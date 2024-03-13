Adcore Inc.: Adcore to Publish Fourth Quarter and 2023 Year End Results on March 20th, 2024

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss those results on March 20th at 10AM ET

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way, ("Effortless Marketing"), today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Adcore will host a webcast and conference call to discuss those results on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

To register for the conference call/webcast please click here or visit: https://click.adcore.com/Q4-conference-call.

The conference call will include a brief statement by management and will focus on answering questions about Adcore's results. Questions regarding results can be sent in advance to invest@adcore.com.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing technology company.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner, Verified Amazon Partner, and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/ , https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains or may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Martijn van den Bemd

Chief Partnerships Officer



Telephone: 647-497-5337

Email: martijn@adcore.com Investor Relations

Glen Akselrod

Bristol Capital

Telephone: 905-326-1888 ext 1

Email: info@bristolir.com Investor Relations Europe

Dr. Eva Reuter

Dr. Reuter Investor Relations

Telephone: +49 (0) 69 1532 5857

Email: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

