Clarivate Plc: New Webinar: Clarivate in the Age of AI - Empowering Our Life Sciences & Healthcare Customers to Create a Healthier Tomorrow

LONDON, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today the launch of the second video in a series of Clarivate in the Age of AI webinar presentations led by the Presidents of its three segments: Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare.

The Life Sciences & Healthcare video presentation highlights how Clarivate serves as an indispensable partner to our customers by providing solutions that enable mission critical decision making across the enterprise and the drug and medical device lifecycle. Henry Levy, President, Life Sciences & Healthcare, discusses how Clarivate is well-positioned in the market, our organic growth expansion strategy, and our strategy to leverage Generative AI across our solutions. The presentation concludes with two of our product leaders sharing demos of our recent Generative AI innovations.

"Our Life Sciences and Healthcare customers are some of the most innovative and data-intensive companies in the world, requiring increasingly sophisticated intelligence, analytics and expertise to put life-changing therapies into the hands of patients," said Levy. "We are focusing our investments into core platforms and new proprietary content that will empower us to penetrate new market opportunities and capture value faster across this ecosystem. We are applying emerging technologies like Generative AI to catalyze a transformation in our solution capabilities and drive expansion of our subscription revenue base."

The Life Sciences & Healthcare video webinar as well as the previously released Academia & Government webinar can be accessed at https://clarivate.com/AI/investor-webinar.

Clarivate plans to launch a webinar for the Intellectual Property segment the week of March 18, 2024.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

