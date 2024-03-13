Vior Inc.: Vior Update on the 2023 Field Program at Skyfall

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / VIOR INC. (TSXV:VIO),(OTCQB:VIORF) and (FRANKFURT:VL51) and SOQUEM INC. are pleased to announce the results of their 2023 field exploration program at their Skyfall Project ("Skyfall" or "the Project"). Vior's field work has confirmed the multi-mineral potential of the Skyfall property, including the significant discovery of a polymetallic gold-copper-cobalt (Au-Cu-Co) Forézien showing (2.9g/t Au, 0.09% Cu, and 0.18% Co) along an 800m electromagnetic (EM) axis, as well as nickel (Ni) potential for magmatic-type nickel-copper +/- platinum group elements (Ni-Cu+/-PGE) mineralization areas associated with newly mapped komatiitic volcanic units. This work was conducted with a combination of helicopter-borne VTEM Plus geophysical survey, fieldwork, and systematic outcrop sampling of EM conductors. A detailed presentation of the geological context is available on the Vior website HERE.

Mark Fedosiewich, President and CEO of Vior, commented, "We are pleased with these early results that confirm some large-scale multi-mineralized systems that reinforce the Project's discovery potential. Although the assessed samples represent only a small portion of the vast property due to the impact of 2023 forest fires, we look forward to resuming fieldwork in the 2024 season to determine the Project's potential over the remaining expanse of land."

The Skyfall Project is located approximately 150 km east of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, and 50 km east of the world-class Windfall gold project being developed by Osisko Mining Inc., in partnership with Gold Fields Ltd. This district-scale property covers an area of 545km2, includes 985 claims, and straddles two geological provinces. The northern domain consists of the eastern end of the Urban-Barry greenstone belt, while the southern domain consists of the Grenville Province parautochtone sequence (Figure 1). Vior recently identified potential for nickel and polymetallic sulphide mineralization and has partnered with SOQUEM to prioritize further exploration. (See Vior Press Release dated March 7, 2023.)

About the exploration potential at Skyfall

The northern domain of the Project (Figure 1) features numerous multi-kilometre ultramafic rock horizons intercalated within metasedimentary and basaltic sequences. The ultramafic rock, mostly recognized as komatiites, is spatially associated with strong VTEM Plus conductors defining prime targets for the discovery of magmatic-type Ni-Cu+/-PGE mineralization. Given the abbreviated 2023 field activity, numerous EM conductors have not yet been sampled.

conductors defining prime targets for the discovery of magmatic-type Ni-Cu+/-PGE mineralization. Given the abbreviated 2023 field activity, numerous EM conductors have not yet been sampled. The southern domain of the Project (Figure 1) consists of units of the Grenvillian parautochtone and is host of the recently identified Forézien showing. The showing sample was taken in a massive sulphide unit about 1m in thickness and corresponds to a horizon formed by several EM conductors from the VTEM Plus , extending over a distance of more than 800m (Figure 2). This showing is surrounded by a highly prospective area of 35km 2 that consists of multi-kilometre bands of ultramafic rocks, amphibolites and metasedimentary units.

, extending over a distance of more than 800m (Figure 2). This showing is surrounded by a highly prospective area of 35km that consists of multi-kilometre bands of ultramafic rocks, amphibolites and metasedimentary units. This prospective area contains strong anomalies in Cu, Co values, and Ni background (Figure 2) in outcrops, indicating a large prospective polymetallic mineralized systems environment. In several locations, the combined sum of the three elements exceeds 0.3% Cu-Co-Ni. Other highly anomalous values were detected outside of this area, notably at Lac Augusta (10km further east, still in the parautochtone) with a maximum combined value of 0.46% Cu-Co-Ni.

Outlook 2024

The Vior team will resume fieldwork in Spring-Summer 2024. Work will focus on stripping and trenching of multiple recognized nickel prospects, including the Forézien showing, and surrounding area. Regional exploration will continue with Beep Mat prospecting on the VTEM Plus conductors that have not yet been assessed. Overall, three metalliferous environments will be assessed for the following:

magmatic Ni, Co, Cu and platinum group elements (PGE) mineralization within ultramafic rocks;

the possible remobilization of these same primary mineralizations within adjacent metasediments; and

the possibility of hydrothermal-type Au, Co, Cu mineralization, also hosted in metasediments.

Figure 1: Skyfall Project location

Figure 2: Location of the Forézien showing in the 35km2 prospective zone enriched with Cu and Co.

Other News

Vior wishes to announce that, effective February 13, 2024, it has mutually terminated its the digital marketing and investor relations agreement with Machai Capital Inc. (see Vior press release of January 10, 2024 and Vior press release of February 7, 2024). Also, as per Vior's stock option plan, the 360,000 stock options granted to Machai with the agreement did not vest, and lapsed on February 13, 2024.

About VIOR

Vior is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Quebec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality mineral projects in the proven and favourable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects.

Vior is rapidly advancing its flagship Belleterre Gold Project with the strategic support of Osisko Mining Inc. The Belleterre Gold Project is an exciting district-scale property that includes Quebec's past-producing high-grade Belleterre gold mine. Vior has conducted extensive exploration at the Belleterre property and is finalizing plans for a +50,000m drill program. Vior is also actively developing its promising Skyfall Project in partnership with SOQUEM Inc., as well as several other properties with multi-mineral potential.

About SOQUEM Inc.

SOQUEM Inc. is a subsidiary of Investissement Québec and is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery and development of mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies and is a proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec's mineral wealth. SOQUEM relies on innovation, research, and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Laurent Eustache, Executive Vice-President, Vior, and Christian Blanchet, Operations Manager, Vior, both Qualified Persons as per NI 43-101.

About QA/QC Controls

Vior has implemented a quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry best practices, including certified reference material (CRM) standards and blank material inserted every 20 samples. Sample preparation and gold analyses were performed either at Activation Laboratories Ltd (Actlabs) in Sainte-Germaine-Boulé, QC or by SGS Canada Inc., with samples prepared at the SGS Sudbury, and analysis of samples performed at the SGS Burnaby site in BC. All samples were analyzed for gold by fire assays (50g) with an atomic absorption finish or ICP-AES technique. Repeats were conducted by fire assay (50g) followed by gravimetric testing on each sample containing more than 3.0 g/t Au. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a four-acid digestion finish ICP-MS method. High-grade silver was repeated by 'aqua regia' digestion ICP-OES finish.

