Milestone fundraise comes on firm's 40th anniversary

Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point"), a leading Chicago-based private equity firm, today announced the successful closing of its latest fund, Wind Point Partners X ("Fund X" or the "Fund"). Fund X closed at its hard cap with total commitments of $2.3 billion, exceeding the Fund's $1.7 billion target. The closing of Fund X coincides with Wind Point's 40th anniversary and represents the firm's largest fund to date, including a more than 50% increase to the 2019 predecessor fund.

With Fund X, Wind Point will seek to continue its long history of partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses with a clear path to value creation. Through multiple economic cycles, Wind Point has built a reputation as a partner of choice for business owners and talented executives seeking more than just capital. Since 1997, Wind Point has utilized an executive-oriented partnership model to align with top operating talent in private equity investments. Today, the firm's Executive Advisor Partner ("EAP") program is comprised of more than 40 high-caliber executives who are closely aligned with Wind Point and contribute across all aspects of the firm's investment process. Wind Point's Managing Directors average more than 20 years of tenure at the firm. Since 1997, Wind Point's buyout funds have completed 75 platform investments and more than 300 add-on acquisitions.

Wind Point's Managing Directors, Nathan Brown, Paul Peterson, Alex Washington, Konrad Salaber and Joe Lawler, issued the following statement: "On behalf of the Wind Point team, we would like to convey our gratitude for the trust and partnership by so many quality institutions represented with Fund X. The success of this fundraise is a testament to the clarity and quality of our strategy, the strength and tenure of our team, and importantly, our consistent results. We believe Wind Point is extremely well-positioned for the long-term and we look forward to continued shared success with our valued partners."

Nathan Brown added, "I want to thank our partners in Fund X for their outstanding support. Fund X represents our largest and most diverse investor base to date, which was enabled by the strong foundation of our repeat partners some of whom have been investors with us for nearly three decades."

Ron Liberman, Wind Point's Head of Investor Relations, commented, "With Fund X we were able to add significant new capital from sophisticated institutions representing more than ten countries around the world. This is an exciting time for our firm and the team is extremely energized to be in such a strong position to continue delivering for our investors."

Evercore acted as Wind Point's global placement agent, and Kirkland Ellis LLP served as fund counsel.

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $7 billion in assets under management. The firm focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. Founded in 1984, Wind Point is one of the oldest private equity firms in Chicago and an early adopter in developing a partnership model to align with top operating talent in private equity investments. Today, the firm's Executive Advisor Partner ("EAP") program is comprised of more than 40 high-caliber executives who are closely aligned with Wind Point and contribute across all aspects of the firm's investment process.

Wind Point targets investments in the business services, consumer products and industrial products industries. Since inception, Wind Point has deployed ten private equity buyout funds in partnership with leading institutional investors around the world, including public pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, fund of funds and family offices.

Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com.

