Beny New Energy says its new charger can deliver power at a range of 360 kW-600 kW. It supports various connection standards. EVB, the electric vehicle (EV) charging unit of China-based solar manufacturer Beny New Energy, has released a new charging station. Dubbed Floor-Mounted Split DC EV Charger, the new product has a power range of 360 kW to 600 kW. "It can be seamlessly integrated with photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage systems to form a comprehensive, unified solution," the company said in a statement. "It supports various connection standards such as CCS1, CCS2, GB/T, CHAdeMO, allowing ...

