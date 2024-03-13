ARway Corporation: ARway.ai Expands Global Education Industry Reach with New SaaS Student Plan Subscriptions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce multiple new student plan subscriptions with prestigious universities around the globe. These partnerships signify a growing demand and adoption of ARway's platform for research and education programs, showcasing the increasing interest among educators, students, and researchers in the implications of XR/AR technologies.

As part of these new global student plan subscriptions, senior post-secondary students, masters students and Ph.D students enrolled in accredited educational institutions will have access to the ARway Student Plan. These students have funding from their universities for specific courses and advanced degrees including computer science, spatial computing, and more. This plan, designed to enhance their research and educational experiences, requires a valid student ID and student email for enrollment. The ARway Student Plan offers a comprehensive suite of ARway's innovative tools and resources and is valid for 6 months from the activation date, providing students ample time to explore the possibilities of augmented reality in their academic pursuits.

The universities include:

Indonesia - Bicol University

Pakistan - DHA Suffa University

Canada - University of Alberta

These partnerships mark the beginning of a new era in education, where augmented reality opens doors to boundless possibilities for exploration and discovery. Students from these institutions will be utilizing ARway's innovative technology for specific research programs, enhancing their educational experiences and opening new doors for scholarly exploration. These partnerships underscore ARway's commitment to advancing academic endeavors through cutting-edge AR solutions.

ARway's platform provides students and researchers with tools to create immersive and interactive experiences, revolutionizing the way they approach research and learning. By enabling visualization and simulation in three-dimensional space, ARway empowers scholars to explore complex concepts and data sets with unprecedented clarity.

The growing interest in ARway's platform for research and education programs underscores the transformative impact of XR/AR technologies in academic settings. As universities worldwide continue to embrace the potential of augmented reality, ARway remains committed to supporting their endeavors with innovative solutions.

Existing Deals in Educator Sector

This news follows ARway's deals in the Education sector directly with universities including Süleyman Demirel Üniversitesi situated in Isparta, Turkey and with Germany's prestigious Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement (iFii).

Suleyman University currently has approx 70,000 students enrolled, making it the second-largest academic institution in Turkey. ARway's innovative technology aims to revolutionize the way visitors interact with and navigate through indoor environments within the university campus.

The partnership with iFii aims to revolutionize the way faculty and visitors experience its campus using an intuitive AR experience and AR-powered navigation, it added. Highlighting the depth of the collaboration, iFii will implement, evaluate and publish research on over 20 different use cases with ARway's technology.



Watch a video example of ARway's technology implemented at a university campus: click here.

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY) (OTCQB:ARWYF) (FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

