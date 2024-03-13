VaporBrands International, Inc.: E-Cite Receives Official Approval from NHTSA to Manufacture EV-C3 and IC-C3 for Use on Public Roads in the US

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC PINK:VAPR) announced that it has received an official notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has approved E-Cite to manufacturer its "C3" sportscars.

E-Cite recently solidified the design and rights to a new EV Sportscar and had formally submitted it for registration with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration "NHTSA" in accordance with (49 CFR Part 586) to be legally driven on public roads in the US.

The new electric vehicle code named the "EV-C3" and the gas-powered version the "IC-C3" resembles a modernized version of one of the most iconic and prolific sportscars in history from its late sixties through late seventies' variant.

E-Cite Motors COO Gene Langmesser commented: "I am beyond thrilled that we have been able to obtain not only the required rights and design to produce a modernized version of this iconic American sportscar, but that we have now received official approval from NHTSA to proceed with manufacturing it."

"Having dreamt of and admired these iconic sportscars from the time I was a child and eventually owning and driving them, this is truly a childhood dream coming true. To be approved to now manufacture a fully modernized version of Americas Sportscar and share it with the world alongside the finest vehicles of all time is a privilege and a true testament to the tremendous team we have here at E-Cite." Added E-Cite Motors CEO Barry Henthorn.

The new sports cars utilize more than 90% of the existing engineered electric E-Cite "EV-GT" and gas-powered "IC-GT" sports cars currently working on receiving final approval from CARB. Some of these shared components are a lengthened version of the modular chassis, batteries, drive train, suspension, glass, and more than 50% of the body panels.

E-Cite was the first company to get any vehicle approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) under the Low Volume Manufacturers Act of which is has four distinctly different vehicles approved. The EV-GT of which the new EV-C3 is anchored and two other E-Cite Vehicles, the EV-RT truck, and the EV-222 hyper car. E-Cite is free to manufacture them under a special exemption specifically (49 CFR 565.16(b)).

This allows E-Cite to produce its own VINs for the production of new vehicles. In addition, E-Cite was the first to receive a World Manufactures Identifier (WMI) under the Act registering it as a manufacturer for the sale of vehicles worldwide.

Note* E-Cite's vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors

www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com, and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

