 135 HA ("NCTF") under its distribution and promotion agreement with Laboratoires FILLMED.

Q4-2023 and F2023 Summary Financial Results

Note: Select financial information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with Crescita's Consolidated Audited Financial Statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Crescita's website at www.crescitatherapeutics.com.

In thousands of CAD, except per share data and number of shares Quarter ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 $ $ $ $ Commercial Skincare 2,851 2,422 10,440 8,022 Licensing and Royalties 1,547 1,481 2,030 1,800 Manufacturing and Services 327 2,127 5,052 13,703 Revenues 4,725 6,030 17,522 23,525 Cost of goods sold 1,665 2,145 7,158 10,343 Gross profit 3,060 3,885 10,364 13,182 Gross margin (%) 64.8 % 64.4 % 59.1 % 56.0 % Research and development ("R&D") 218 160 699 609 Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") 2,576 2,776 10,115 10,573 Depreciation and amortization 379 377 1,506 1,471 Total operating expenses 3,173 3,313 12,320 12,653 Operating profit (loss) (113 ) 572 (1,956 ) 529 Interest income, net (137 ) (68 ) (422 ) (102 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (33 ) (131 ) (10 ) 51 Share of (profit) loss of an associate 10 27 (16 ) 57 Net loss on convertible note measured at fair value through profit or loss - 24 22 119 Income (loss) before income taxes 47 720 (1,530 ) 404 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense 197 (458 ) 456 (458 ) Net income (loss) (150 ) 1,178 (1,986 ) 862 Adjusted EBITDA1 245 997 (368 ) 2,221 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 19,987,774 20,392,231 20,255,285 20,690,875 Diluted 19,987,774 20,643,129 20,255,285 21,000,182 Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.04 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.04 Selected Balance Sheet Information Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 9,385 8,238 Selected Cash Flow Information Cash provided by (used in) operating activities (261 ) (2,215 ) 2,076 (1,020 ) Cash used in investing activities (105 ) (74 ) (133 ) (290 ) Cash used in financing activities (258 ) (221 ) (782 ) (1,846 )

Revenue

We have three reportable segments: 1) Commercial Skincare ("Skincare"), which manufactures our branded non-prescription skincare products for sale in Canada and certain international markets, and also commercializes Pliaglis®, NCTF®, ART FILLER®, and Obagi® Medical in Canada; 2) Licensing and Royalties ("Licensing"), which primarily derives revenue from licensing our intellectual property related to Pliaglis, or to a lesser extent, our transdermal delivery technologies; and 3) Manufacturing and Services ("Manufacturing"), which generates revenue from contract manufacturing and product development services.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, total revenue was $4,725 compared to $6,030 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The year-over-year decrease of $1,305 was driven by the revenue shortfall in our Manufacturing segment of $1,800, as a result of the deferral by a large customer of purchase orders into fiscal 2024 and, to a lesser extent, by the difference in the level and timing of orders year-over-year, partly offset by an increase of $429 in our Skincare segment, mainly due to incremental sales of ART FILLER launched in Q1-2023, and higher online sales from our core brands.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, total revenue was $17,522, compared to $23,525 for the year ended December 31, 2022, representing a net decrease of $6,003. Manufacturing segment revenue decreased by $8,651 mainly due to the deferral into 2024 and partial cancellation of purchase orders by a large customer, as well as the difference in the timing and value of orders versus the prior year. This decrease was partly offset by an increase of $2,418 in our Skincare segment, mainly driven by higher product sales from our core brands across all channels, as a result of launches and promotions, including the launch of ART FILLER.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, gross profit was $3,060, representing a gross margin of 64.8%, compared to $3,885 and 64.4%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The net decrease of $825 in gross profit was mainly due to lower Manufacturing segment revenue.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, gross profit was $10,364, representing a gross margin of 59.1%, compared to $13,182 and 56.0%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2022. The net decrease in gross profit of $2,818 was mainly due to lower Manufacturing segment revenue. The increase in gross margin of 3.1% was mainly driven by favorable product and channel mix.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, total operating expenses were $3,173 and $12,320, compared to $3,313 and $12,653 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. The net decreases of $140 for the quarter and $333 for the year, were driven by lower SG&A expenses, mainly reflecting lower headcount-related and share-based compensation expenses, partly offset by higher advertising and promotion and R&D spend.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents were $9,385 at December 31, 2023, reflecting a net increase of $1,147, compared to $8,238 at December 31, 2022. Despite lower earnings year-over-year, the increase mainly resulted from the favorable movement in non-cash working capital items and the non-recurring $1,000 repayment of convertible debentures in F2022.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with IFRS. However, we use certain non-IFRS financial measures to assess our Company's performance. We believe these to be useful to management, investors, and other financial stakeholders in assessing Crescita's performance. The non-IFRS measures used in this press release do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore not comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. The following are the Company's non-IFRS measures along with their respective definitions:

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation of property, plant and equipment, and amortization of right-of-use asset and intangible assets. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of right-of-use asset and intangible assets, share of (profit) losses of associates, fair value (gains) losses, share-based compensation costs, goodwill and intangible asset impairment, and foreign exchange (gains) losses, as applicable.

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance and cash flow and provides useful information to investors as it highlights trends in the underlying business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. Below is a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to their closest IFRS measures.

In thousands of CAD dollars Quarter ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 $ $ $ $ Net income (loss) (150 ) 1,178 (1,986 ) 862 Adjust for: Depreciation and amortization 379 377 1,506 1,471 Interest income, net (137 ) (68 ) (422 ) (102 ) Deferred income tax (recovery) expense 197 (458 ) 456 (458 ) EBITDA 289 1,029 (446 ) 1,773 Adjust for: Share-based compensation (21 ) 48 82 221 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (33 ) (131 ) (10 ) 51 Share of (profit) loss of an associate 10 27 (16 ) 57 Net loss on convertible note measured at fair value through profit or loss - 24 22 119 Adjusted EBITDA 245 997 (368 ) 2,221

Caution Concerning Limitations of Summary Financial Results Press Release

This summary earnings press release contains limited information meant to assist the reader in assessing Crescita's performance, but it is not a suitable source of information for readers who are unfamiliar with Crescita and is not in any way a substitute for the Company's Consolidated Audited Financial Statements and notes thereto, MD&A and latest Annual Information Form ("AIF"), all of which can be found on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

Crescita (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) is a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company with in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The Company offers a portfolio of high-quality, science-based non-prescription skincare products and early to commercial stage prescription products. We also own multiple proprietary transdermal delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations to facilitate the delivery of active ingredients into or through the skin. For more information visit, www.crescitatherapeutics.com.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements and/or forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information in this press release, other than statements of current and historical fact, represents forward-looking information and is qualified by this cautionary note.

Forward-looking statements may relate to the Company's future financial outlook and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, addressable markets, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans, objectives, and expectations. Such statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations and operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as: "outlook", "objective", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "goal", "seek", "believe", "aim", "project", "estimate", "expect", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "should", "will", "growth strategy", "future", "prospects", "continue", and similar references to future periods or suggesting future outcomes or events. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements.

Examples of forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements made in this press release under the heading "Financial Highlights", including statements regarding the Company's objectives, plans, goals, strategies, growth, performance, operating results, financial condition, business prospects, opportunities and industry trends, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical fact nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based only on information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company as of the date of this press release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control.

The Company's estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, include various assumptions regarding, among other things: the Company's future growth potential, results of operations, future prospects and opportunities; the Company's ability to retain and recruit, as applicable, customers, members of management and key personnel; industry trends; legislative or regulatory matters, including expected changes to laws and regulations and the effects of such changes; future levels of indebtedness; availability of capital; the Company's ability to secure additional capital and source and complete acquisitions; the Company's ability to maintain and expand its market presence and geographic scope; current economic conditions; the impact of currency exchange and interest rates; the Company's ability to maintain existing financing and insurance on acceptable terms; the Company's ability to execute on, and the impact of, its environmental, social and governance initiatives; the impact of competition; and the Company's ability to respond to changes to its industry and the global economy.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Crescita's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, among others:

economic and market conditions, including factors impacting global supply chains such as pandemics and geopolitical conflicts and tensions, including the uncertainty created by the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war;

the impact of inflation and rising interest rates together with the threats of stagflation or recession;

the Company's ability to execute its growth strategies;

the degree or lack of market acceptance of the Company's products;

reliance on third parties for marketing, distribution and commercialization, and clinical trials;

the impact of variations in the values of the Canadian dollar in relation to the U.S. dollar and Euro;

the impact of the volatility in financial markets;

the Company's ability to retain members of its management team and key personnel;

the impact of changing conditions in the regulatory environment and product development processes;

manufacturing and supply risks;

increasing competition in the industries in which the Company operates;

the Company's ability to meet its contractual obligations;

the impact of product liability matters;

the impact of litigation involving the Company and/or its products;

the impact of changes in relationships with customers and suppliers;

the degree of intellectual property protection of the Company's products;

developments and changes in applicable laws and regulations, and;

other risk factors described from time to time in the reports and disclosure documents filed by Crescita with Canadian securities regulatory agencies and commissions, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and AIF.

If any risks or uncertainties with respect to the above materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may impact the Company's forward-looking statements. Although management has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known or that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and are subject to change after such date. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, that may be provided from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

