Brio Living Services Partners With Expense Consulting to Drive Cost Reductions and Operational Efficiency

Expense Consulting has become a trusted partner for hundreds of senior living facilities nationwide, acting as an extension of their organizations and integrating seamlessly into their operations.

BLOOMFIELD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Expense Consulting, a leading partner in cost reduction services to senior living and post-acute organizations, has successfully collaborated with Brio Living Services (Brio) to streamline costs and enhance operational effectiveness. In an environment marked by inflation, staffing shortages, and evolving operational landscapes, Expense Consulting offers tailored solutions to alleviate financial burdens.

Specializing in identifying areas of opportunity for cost improvement and optimizing vendor relationships, Expense Consulting employs a meticulous approach, including forensic invoice and contract analysis to secure refunds for inaccuracies. By serving as a strategic advisor, Expense Consulting has emerged as an invaluable partner to senior care organizations like Brio Living Services.

Steve Fetyko, President & CEO of Brio Living Services, recognized the benefits of partnering with Expense Consulting to address various spending categories and achieve substantial cost reductions.

Key Findings: Expense Consulting facilitated approximately 50% savings on phone bills for Brio and identified significant savings across other expense categories such as traditional and medical waste medical supplies, labs, elevator maintenance, diagnostics and more.

Fetyko remarked, "Expense Consulting became an integral part of our team, augmenting our leadership efforts. Their expertise in identifying cost-saving opportunities provided us with 'free money' that we reinvested in our teams and residents, aligning with our commitment to resource stewardship."

Brio Living Services maintains active membership in The United Methodist Association of Health and Welfare Ministries (UMA). Brio is also a member of the Presbyterian Association of Homes & Services for the Aging (PAHSA). Both UMA and PAHSA are national faith-based associations serving older adults.

Stephen Carrabba, CEO of Expense Consulting, highlighted the importance of proactive cost management, urging organizations to seek assistance before reaching critical financial junctures. With a track record of successful partnerships nationwide, Expense Consulting continues to serve as a trusted ally for senior living facilities, seamlessly integrating into their operations to drive financial optimization.

About Expense Consulting:

Expense Consulting is a contingency-based consultancy specializing in reducing indirect expenditures for senior living and post-acute organizations. With a commitment to enhancing financial performance without compromising quality, Expense Consulting serves as a trusted partner in cost reduction strategies.

About Brio Living Services:

With over 170 years of combined experience, Brio Living Services is a faith-based nonprofit organization offering state-of-the-art senior living options in Michigan. These encompass independent and assisted living, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, and dementia care, as well as home- and community-based services. Through its vision of a world in which all are empowered to age well, Brio serves the most economically diverse population of older adults across the state.

Contact Information

Stephen Carrabba

CEO

s.carrabba@expenseconsulting.com

860.305.3130

