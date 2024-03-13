Latest innovation, developed in collaboration with leading pharma companies, dramatically simplifies content creation, review, publishing and regulatory submissions

RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property solutions, announces the launch of the Fonto Integrated Authoring Platform (IAP), a game-changing solution designed to streamline the document creation and publishing process for the pharmaceutical industry.

Fonto transforms the complex and time-consuming task of drafting, editing and reviewing critical business documents including regulatory submissions and drug applications into a straightforward, efficient process. Its user-friendly interface, similar to Microsoft Word, allows experts to collaborate centrally, enhancing the speed and quality of document production.

"It would usually take me a minimum of 10 to 15 hours to format a significant document whereas now it takes me about five hours to achieve the same result," explains a medical writer from a large pharma company.

"We're delighted to announce the availability of Fonto IAP," explains Jan Benedictus, Managing Director, Fonto. "The technology is born out of a close collaboration between our pharma clients and the Fonto and Tridion teams, resulting in a breakthrough for regulated companies with heavy demands on content creation."

Fonto IAP seamlessly integrates with external data sources, automating the creation of working documents. It also ensures consistency of content through templates and standardization, ensuring all documents are compliant with regulatory requirements.

"We release five new products to the market per year and that number is growing. Per new drug application, our scientists spend 800 days on automatable work, i.e. collecting, retyping, changing, inserting and formatting content and data. We needed to speed up these processes and reduce the amount of costly manual work. That's why we've introduced Fonto IAP," according to a Digital Transformation Program Lead at a large pharmaceutical company.

Click here for more information.

Notes to editors

Fonto IAP has been designed to support a wide range of use-cases and document types, including the creation and management of clinical protocols and reports, informed consent forms, quality assurance documents, chemistry manufacturing and controls (CMC), electronic common technical documents (eCTD) sections 2 and 3, structured product labelling (SPL) and electronic product information (ePI).

Fonto IAP benefits organizations where their document types and their associated processes share one or multiple of the characteristics below: Multiple variations of documents where large parts are shared or overlap with other documentation. Highly templated documents and the presence of large quantities of data in the form of tables and/or charts. Documents that require a high level of manual work to be authored, reviewed, checked and maintained. Underlying processes that are expected to shift from document-centric to data-centric.

Fonto and Tridion are part of RWS's structured authoring and content management portfolio of solutions.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our combination of AI-enabled technology and human expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Over the past 20 years we've been evolving our own AI solutions as well as helping clients to explore, build and use multilingual AI applications. With 45+ AI-related patents and more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, we have the experience and expertise to support clients on their AI journey.

We work with over 80% of the world's top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune's 20 'Most Admired Companies' and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and North and South America. Our 65+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240313119740/en/

Contacts:

RWS

Denis Davies

Corporate Communications

ddavies@rws.com

+44 1628 410105